The leadership Democrats in this country of 2021 are vindictive, nasty, and smart. Actually, do you think they are happy individuals?

WHAT DOES IT TAKE TO TURN AROUND A GENERATION THAT HAS BEEN SUBJECT TO DISREGARD FOR THE UNITED STATES CONSTITUTION?

By: Dr. Virginia Merchant, Ph.D.

Educational Leadership

March 3, 2021

Most but not all-American citizens knew the Trump 2ndImpeachment would fail—The United States Constitution was on his side. It was quite evident when John Roberts, The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, would not attend. It is mandatory in an actual real impeachment for the Chief Justice to be present. This was “theater” by the Democrats. The Trump attorneys had only 8 days to prepare, but they did a first-rate job if you happened to watch.

The leadership Democrats in this country of 2021 are vindictive, nasty, and smart. Actually, I don’t think they are happy individuals.

After the impeachment, the two attorneys were subject to retaliation by the left for just representing the retired President. David Schoen, major civil rights attorney, had his law course canceled and, the gentlemen that he is, would not mention which college that was. Michael Vander Veen, the second attorney, had his home attacked—windows broken, graffiti in his driveway, etc. He has now hired 24-hour security at his home. The left wants to destroy our way of life and replace our democracy with their own type of government called “socialism”.

I could not believe the latest craziness is to “ban” Dr. Seuss’s children’s books. The reason–they treat everyone “equally” and that does not go with “racism”. Censoring and banning sound like Nazi Germany in World War II. They want to divide us and then conquer us. We cannot let this happen and need to starting fighting back. Our forefathers were very smart and the best thing they did for our Democratic country was give us the United States Constitution, which includes the first 10 Amendments called the Billof Rights. The most important of the ten is the First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

I was asked many years ago to teach a Government course at the high school and college level. I incorporated the Constitution and the students loved the course. How many schools in our 50 states have a course that includes the Constitution? I would bet most private schools do but what percent of public? Then what about colleges and universities? Fortunately, the Catholic Universities, do but others have become so radical and preach leftist ideas to our young.What does it take to renew a generation who has gotten a left slant on almost everything around them? Well, it is up to each and every individual that wants to save our Constitution and our Republic to get involved. Have you ever thought of discussing the Constitution within your family, children, grandchildren? Sounds boring right? However, we may have to get involved in this way to rejuvenate our democracy. Especially when the current administration and radical groups are banning culture books, spreading false lies, pushing diversity that is one-sided, attacking our values and our way of life.

The government in the State of Virginia is now passing a law that impedes citizens to fly the United States flag and how many you can fly. I kid you not, they are coming at us from all directions and now with Biden in the White House, they feel they can do whatever it takes.

It is up to each of us to get serious about what is going on.

Hat tip: Rip MacIntosh