WITH CARDINALS TOBIN AND CUPICH NOW REPRESENTING THE CHURCH IN AMERICA ON THE CONGREGATION FOR BISHOPS THERE IS NO HOPE FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF A CONSERVATIVE ORTHODOX BISHOP TO ANY AMERICAN DIOCESE WHICH WILL BECOME VACANT (OF A BISHOP-ORDINARY) AS LONG AS JORGE BERGOLIO OCCUPIES THE CHAIR OF PETER

Posted on March 4, 2021 by abyssum

Cardinal Tobin joins Cupich on Vatican’s influential Congregation for Bishops

Mar 4, 2021by Joshua J. McElweePeopleVatican

VATICAN CITY — On March 4, Pope Francis named Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark, New Jersey, as a member of the Vatican’s Congregation for Bishops, making him the second American now serving on the group tasked with advising the pontiff on which Catholic priests to appoint as bishops across the world.

Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark, New Jersey, answers questions alongside Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles during a news conference at the fall general assembly of the U.S. bishops' conference in Baltimore Nov. 12, 2019. (CNS/Bob Roller)

Tobin effectively replaces retired Washington Cardinal Donald Wuerl, whose appointment to the congregation ended in November on Wuerl’s 80th birthday. Tobin now joins Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich, whom Francis appointed to the group in 2016.

The congregation, which traces its origins to the 16th century, is responsible for helping the pope review and then select possible candidates for the Catholic episcopate. 

Its members are expected to come to Rome at least several times throughout the year and are usually most influential in helping the pope determine which men to appoint as bishops in their home countries.

Tobin is a Redemptorist priest who served in Rome as the head of his order and as the No. 2 official at the Vatican’s religious congregation. He returned to the U.S. in 2012 as the archbishop of Indianapolis before being made a cardinal and the archbishop of Newark by Francis in 2016.  

Tobin has known the former Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, now Francis, since at least 2005, when the two served together in the same discussion group during the synod on the Eucharist. 

Alongside Tobin, Francis also appointed Brazilian Cardinal Sergio da Rocha as a member of the congregation.

Joshua J. McElwee

Joshua J. McElwee is NCR’s Vatican correspondent and international news editor. His email address is jmcelwee@ncronline.org. Follow him on Twitter: @joshjmac.

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

1 Response to WITH CARDINALS TOBIN AND CUPICH NOW REPRESENTING THE CHURCH IN AMERICA ON THE CONGREGATION FOR BISHOPS THERE IS NO HOPE FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF A CONSERVATIVE ORTHODOX BISHOP TO ANY AMERICAN DIOCESE WHICH WILL BECOME VACANT (OF A BISHOP-ORDINARY) AS LONG AS JORGE BERGOLIO OCCUPIES THE CHAIR OF PETER

  1. efyore says:
    March 4, 2021 at 3:33 pm

    I hope Joe knows that he can’t appoint Italian movie stars and models to the episcopate. Nighty Night, American Catholic Church. >

