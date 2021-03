ARE DEMOCRAT POLITICIANS GROPERS

SEARCH

Cuomo not Accused of this: “Agent got Suspended… after Shoving… Biden when he Cupped the Agent’s Girlfriend’s Breasts” & he “Grop[ed] all of our Wives ”

March 10, 2021

Today, Democrat New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was accused of sexual harassment by a sixth women, but so far none of the accusers have said he cupped their breasts or has he been accused by his security agents of “grop[ing] all of our wives and girlfriend’s asses.”

Last year, Blabber Buzz News reported in a article titled “‘Full-Protection’: Secret Service ‘Accidentally’ Deletes ‘Biden Sex Assualt’ Report” that a “Secret Service agent got suspended in 2009 for a week after shoving then-Vice President Joe Biden when he cupped the agent’s girlfriend’s breasts while posing for a photo with him…. a source who was a Secret Service agent told The Gateway Pundit”:

The Secret Service confirmed a report from The Gateway Pundit that involved a sexual incident between a Secret Service agent and Biden, back in 2009.

A Secret Service agent got suspended in 2009 for a week after shoving then-Vice President Joe Biden when he cupped the agent’s girlfriend’s breasts while posing for a photo with him. The altercation escalated so fast, others had to intervene and hold back the agent who was on the verge of hitting Biden, a source who was a Secret Service agent told The Gateway Pundit.Under anonymity, the agent feared another occurrence alike could be repeated, so they had to cancel the VP Christmas meeting at Biden’s house “because Biden would grope all of our wives and girlfriend’s asses.” [https://www.blabber.buzz/conservative-news/1004444-full-protection-secret-service-accidentally-deletes-biden-sex-assualt-report?utm_source=c-alrt&utm_medium=c-alrt-email&utm_term=c-alrt-AOL&utm_content=5-8kN9_4nyPdPjyrebZtZadcSMHcoDdp1Vn3dUCTuXVQ.A]

