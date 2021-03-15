I RECEIVED THE EMAIL BELOW FROM A TRUSTED FRIEND.

Bishop,
It’s worse that most of us imagined.Please remember the message of Our Lady of Fatima.
—–FYI………
My attorney friend checked this out.
I checked this out and it appears to be accurate in terms of the General’s statement. It is very disturbing that we as a country have allowed this to happen!
Soon-to-be President Kamala Harris’ background, courtesy of General
Geoffrey B. Higginbotham
Here’s a timely editorial that exposes the hidden background of Kamala
Harris from the Combat Veterans for Congress Political Action Committee that is posted
here with permission of the author. CVFC PAC supports the election of US military combat
veterans to the US Senate and House of Representatives.
“Kamala Harris father was an avowed Marxist professor in the Economics
Department at Stanford University in Palo Alto, CA. Both of Harris parents were active in
the Berkeley based Afro- American Association; Fidel Castro and Che Guevara were the
heroes of the Afro-American Association.
The group’s leader, Donald Warden (aka Khalid al-Mansour), mentored two
young Afro-American Association members, Huey Newton and Bobby Seale; they created the
Maoist inspired Black Panther Party which gained strong support from Communist China; the
Black Panther Party served as the model for creation of the Black Lives Matter Marxist
organization Khalid al-Mansour subsequently went on to arrange financing and facilitated
for Barack Hussein Obama to be accepted as a student to matriculate at Harvard Law School.
Following her graduation from college, Harris returned to California and
subsequently became the mistress of the 60-year-old married Speaker of the California
Assembly, Willie Brown, Jr. Brown’s political campaigns were supported and funded by Dr.
Carlton Goodlett, the owner of The Sun Reporter and several other pro-Communist
newspapers. Brown was elected as Mayor of San Francisco, and strongly endorsed Harris’
Marxist political philosophy; he guided Harris’ political rise in California politics,
leading to her election as California’s Attorney General. Willie Brown, Jr was a
well-known long-time Communist sympathizer. Willie Brown, Jr. was initially elected to
public office with the substantial help of the Communist Party USA. Today, Willie Brown is
widely regarded as one of the Chinese Communist Party’s best friends in the San Francisco
Bay Area.
While serving as San Francisco District Attorney, Kamala Harris mentored a
young San Francisco Radical Maoist activist, Lateefah Simon, who was a member of the STORM
Revolutionary Movement; Simon currently chairs the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) Board.
Simon has always been close friends with the founder of Black Lives Matter Marxist
Domestic Terrorists, Alicia Garza, as well as STORM member and avowed Communist, Van
Jones. Harris has been openly and aggressively supporting Black Lives Matter Marxists;
Kamala Harris is still closely associated with Maoist Lateefah Simon and Marxist Alicia
Garza.
Kamala Harris’s sister Maya Harris was a student activist at Stanford
University. She was a closely associated with Steve Phillips, one of the leading
Marxist-Leninists on campus and a long-time affiliate with the League of Revolutionary
Struggle, a pro-Chinese Communist group. Phillips came out of the Left, and in college he
studied Marx, Mao, and Lenin, and maintained close associations with fellow Communists.
Phillips married into the multibillion-dollar Sandler family of the Golden West Savings
and Loan fortune. He funded many leftist political campaigns, and the voter registration
drives in the Southern and South Western states in order to help his friend, Barack
Hussein Obama, defeat Hillary Clinton. Phillips has been a major financial sponsor for
Kamala Harris’s political campaigns for various California elective offices.
Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff works for the law firm DLA Piper, which
boasts nearly 30 years of experience in Communist China with over 140 lawyers dedicated to
its Communist China Investment Services branch. He was just appointed to Professor at Yale
to school future lawyers in the fine points of Communism. When she was elected to the US
Senate, Kamala Harris appointed a Pro-Communist Senate Chief of Staff, Karine Jean-Pierre.
Jean-Pierre was active with the New York-based Haiti Support Network. The organization
worked closely with the pro-Communist China/Communist North Korea Workers World Party and
supported Jean-Bertrand Aristide, the far-left Communist former president of Haiti and the
radical Lavalas movement.
Fortunately for Harris, but potentially disastrous for the Republic,
elected office holders are not subject to the security clearance process. If the FBI did a
background Investigation on Kamala Harris, she never would have passed, because of her
40-year close ties with Marxists, Communists, Maoists, and Communist China. Harris would
never have been approved for acceptance to any of the 5 Military Service Academies, been
appointed to a US Government Sub-Cabinet position, or would have been approved to fill a
sensitive position for a high security defense contractor. Yet, since Joe Biden was
elected, Harris could be a heartbeat away from being President.
The US constitutional Republic is being threatened by the People’s
Republic of Communist China (PPC) externally, and by of their very active espionage
operations within the United States. The People’s Republic of Communist China (PPC), with
1.4 billion people, is governed by the 90-million-member Chinese Communist Party (CCP),
that has been working with Russia to destroy the US Constitutional Republic for over 70
years.
The CCP operates a massive global intelligence network through its
Ministry of State Security. The CCP operates a vast intelligence network in the U.S as
well. It is made up, not merely of intelligence operatives working for the Ministry of
State Security, but it is also made up of a myriad of business and industry officials,
Chinese scholar asscociations, and 370,000 Chinese students currently attending American
universities. It also operates the Confucius Institute indoctrination and intelligence
gathering centers in the US on 67 University campuses and in seventeen K-12 Public School
Districts. The Confucius Centers are staffed by Communist Chinese intelligence operatives.
Refer to this.
Kamala Harris is now involved with the Biden Family Business, and is
supporting Joe Biden, who has worked closely with Communist China for 12 years. Joe’s son,
Hunter Biden, is the point of contact for developing the off-shore Biden Family Businesses
in Ukraine, Russia, Communist China, Iraq, Iran, etc. Hunter was provided with a $5
million non-recourse loan for the Biden Family Business to form a partnership with the
PPC; that loan was subsequently forgiven by Communist China for one dollar.
Hunter Biden was given $1.5 billion for the Biden Family Business, to
strategically purchase interests in companies in the US Military Industrial Complex, whose
technologies would enhance and improve Communist China’s defense industry. Hunter Biden
was also instructed to try to take control of US companies involved in sourcing rare earth
minerals in the United States. Hunter also received $3.5 Million from the wife of the
Mayor of Moscow for some carefully hidden reason.
The Peoples Republic of Communist China has a military of two million men,
including the world’s largest Navy. The United States does not have enough ships and
munitions to defeat China’s Navy, absent the use of nuclear weapons. There is a famous
book, Unrestricted Warfare, written in 1999 by two People’s Liberation Army colonels. It
argues that war between the PRC and the U.S. is inevitable, and that when it occurs China
must be prepared to use whatever means are necessary to achieve victory Refer to this.
If the American voters read the background information (in Trevor Loudon’s
article) on Kamala Harris, they would never support her election as Vice President of the
United States. Joe Biden is suffering from the early onset of dementia and will continue
to decline in cerebral awareness; he will never be able to fill out a four-year term of
office. Since Biden was elected, the Socialists, Marxists, and Communist who control
Kamala Harris, are planning to enact provisions of the 25th Amendment, in order to remove
Joe Biden from office, so Harris can become the first Communist President of the United
States.
Since Biden was elected, because Biden would not be up to it, Kamala
Harris would lead the effort to appoint very dangerous anti-American Leftist, Communist,
Socialists, and Marxists to fill highly sensitive positions in the Washington Deep State
Bureaucracy. She would fill all appointive positions in the US Intelligence Agencies, in
the Department of Homeland Security, in the Department of Defense, in The Justice
Department, the Department of State, the FBI, the CIA, most cabinet positions, the
National Security Council, and in the White House Staff.
American voters must alert their fellow Americans that Kamala Harris is a
very serious National Security threat to the very survival of the US Constitutional
Republic; she has been a fellow traveler of Marxists, Communists, Maoists, Socialists,
Progressives, and Chinese Communists for over 35 years. President Trump had much more
background information on Kamala Harris than we presented here, and he was correct, when
he accused Kamala Harris of being a Communist subverter.”
Geoffrey B. Higginbotham
Major General, USMC (Ret.)