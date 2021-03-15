I RECEIVED THE EMAIL BELOW FROM A TRUSTED FRIEND.

Bishop,

It’s worse that most of us imagined.Please remember the message of Our Lady of Fatima.

—–FYI………

My attorney friend checked this out.

I checked this out and it appears to be accurate in terms of the General’s statement. It is very disturbing that we as a country have allowed this to happen!

Soon-to-be President Kamala Harris’ background, courtesy of General

Geoffrey B. Higginbotham

Here’s a timely editorial that exposes the hidden background of Kamala

Harris from the Combat Veterans for Congress Political Action Committee that is posted

here with permission of the author. CVFC PAC supports the election of US military combat

veterans to the US Senate and House of Representatives.

“Kamala Harris father was an avowed Marxist professor in the Economics

Department at Stanford University in Palo Alto, CA. Both of Harris parents were active in

the Berkeley based Afro- American Association; Fidel Castro and Che Guevara were the

heroes of the Afro-American Association.

The group’s leader, Donald Warden (aka Khalid al-Mansour), mentored two

young Afro-American Association members, Huey Newton and Bobby Seale; they created the

Maoist inspired Black Panther Party which gained strong support from Communist China; the

Black Panther Party served as the model for creation of the Black Lives Matter Marxist

organization Khalid al-Mansour subsequently went on to arrange financing and facilitated

for Barack Hussein Obama to be accepted as a student to matriculate at Harvard Law School.

Following her graduation from college, Harris returned to California and

subsequently became the mistress of the 60-year-old married Speaker of the California

Assembly, Willie Brown, Jr. Brown’s political campaigns were supported and funded by Dr.

Carlton Goodlett, the owner of The Sun Reporter and several other pro-Communist

newspapers. Brown was elected as Mayor of San Francisco, and strongly endorsed Harris’

Marxist political philosophy; he guided Harris’ political rise in California politics,

leading to her election as California’s Attorney General. Willie Brown, Jr was a

well-known long-time Communist sympathizer. Willie Brown, Jr. was initially elected to

public office with the substantial help of the Communist Party USA. Today, Willie Brown is

widely regarded as one of the Chinese Communist Party’s best friends in the San Francisco

Bay Area.

While serving as San Francisco District Attorney, Kamala Harris mentored a

young San Francisco Radical Maoist activist, Lateefah Simon, who was a member of the STORM

Revolutionary Movement; Simon currently chairs the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) Board.

Simon has always been close friends with the founder of Black Lives Matter Marxist

Domestic Terrorists, Alicia Garza, as well as STORM member and avowed Communist, Van

Jones. Harris has been openly and aggressively supporting Black Lives Matter Marxists;

Kamala Harris is still closely associated with Maoist Lateefah Simon and Marxist Alicia

Garza.

Kamala Harris’s sister Maya Harris was a student activist at Stanford

University. She was a closely associated with Steve Phillips, one of the leading

Marxist-Leninists on campus and a long-time affiliate with the League of Revolutionary

Struggle, a pro-Chinese Communist group. Phillips came out of the Left, and in college he

studied Marx, Mao, and Lenin, and maintained close associations with fellow Communists.

Phillips married into the multibillion-dollar Sandler family of the Golden West Savings

and Loan fortune. He funded many leftist political campaigns, and the voter registration

drives in the Southern and South Western states in order to help his friend, Barack

Hussein Obama, defeat Hillary Clinton. Phillips has been a major financial sponsor for

Kamala Harris’s political campaigns for various California elective offices.

Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff works for the law firm DLA Piper, which

boasts nearly 30 years of experience in Communist China with over 140 lawyers dedicated to

its Communist China Investment Services branch. He was just appointed to Professor at Yale

to school future lawyers in the fine points of Communism. When she was elected to the US

Senate, Kamala Harris appointed a Pro-Communist Senate Chief of Staff, Karine Jean-Pierre.

Jean-Pierre was active with the New York-based Haiti Support Network. The organization

worked closely with the pro-Communist China/Communist North Korea Workers World Party and

supported Jean-Bertrand Aristide, the far-left Communist former president of Haiti and the

radical Lavalas movement.

Fortunately for Harris, but potentially disastrous for the Republic,

elected office holders are not subject to the security clearance process. If the FBI did a

background Investigation on Kamala Harris, she never would have passed, because of her

40-year close ties with Marxists, Communists, Maoists, and Communist China. Harris would

never have been approved for acceptance to any of the 5 Military Service Academies, been

appointed to a US Government Sub-Cabinet position, or would have been approved to fill a

sensitive position for a high security defense contractor. Yet, since Joe Biden was

elected, Harris could be a heartbeat away from being President.

The US constitutional Republic is being threatened by the People’s

Republic of Communist China (PPC) externally, and by of their very active espionage

operations within the United States. The People’s Republic of Communist China (PPC), with

1.4 billion people, is governed by the 90-million-member Chinese Communist Party (CCP),

that has been working with Russia to destroy the US Constitutional Republic for over 70

years.

The CCP operates a massive global intelligence network through its

Ministry of State Security. The CCP operates a vast intelligence network in the U.S as

well. It is made up, not merely of intelligence operatives working for the Ministry of

State Security, but it is also made up of a myriad of business and industry officials,

Chinese scholar asscociations, and 370,000 Chinese students currently attending American

universities. It also operates the Confucius Institute indoctrination and intelligence

gathering centers in the US on 67 University campuses and in seventeen K-12 Public School

Districts. The Confucius Centers are staffed by Communist Chinese intelligence operatives.

Refer to this.

Kamala Harris is now involved with the Biden Family Business, and is

supporting Joe Biden, who has worked closely with Communist China for 12 years. Joe’s son,

Hunter Biden, is the point of contact for developing the off-shore Biden Family Businesses

in Ukraine, Russia, Communist China, Iraq, Iran, etc. Hunter was provided with a $5

million non-recourse loan for the Biden Family Business to form a partnership with the

PPC; that loan was subsequently forgiven by Communist China for one dollar.

Hunter Biden was given $1.5 billion for the Biden Family Business, to

strategically purchase interests in companies in the US Military Industrial Complex, whose

technologies would enhance and improve Communist China’s defense industry. Hunter Biden

was also instructed to try to take control of US companies involved in sourcing rare earth

minerals in the United States. Hunter also received $3.5 Million from the wife of the

Mayor of Moscow for some carefully hidden reason.

The Peoples Republic of Communist China has a military of two million men,

including the world’s largest Navy. The United States does not have enough ships and

munitions to defeat China’s Navy, absent the use of nuclear weapons. There is a famous

book, Unrestricted Warfare, written in 1999 by two People’s Liberation Army colonels. It

argues that war between the PRC and the U.S. is inevitable, and that when it occurs China

must be prepared to use whatever means are necessary to achieve victory Refer to this.

If the American voters read the background information (in Trevor Loudon’s

article) on Kamala Harris, they would never support her election as Vice President of the

United States. Joe Biden is suffering from the early onset of dementia and will continue

to decline in cerebral awareness; he will never be able to fill out a four-year term of

office. Since Biden was elected, the Socialists, Marxists, and Communist who control

Kamala Harris, are planning to enact provisions of the 25th Amendment, in order to remove

Joe Biden from office, so Harris can become the first Communist President of the United

States.

Since Biden was elected, because Biden would not be up to it, Kamala

Harris would lead the effort to appoint very dangerous anti-American Leftist, Communist,

Socialists, and Marxists to fill highly sensitive positions in the Washington Deep State

Bureaucracy. She would fill all appointive positions in the US Intelligence Agencies, in

the Department of Homeland Security, in the Department of Defense, in The Justice

Department, the Department of State, the FBI, the CIA, most cabinet positions, the

National Security Council, and in the White House Staff.

American voters must alert their fellow Americans that Kamala Harris is a

very serious National Security threat to the very survival of the US Constitutional

Republic; she has been a fellow traveler of Marxists, Communists, Maoists, Socialists,

Progressives, and Chinese Communists for over 35 years. President Trump had much more

background information on Kamala Harris than we presented here, and he was correct, when

he accused Kamala Harris of being a Communist subverter.”

Geoffrey B. Higginbotham

Major General, USMC (Ret.)