MIRABILE VISU

Does Francis want to add Ecological Pachamama Sins for his new Updated Francis Confession?

March 18, 2021

Does Francis want to add sins contributing to climate change to his “ecological sin” list in his Ecological Pachamama Catechism for the new updated Francis confession?

Before we get to the updated confession we need to ask:

Is climate change real science?

Professor Nir Shaviv, who is the chairman of the Racah Institute of Physics at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, explained at the ScienceBits website “How Climate Change Pseudoscience Became Publicly Accepted“:

In 2008 I showed, using various data sets that span as much as a century, that the amount of heat going into the oceans in sync with the 11-year solar cycle is an order of magnitude larger than the relatively small effect expected from just changes in the total solar output. Namely, solar activity variations translate into large changes in the so called radiative forcing on the climate.

Since solar activity significantly increased over the 20th century, a significant fraction of the warming should be then attributed to the sun, and because the overall change in the radiative forcing due to CO2 and solar activity is much larger, climate sensitivity should be on the low side (about 1 to 1.5°C per CO2 doubling).

In the decade following the publication of the above, not only was the paper uncontested, more data, this time from satellites, confirmed the large variations associated with solar activity. In light of this hard data, it should be evident by now that a large part of the warming is not human, and that future warming from any given emission scenario will be much smaller.

Alas, because the climate community developed a blind spot to any evidence that should raise a red flag, such as the aforementioned examples or the much smaller tropospheric warming over the past two decades than models predicted, the rest of the public sees a very distorted view of climate change — a shaky scientific picture that is full of inconsistencies became one of certain calamity…

… Evidence for warming doesn’t tell us what caused the warming, and any time someone has to appeal to the so called 97 percent consensus he or she is doing so because his or her scientific arguments are not strong enough. Science is not a democracy.” [http://www.sciencebits.com/GWPseudoScience]

If you still think climate change is scientific and a sin here is ‘How to do a Francis Confession for your Francis Pachamama Sins using the Updated Pachamama Catechism”:

Last year, Francis really said he wanted to add “ecological sin” to the Catechism according to LifeSiteNews:



“‘We have to introduce―we are thinking about it―to the Catechism of the Catholic Church the sin against ecology, the ‘ecological sin’ against our common home, because a duty is at stake,’ Pope Francis told his hearers. The Argentinian pontiff made the remark in a speech he gave today to the 20th World Congress of the International Association of Penal Law in Rome.”

[https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pope-francis-proposes-adding-ecological-sin-against-common-home-to-catechism ]



I think his focus on only ecological sin is too narrow. He needs to bring everyone up to speed on all the new and improved Francis-sins for the Francis-confessional.



Here is what that new and improved Francis-confession at the Francis-confessional might sound like:



Bless me Father-Mother for I have sinned. It has been about four years since my last Francis-confession.



I feel so bad because I failed to prostrate before the ecological pagan Pachamama idols in the Francis Vatican gardens.



I allowed myself in enter into the near occasion of sin against the Francis dogma of global warming by viewing on the internet websites not controlled by the liberal establishment, I am so ashamed, then I fall into sin by reading independent scientists’ evidence against Francis’s prediction that climate change doomday is near.



This caused me to fall into the sin of doubting Francis’s teaching that only a one-world government can save the planet from global warming doomsday.



I was very faithful to the Francis teaching on adulterers going to to Communion, but one week ago I broke up with my adulterous partner and still went to Communion without trying to reunite with my partner in the adulterous relationship.



Finally, Father-Mother, and I don’t know if you or Francis can forgive me – it may be the Francis unforgivable sin – I had a moment of weakness when I doubted the George Soros and Francis gospel on unlimited mass immigration… and, I… I can hardly say it… I voted for Donald Trump.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1 – A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1 What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.