BERGOLIO IS ONLY A CARDINAL

NEWS

IN 2016, POPE BENEDICT XVI SIGNALED THAT BERGOGLIO IS ONLY A CARDINAL

MARCH 20, 2021 EDITOR1 COMMENT

English Summary by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

March 20, 2021- Rome: Andrea Cionci of Il Libero published yesterday an astute analysis of what Pope Benedict XVI said publicly in 2016, the stunning conclusion of which is that in his own subtle but precise was, was signaling that Bergoglio was NOT the pope, but only a Cardinal.

Dr. Cionci on his official blog submitted the text of the interview published by the Corriere della Sera on Sept. 7, 2016 to a detailed linguistic analysis, analyzing line by line, on the basis of two critical presuppositions: (1) that the Holy Father was not able to speak freely and needed to send the Catholic World indications which, like in his ambiguous and invalid Declaration of Feb. 11, 2013, can be seen for what they are, once one looks at them attentively, (2) that Pope Benedict XVI wanted to clarify the true meaning of Archbishop Ganswein’s talk at the Gregorian University the previous May, when he shocked the world by saying that Benedict XVI still shared the Petrine munus and ministry!

Dr. Cionci’s article is entitled: “Il papa sono solo io” — La lettura velata — e alternativa — di un testo di Benedetto XVI. Which in English would be: “I alone am the Pope” — A veiled and alternative reading of a text by Benedict XVI.

In the analysis of Dr. Cionci one sees that Pope Benedict XVI never refers to Bergoglio as the Pope, and makes some unusual statements which must be taken as jokes, since the affirmations which follows or precede the citation of facts are in ridiculous proportions. Of course, it is native Italian speakers who can see this most clearly, and it is thus that Dr. Cionci builds his case.

You can read the original in Italian, by clicking the link or image above.