BIG BROTHER WILL SWEET TALK TO YOU WHILE HE KILLS YOU

THEOLOGY

STOCKHOLM SYNDROME PART 2

2021-03-18 FATHER DAVID NIX

We’ve already covered a kind of Stockholm Syndrome being brought on by the State here. Now we will look at the Church.

This week, the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith(CDF) answered in the negative to the question Does the Church have the power to give the blessing to unions of persons of the same sex? This might seem an orthodox response (and it is) but the CDF ironically quoted Amoris Laetitia (the 2016 document allowing divorced and remarried to receive Holy Communion without confession or annulment) by then saying, “There are absolutely no grounds for considering homosexual unions to be in any way similar or even remotely analogous to God’s plan for marriage and family.”

Most in the LGBT community were disappointed, while others celebrated what they saw as an end to the “cognitive dissonance.” One person commented under Dr. Taylor Marshall’s video, “As a gay atheist, this makes me incredibly happy. People riddled with cognitive dissonance can no longer hide behind the ‘the pope is literally an ally’ claim.”

You might expect me to be happy about the CDF’s statement, but a happiness is neither true nor lasting while there remains published errata concerning the same grave matter. These certain contradictions indeed demand an explanation. To know that we are speaking and thinking with the mind of the Church, we must aim for that same clarity which is the definitive (i.e. identifying) mark of the unchanging, universal Church.

Enormous and preceding issues like Canon 188 aside, let’s consider the following two issues in light of the recent CDF statement:

1. Ed Pentin, Vatican correspondent to the National Catholic Register, tweeted this in August of 2017: