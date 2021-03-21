BENEDICT DRESSES LIKE A POPE BECAUSE HE IS THE POPE

WHEN BENEDICT XVI VISITED HIS BROTHER, HE DRESSED AS THE POPE

Pope Benedict XVI visits his brother, in his sick bed, in July of 2020. Noteworthy is that he wears the full dress of the Roman Pontiff. — Click the image to read the article in Italian.

Again, in 2014, he did the same:

So the argument that since he is retired he does not dress in the full papal habit, is simply propaganda, discounted by historical fact. — Click the image to read the original article in Italian.

PREVIOUS POSTIsrael just proved definitively that the Vaxx does not cure Covid-19

2 THOUGHTS ON “WHEN BENEDICT XVI VISITED HIS BROTHER, HE DRESSED AS THE POPE”

  1. markmillwardI would suggest both photos date from the same visit. Look closely, neither show the frailty of the Holy Father as he is presently. Neither does his brother.LikeREPLY
    1. EditorIt looks like you are correct, but the Ticino news in using the old photo does imply that he dressed in the same manner.LikeREPLY

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
