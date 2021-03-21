BENEDICT DRESSES LIKE A POPE BECAUSE HE IS THE POPE

WHEN BENEDICT XVI VISITED HIS BROTHER, HE DRESSED AS THE POPE
Again, in 2014, he did the same:
So the argument that since he is retired he does not dress in the full papal habit, is simply propaganda, discounted by historical fact. — Click the image to read the original article in Italian.
SHARE THIS:
- https://platform.twitter.com/widgets/tweet_button.0edc1ef9f8b82d9b79c6115bda79f63f.en.html#dnt=false&id=twitter-widget-0&lang=en&original_referer=https%3A%2F%2Ffromrome.info%2F2021%2F03%2F21%2Fwhen-benedict-xvi-visited-his-brother-he-dressed-as-the-pope%2F&related=wordpressdotcom&size=m&text=When%20Benedict%20XVI%20visited%20his%20brother%2C%20He%20dressed%20as%20the%20Pope&time=1616337814643&type=share&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromrome.info%2F2021%2F03%2F21%2Fwhen-benedict-xvi-visited-his-brother-he-dressed-as-the-pope%2F
- https://www.facebook.com/v2.3/plugins/share_button.php?app_id=249643311490&channel=https%3A%2F%2Fstaticxx.facebook.com%2Fx%2Fconnect%2Fxd_arbiter%2F%3Fversion%3D46%23cb%3Df1c6f02a6b8d9a2%26domain%3Dfromrome.info%26origin%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Ffromrome.info%252Ff3bedb715ba4e6%26relation%3Dparent.parent&container_width=0&href=https%3A%2F%2Ffromrome.info%2F2021%2F03%2F21%2Fwhen-benedict-xvi-visited-his-brother-he-dressed-as-the-pope%2F&layout=button_count&locale=en_US&sdk=joey
- Save
- Share
- https://widgets.getpocket.com/v1/button?label=pocket&count=horizontal&v=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromrome.info%2F2021%2F03%2F21%2Fwhen-benedict-xvi-visited-his-brother-he-dressed-as-the-pope%2F&title=When%20Benedict%20XVI%20visited%20his%20brother%2C%20He%20dressed%20as%20the%20Pope%20%7C%20FromRome.Info&src=https%3A%2F%2Ffromrome.info%2F2021%2F03%2F21%2Fwhen-benedict-xvi-visited-his-brother-he-dressed-as-the-pope%2F&r=0.2029406635063279
- https://www.reddit.com/static/button/button1.html?newwindow=true&width=120&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromrome.info%2F2021%2F03%2F21%2Fwhen-benedict-xvi-visited-his-brother-he-dressed-as-the-pope%2F&title=When%20Benedict%20XVI%20visited%20his%20brother%2C%20He%20dressed%20as%20the%20Pope
- https://embed.tumblr.com/widgets/share/button?canonicalUrl=https%3A%2F%2Ffromrome.info%2F2021%2F03%2F21%2Fwhen-benedict-xvi-visited-his-brother-he-dressed-as-the-pope%2F&postcontent%5Btitle%5D=When%20Benedict%20XVI%20visited%20his%20brother%2C%20He%20dressed%20as%20the%20Pope&postcontent%5Bcontent%5D=https%3A%2F%2Ffromrome.info%2F2021%2F03%2F21%2Fwhen-benedict-xvi-visited-his-brother-he-dressed-as-the-pope%2F
- Telegram
RELATED
No, the Corriere della Sera interview does not prove what it claims
March 1, 2021
Vatican to forcibly Vaxx Pope Benedict XVI?
January 12, 2021
Breaking: Pope Benedict XVI has never said Bergoglio is “the Pope”!
March 9, 2021
In “News”
Post navigation
PREVIOUS POSTIsrael just proved definitively that the Vaxx does not cure Covid-19
2 THOUGHTS ON “WHEN BENEDICT XVI VISITED HIS BROTHER, HE DRESSED AS THE POPE”
- markmillwardI would suggest both photos date from the same visit. Look closely, neither show the frailty of the Holy Father as he is presently. Neither does his brother.LikeREPLY