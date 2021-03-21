BENEDICT DRESSES LIKE A POPE BECAUSE HE IS THE POPE

NEWS

WHEN BENEDICT XVI VISITED HIS BROTHER, HE DRESSED AS THE POPE

MARCH 21, 2021

Pope Benedict XVI visits his brother, in his sick bed, in July of 2020. Noteworthy is that he wears the full dress of the Roman Pontiff. — Click the image to read the article in Italian.

Again, in 2014, he did the same:

So the argument that since he is retired he does not dress in the full papal habit, is simply propaganda, discounted by historical fact. — Click the image to read the original article in Italian.

