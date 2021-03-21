WARNING: FORMER BILL GATES VACCINE SCIENTIST PREDICTS MASS GENOCIDE FROM THE COVID VAQCCINES

UPDATED BOMBSHELL: COVID-19 VACCINE DOCUMENTED DEATHS AND INJURIES COMPILATION-3-20-21

By Dr. Scott Johnson | March 18, 2021

++ As Usual There Is A Total Mainstream Media Blackout on the Covid Vaccines “Wonderful” Results (And remember this shot has only been administered for the last couple of months & these links are just some of what we know about):

Injured by a Vaccine? How to Report It!

++++Remember ONLY 1% of vaccine injuries are reported to VAERS(Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System):

CDC Updated: 1,524 DEAD 31,079 Injured Following Experimental COVID mRNA ‘Vaccines’

UK: 508 Dead and 297,274 Injured Following COVID-19 Experimental Vaccines

20+ Countries Suspend Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine due to shocking reports of serious blood clots forming in people after they are vaccinated’ & AstraZeneca Vaccine Suspended in More and More Countries – People are Dying From Bloodclots

Former Bill Gates Vaccine Scientist Predicts Mass Genocide From The Covid Vaccines

Top vaccine scientist WARNS humanity of imminent vax catastrophe (video)URGENT VIDEO: Dr. Vernon Coleman – Covid vaccines may WIPE OUT humanity

Doctors & Scientists Write to ‘European Medicines Agency’ Warning of COVID-19 Vaccine Dangers

List of Videos EXPOSING COVID Vax; See some of these BEFORE you take any shot!

Author of “Inoculated” warns that mRNA vaccines are deadly experiments with unknown consequences

VIROLOGIST: “STOP ALL COVID VACCINES RIGHT NOW!” COVID VACCINE WILL RESULT IN DEADLIER STRAINS; KILL VAX RECIPENTS FASTER

CDC Ignores Inquiry Into Increasing Number of Deaths, Injuries Reported After COVID Vaccines

++ A good video to share with those who are still denying the truth: WATCH: PLANDEMIC II – InDOCTORnation

BREAKING: Boxer Marvelous Marvin Hagler Executed By COVID-19 Vaccine

UK Reverses Recommendation on Covid Vaccines after 20 Pregnant Women Suffer Miscarriages

Italy Launches Manslaughter Investigation As Teacher Dies Hours After Getting AstraZeneca Jab

VACCINE AFTERMATH: “I’m still not right” say the victims of the Covid-19 dirty vaccine series

260 TIMES (or 26, 000%) More Young People Are Dying from the Vaccines Than Would Have from COVID-19

Bombshell Report: Pfizer’s Covid Kill Shot Causes “mortality hundreds of times greater in young people compared to mortality from coronavirus without the vaccine, and dozens of times more in the elderly, when the documented mortality from coronavirus is in the vicinity of the vaccine dose, thus adding greater mortality from heart attack, stroke, etc.”

Australian Navy Caught in Massive Coronavirus Vaccine Side Effects COVER-UP

Vaccinated at 11:30am, dead in 15 minutes (75 YO Mexican woman)

Half of French Health Workers Refuse Wuhan Coronavirus Vaccine–Workers reject vaccine after seeing jab’s effect on their elderly wards–Health worker calls hesitancy “a complete loss of trust”

Covid-19 Vaccination Damages

Forced A Man Onto A Ventilator & Into A Coma Against His Wishes-Assisted Genocide By NHS Staff – (Video Was Deleted As Was The Entire Facebook Account)

One Nurse Dead and Another One Injured as Austria Suspends AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine Inoculations

School Canceled After Numerous Teachers Experience Side Effects from Moderna Vaccine

Outbreak of DEATH occurs at Canadian nursing home following mass vaccination of patients and staff

VAERS Vaccine Expose – Huge List Of Deaths Within A Day Of Injection

12 Prominent Scientists and Doctors: Address ‘Urgent’ Safety Concerns or Halt COVID Vaccines

3 More EU Countries Hit Pause on AstraZeneca After Reports of Illness and Deaths

Whistleblower: 25% of Residents in German Nursing Home Died After Pfizer Vaccine

Death Rates Skyrocket in Israel Following Pfizer Experimental COVID ‘Vaccines’

Researchers Report that Deaths from Covid Vaccine for Israel’s Elderly is 40 Times Greater than Deaths from Covid-19 Itself

Are More People Being Harmed by the Pfizer Experimental “Vaccine” than from COVID? Israeli Population Now the World’s Lab Rats Sold Out to PfizerResearchers claim that Pfizer’s shot causes “mortality hundreds of times greater in young people compared to mortality from coronavirus without the vaccine, and dozens of times more in the elderly, when the documented mortality from coronavirus is in the vicinity of the vaccine dose, thus adding greater mortality from heart attack, stroke, etc.”

12 Residents Die After First COVID Vaccine in Wales Nursing and Dementia Care Centre

Incredible Rise Of Spontaneous Miscarriages, Stillbirths And Swollen Lymph Nodes In People After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine Jab Being Hidden

Home Health Nurse Whistleblower Says: Patients are Dying After Receiving Covid Shots

Doctor who mocked coronavirus vaccine refusers dies days after getting jabbed

What’s Happening? 80% of the Nuns in Kentucky Convent Got COVID 2 Days After ‘Vaccine,’ and 3 Died

This is just the small percentage that we know of: 34 Women in US and 8 in UK Suffered Miscarriages and Stillbirths After Taking COVID-19 Vaccines

Hundreds of Florida Residents Report Side Effects Following Wuhan Coronavirus Vaccination

He got the vaccine, had a headache straight after, laid down for a nap & never woke up

Army Wife Reports Husband’s Decline in Health After Moderna COVID Shot

Another Woman’s Brain Lining Punctured While Being Nasal Swabbed for COVID

Woman Dies Immediately After Getting COVID-19 Vaccine in Virginia

No Autopsy Performed After Gloucester Woman’s Death Minutes After Receiving Pfizer Vaccine

VIDEO: Nurse Kristi Simmonds – Agonizing Pain, Neurological Issues, Spasms from COVID Vaccine Nurse Kristi Simmonds received the COVID-19 vaccine on January 19. Within minutes, the frontline nurse of 17 years, collapsed and had to receive emergency treatment. A full month later, her family released this video showing Kristie as she is to this very day. It is horrifying to watch.

22 Elderly with Dementia Dead in 1 Week After the Experimental mRNA COVID Injection in the Netherlands

Health Care Worker in Orange County, California Dies Four Days After Getting Experimental COVID-19 Injection

‘Dozens and Dozens’ of Teachers in Northern Italy Call in Sick After Taking AstraZeneca’s Experimental mRNA Injection

Hospitals in France Forced to SLOW DOWN Covid Experimental Injections as Healthcare Workers Fall Ill in Droves

3 Nuns Die and 28 Test Positive for COVID-19 After Taking First Does of Experimental mRNA Injection

Spain: Another 9 Care Home Residents Dead and 78 Infected with COVID-19 Days After Receiving Pfizer’s mRNA Jab

46 Nursing Home Residents in Spain Die Within 1 Month of Getting Pfizer COVID Vaccine

Former Detroit TV Anchor Karen Hudson-Samuels Dies One Day After Taking COVID Vaccine

28-Year-Old Wisconsin Healthcare Worker Brain Dead 5 Days After Second Experimental Pfizer mRNA COVID Injection

German Nursing Home Whistleblower: ‘Elderly Dying After COVID Vaccine’

One-Third of Deaths Reported to CDC After COVID Vaccines Occurred Within 48 Hours of Vaccination

UK Government Shocking Report: Experimental mRNA Injections Caused 1716 Cases of Eye Disorders and Left 22 People Blind

Whistleblower: 8 of 31 Residents in German Nursing Home DEAD After Being FORCIBLY Injected with Pfizer Experimental mRNA Shots AGAINST THEIR WILL

Doctors Link Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines to Life-Threatening Blood Disorder

Report: Pregnant Doctor Suffers Miscarriage After Receiving Covid-19 Vaccine

Another Medical Professional in the Prime of Life DEAD Weeks After Receiving the mRNA Experimental Injection as Memphis Mourns Loss of 36-Year-Old Doctor

39-Year-Old Medical Doctor and Son of Former Chief Justice of Trinidad Found Dead After COVID Injection in Ireland

Man Tests Positive For COVID Three Weeks After Second Vaccine Dose

Italy: A Doctor and 3 Other Health Professionals Die After RNA COVID Vaccinations (Summary & Story)

New York Man Dies Minutes After Taking Covid-19 Vaccine (Summary & Story)

45-Year-Old Italian Doctor “In the Prime of Life and in Perfect Health” Drops Dead After the Pfizer mRNA COVID Shot: 39-Year-Old Nurse, 42-Year-Old Surgical Technician Also Dead

58-Year-Old Woman Dies Hours After Getting First Dose of Pfizer Vaccine

Entire School District in Ohio Cancels Classes After Too Many School Staff Have Negative Reactions to the Experimental COVID mRNA Injections

Another Jewish Holocaust? Local Talk Radio Reports “Many Dying” in Israel Following Pfizer Experimental mRNA Injections

Read about more fatalities here

Telugu, India: 3 Vaccination Deaths In 4 Days

Doc dies just 5 days after “jab”

7 Dead and 100% of Residents Infected in Spanish Nursing Home After Being Injected with Experimental Pfizer mRNA COVID Shots

Terrible Covid Vaccine Reactions – PLEASE SHARE!

Doctors now warn about permanent damage and cardiovascular events following COVID-19 vaccination

COVID’s Deadly Toll on Youth: A Sharp Rise in Suicides

The condition of a teenager after the covid19 vaccination

19 Year Old in ICU With Myocarditis Five Days After Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

7 Dead and ALL Residents Infected in Spanish Nursing Home After the Experimental Pfizer mRNA Shots

Out of 49 residents in Greenpark Nursing Home, 35 tested positive for the virus while 12 tragically died

CNA NURSING HOME WHISTLEBLOWER: SENIORS ARE DYING LIKE FLIES AFTER COVID INJECTIONS! SPEAK OUT!!!

36 Dead in Gibraltar in 10 Days After Experimental Pfizer mRNA COVID Injections Started

X-Ray Worker Who Was ‘So Excited’ to Get Covid Vaccine Dies Days After ‘Severe Reaction’ Can you believe this? Wife still says everyone should get the Covid vaccine AFTER her husband dies from the second shot

Nurse aide dies after receiving work-mandated coronavirus vaccine shot

California Man Dies Several Hours After Receiving COVID Vaccine

Vaccine Whistleblower: Vaccine is Killing the Elderly

Janice Dean Breaks Down on Live TV After NY Officials Admit Covid Nursing Home Deaths Were Undercounted by 50%

UK Nursing Home: 24 Residents (One Third) Died in 3 Weeks After Experimental mRNA COVID Injections

Horrific Latent Deaths Predicted Among the Elderly by Genetics Professor After Immunization With RNA Vaccines

Healthcare Worker Dies 4 Days After Second Pfizer Shot, Death Under Investigation

Home Run King Hank Aaron Dies of ‘Undisclosed Cause’ 18 Days After Receiving Moderna Vaccine

Over 1,000 Experienced Adverse Events and Hundreds Sent to Emergency Room After Getting COVID-19 Vaccines

Tip of the Iceberg? Thousands of COVID Vaccine Injuries and 13 U.S. Deaths Reported in December Alone

24 Dead and 137 Infected in Nursing Home After COVID-19 Vaccination – Previously, They Had ZERO Deaths from Covid

Norway Officials ‘Not Alarmed’ by Deaths of 23 Elderly People After COVID Vaccine

Covid vaccines producing HORRIFIC side effects: Convulsions, paralysis, death

Woman Posts Video of Herself Convulsing After Getting the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

WARNING !! COVID-19 KILL GATES VACCINE INJURY, COULD THIS BE YOU ??

Indian Hospital Worker Dies Just 24 Hours After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine Covishield

Compilation of recent stories and videos covering covid vaccine injuries, side effects and DEATHS

Rate of adverse events caused by coronavirus vaccines 50x higher than flu shots

Johns Hopkins Scientist: ‘A Medical Certainty’ Pfizer Vaccine Caused Death of Florida Doctor

Another Woman Posts Video of Uncontrolled Convulsions After Receiving the COVID-19 Vaccine

‘Very Healthy 56-Year-Old’ Miami Obstetrician Died After Taking Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine

Norway: 2 People Died in Nursing Home Days After Receiving Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine

Young Doctor Left Paralyzed MINUTES After Taking Pfizer ‘Covid-19’ Vaccine in Mexico

PORTUGUESE NURSE DIES SUDDENLY AFTER RECEIVING COVID VACCINE

Health authorities on alert after nurse DIES following vaccination with Pfizer’s Covid-19 shot in Portugal — RT World News

Dad demands answers as health worker daughter died two days after Covid vaccine

More Casualties Reported Among Healthcare Workers from COVID-19 Vaccines

Boston physician insanely vouches for the Moderna coronavirus vaccine that almost TOOK HIS LIFE The vaccine injury was an acute medical emergency, occurring within minutes of the injection.

Another Covid Vaccine Horror Story–Mike’s Sister Took The Shot, And She Is Now Bed Ridden!

75-year-old Israeli man dies 2 hours after getting Covid-19 vaccine

Swiss Man Dies Shortly After Receiving Pfizer COVID Vaccine

Doctor on CNN: Don’t be ‘alarmed’ if elderly die after receiving COVID vaccine

Health care worker hospitalized after ‘severe reaction’…

DEPOPULATION VAX: Trial subjects injected with coronavirus vaccines suddenly test positive for HIV!!!

6 Participants Died During Pfizer COVID Vaccine Trials!!! – FDA Document Reveals

CNN reveals that vaccinating elderly for COVID-19 could kill them, but if you mention this anywhere, you will be BANNED

Dr. Judy Mikovits and Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: A New COVID Vaccine Could Kill 50 Million People in the U.S.

Dr. SHERRI TENPENNY MD EXPLAINS HOW THE DEPOPULATION mRNA VACCINES WILL START WORKING IN 3-6 MONTHS – (VIDEO) REQUIRED VIEWING! DR. SHERRI TENPENNY interviews with REINETTE SENUM @ Chew On This gives VERY important information! Hyper-immune response in test animals for previous attempts at coronavirus vaccines, like SARS and MERS, has been a persistent problem. All is well for awhile, until the animals are exposed to the wild mutated virus. Dr. Tenpenny and other scientists have forecast that millions may die, and it will be blamed on a new strain of COVID, making an argument for even more deadly vaccines. See: “The Coming Genocide of Adverse COVID Vax Reactions, and Who to Blame for It”/

From: SHANNON

Sent: Tuesday, February 23, 2021 12:22 AM

Subject: Another one…Hi Dr. J, I went in to work today. I was talking to a nurse and of course you know what came up. She told me that last week her father passed away. She said he had gotten the jab! I’m not sure how old he was probably in his 70s or 80s. She said he lived for years with A fib and he had gotten c19 before and lived through that. He was in a nursing home.

On Sun, Jan 10, 2021, at 11:21 PM, Julie V wrote: Listener Comment on Covid Vaccine Deaths & More–Hi Scott, I would like to tell you that I was one of the Carers in our aged care system that had to leave work because in May 2020 (if any of the Carers did not get vaccinated against the normal yearly influenza) you could no longer work. Carer Definition: social welfare a person who has accepted responsibility for looking after a vulnerable neighbor or relative. So after 19 years of service and hardly any sick days off, I was forced out of that industry. I still communicate to some of my work colleagues and one in particular, a young black African Carer who is here on a working visa, told me that she has 5 relatives in the UK and USA who have all died after taking the Covid vaccine. So you see, deaths are really happening. It’s just that unless you know someone who discloses this to you, you will not know because our fake media will not report this. Thought you may want to share this with your readers. God bless, Julie (Australia)

From: Eli

Sent: Sunday, January 10, 2021 10:21 AM

Subject: Listener Comment: Amassed side effects of the Covid-19 Kill Shot–Today while working in the emergency department a young lady working in registration started a conversation asking if I’d been vaccinated yet and I told her no, at which point she shared with a scared vibe that she recently received her second Covid-19 vaccine dose and to my utter terror and surprise her face was drooping as well as her right eye. She said she’s very terrified working in this pandemic (blinded to the evil plot of this plannedemic) and that she feels it was a priority to vaccinate. Then with a quivering voice she described after the second shot she has much fevers and is feeling very unwell, but I don’t think she even realizes she is developing bell’s palsy before everyone’s eyes as she continues on with her shift. I wanted to ask about the facial droop as I saw her a week or two ago and had no facial problems, but I didn’t know how to politely present that. Praying in Jesus name for a miracle! It’s horrific to see the damage if this vaccine unveil wickedly upon the populous.

From: Kimberlee

Sent: Monday, January 11, 2021 1:17 PM

Subject: FW: Listener Comment: The Satanic Maryland Local Health Departments COVID-19 Vaccination Implementation & Please again caution everyone: DON’T TAKE THE COVID NASALPHARANGEAL TEST, DON’T TAKE THE VACCINE–It’s spiritual mayhem and physical death–I just received this notice this morning from Maryland Department of Health. I was a Chiropractic Assistant but with all the garbage coming down the pike I’ve chosen to not renew my license this March. Below is the new roll out phase schedule for the Covid Kill shots here in Maryland. I find it very interesting, sickening and Very sad that Phase one includes nursing home patients as well as special needs, development disabled and teachers. In Phase 1B. I’ve been a substitute teacher at a Christian School and now work in the education/museums department for both the State and County. This shot is literally at my door. I stand firm in not taking the shot. I know though fear may try to grip me, God has me in the cleft of the Rock and under His covering wing.…Please again caution everyone you have voice to caution, DON’T TAKE THE COVID NASALPHARANGEAL TEST, DON’T TAKE THE VACCINE. It’s spiritual mayhem and physical death. I say death because my autoimmune issues have skyrocketed within my body. My numbers have been elevated, my hands and feet are permanently cold even with constant wearing of compression gloves, I’m finding less and less food that will agree with me. (as I’ve stated before I have 23 food allergies prior to scamdemic), more and more frequent and longer lasting headaches; muscles that tighten to painful levels, even after just stretching. Stamina and concentration levels are also down. When I sleep dreams are bizarre and extremely vivid. I feel physically ill whenever I’m near a 5g phone or station and over all I feel like I’ve got that 9000 pound gorilla constantly on me. I’d love to know if other listeners have dealt with issues in the same vain since being tested. Honestly, I don’t know If God will heal me of these ailments or allows me to pass from this life sooner rather than later. I do know that though I battle this weight Suicide is NOT an option and that while I am greatly hindered by this I will continue to serve the Lord with all my heart, soul and mind and share what I know. I do know that whatever my lot, I’m Holding on to the Hand of my precious Savior. Thank you for all you do, all you sacrifice and how you serve Our Precious Savior and the Saints. You have been and continue to be a major blessing in my life. Kimberlee

From: Contact Us Form Submission–Sent: Saturday, January 23, 2021 NAME M…EMAIL md…@…SUBJECT Listener/Hospital Nurse Comment: Shocking Testimony on the Covid Kill Shot–YOUR MESSAGE Dr Johnson I am a long time listener and I just want to say god bless you and thank you for what you do…I am a nurse in an emergency setting. As soon as the covid vaccine was rolled out, upper management starting bullying everyone to get it. They would say do it for your family, your patients and your coworkers ….. nurses would proudly display there covid vaccination cards on Facebook. And everyone would congratulate them for “doing their part”. Out of a 100 nurse department only me and one other nurse declined the vaccine. The ones that were on the fence were bullied by managers and just got the shot. Even when some of them got covid after the vaccine they would say “the vaccine probably just didn’t have time to work“. Well it really hit home for me last night. I took care of a 30 year old nurse who was perfectly healthy … within 19 minutes of getting the covid shot she started feeling sick. She went home and the next 24 hours experienced violent muscle tremors. When she came to the ER the next day her arms and legs were completely flaccid. With tears streaming down her face she asked me will this go away? Why did this happen to me? I was perfectly healthy. But the biggest shock of all of this is the consulting Neuro MD, said she was probably faking it and developing Gillian Barre Syndrome (after a vaccine) takes weeks to develop….. I looked at him and said you think she is faking being flaccid? He said yes people are crazy. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing…. as I gave her a special call bell that can be pressed using her chin since her hands were flaccid, and seeing how this nurses life is completely destroyed, and the vaccine company will get away with it. Even the ER MD was saying no one gets completely flaccid within 2 days of a vaccine!! They are all devils. As I called the patients husband and placed the phone on her chest I told her I am so sorry this happened to you. She said thank you. It was gut wrenching to see this first hand. I will never take the kill shot. I trust in the lord and my god given immune system. Thank you again for all you do !!!!!

From: Patricia

Sent: Sunday, January 24, 2021 9:12 AM

Subject: Comment From a Nurse About the Post Above–That is the most evil thing I have ever heard. It is straight up a lie to, there are multiple examples (before any Covid Vaccine came out) of someone having a reaction to the vaccine immediately. The seizure that happened after I had the MMR vaccine happened so soon after the vaccine, I obviously made the connection between the vaccine and the seizure.

++ People Injured by the Covid Vaccine That Have Skin Peeling That Is Similar To Reptiles Shedding Their Skin Like Snakes Colette Elle Yes …. I saw a physician post on Facebook today about her friend who got the vaccine and got Steven Johnson syndrome from it. The skin on her body is peeling from head to toe, it’s also affected her eyes and she may go blind. The risk is very real, and you will see more of it as more people get vaccinated. It is listed as a possible side effect of this vaccine.

WHAT’S GOING ON IN THE MILITARY FROM ACTIVE DUTY SOLDIER’-PRAY FOR OUR BROTHERS AND SISTERS PROTECTION IN OUR ARMED SERVICES So what I’ve been told is that by summer the covid vaccine will be mandatory for service members I don’t know if this is a DOD directive or a big Army directive. So I can’t speak for the other branches.

The word that sticks out to me is DECIMATION. I don’t know if that’s the Holy Spirit or not. Just as the Roman’s decimated their own legions to test loyalty, this vaccine will cause death in the ranks, and be a sign of fealty to regime. Most of the Army leadership I know have already gotten the vaccine. Much of the middle level leadership has mixed reactions, there are those who will tow the party line, and there are those who will refuse and are willing to be dismissed. These mid level NCO’s make up a large portion of boots on the ground leadership. It seems like most of the lower level enlisted don’t know any better and will do what they’re instructed to do. With the decimation of our forces will make us very vulnerable strategically. I’m not privy to the war planning, but If I was the Chinese I would hit us sometime after that! Also on a related topic. I know a soldier who had cosmic clearance. Well he’s told me that they are purging the military right now. It started a few days after the election. He’s not a Christian, but he does support the constitution. They hit him with trumped up bogus charges. That he had said things that he didn’t say. He has been relieved of duty and all his clearances have been revoked. It’s his contention that they are working their way down the clearance levels, starting at the higher levels. He also said that it is happening to others he knows. Also for those who aren’t in the service, it’s dependent on individual commands, but for the last few months there’s been mask mandates, any soldier caught without a mask in or out of uniform is subject to immediate UCMJ action with the reduction of rank, a forfeiture of pay and extra punitive duty for a period of 45 days. Repeat offenses may be subject to possible dismissal from service. So please pray for us, the believers in uniform, we are under a lot of pressure right now. I know everyone is, so I’m not dismissing anyone else’s hardship, just asking for prayer for us. For protection, and for direction. Some of us such as myself are stationed in first strike zones can’t relocate because of our jobs.

Julie McNeil More Horrific Firsthand Covid-19 Shot Testimonies!!! I got permission to share this via the writer, Janette Brown: Just to make ppl aware as fb took my posts down my dad had the covid vaccine and took very seriously ill after it he has had a serious reaction to it like many others I have spoke to now around the world his body can not stay still for one second to allow him to rest, it’s agony as it’s constantly jerking like convulsions I have never in my life seen anything like this the hospital said they can’t help as they don’t know what this vaccine causes yet so we are stuck my poor dad suffered also with mini stroke also or stroke we are waiting to see stroke clinic he went into hospital covid free they tested him yet proceeded to put him in the bed next to a covid patient…they then told my dad I’m sorry Mr Brown but you may be taking Covid home now it’s all a disgrace. He had the vaccine on the Jan 8th, since then he is jerking more aggressively, there no skin inside his mouth, as his jaw clamps shut super-fast so he had bit all his skin off the inside of his mouth, his lips are cracked he is thirsty all the time, he has neurological symptoms and also a stroke and his walking gait is off, he had a bad fall, has facial twitching, making animal type noises, he hurt his legs & arms daily flinging them around, also totally different speech, it’s so difficult to explain it’s so bad

Julie McNeil All testimonials I share have given me permission. Per Monique Fernandez- “I am a wound care nurse working in a facility where the 2nd moderna dose was administered today. I witnessed 4 coworkers with stiff arms and pain. I also saw 3 people sit dizzy and confused almost immediately after injection, 1 person was crying with uncontrollable nausea and vomiting. So glad I didn’t get the shot. All I’m seeing are negative side effects all around me. 2 department heads left IMMEDIATELY after receiving their vaccine. I’m so tired of all the pro COVID vaxers pushing that we should all get it and that they feel fine.”