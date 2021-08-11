SEARCH

Ratzinger’s Pontifical Academy for Life: “There is a Grave Responsibility to use Alternative Vaccines & to make a Conscientious Objection with regard to those which have Moral Problems” using Aborted Babies

August 11, 2021

Founder of Children of God for Life, Debi Vinnedge, in 2003 wrote to Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, the future Pope Benedict XVI, who was head of Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith about aborted fetal vaccines.

In 2005, Ratzinger’s Pontifical Academy for Life, replied to Vinnedge stating “there is a grave responsibility to use alternative vaccines and to make a conscientious objection with regard to those which have moral problems.”[https://www.catholicworldreport.com/2011/05/14/dignitas-personae-and-childhood-vaccinations/]

The Catholic World Report (CWR) reported that Vinnedge said ““I believe parents must look at their own situations carefully and evaluate whether or not their child and society at large would be in danger by not using the aborted fetal vaccines… If a parent finds after taking the matter to prayer that they cannot use these vaccines in good conscience, then there is a greater duty to adhere to that conscience as our Catholic Church instructs in both the Catechism and numerous papal encyclicals. It would not be morally licit to use the vaccines in those circumstances.” [https://www.catholicworldreport.com/2011/05/14/dignitas-personae-and-childhood-vaccinations/]

The CWR article said Pope Benedict XVI’s “Dignitas Personae’s teaching that ‘danger to the health of children could permit parents to use a vaccine which was developed using cell lines of illicit origin’ and that ‘everyone has the duty to make known their disagreement and to ask that their healthcare system make other types of vaccines available’ is clearly a summary of the pontifical academy’s study.”

Note that Pope Benedict’s Vatican document “Dignitas Personae said “could permit” (not “must permit”) under extreme circumstances for complicated proportionate reasons which must be done possibly under the direction of a spiritual adviser. But, Vinnedge, for whom the document to a large extent was written for, said “If a parent finds after taking the matter to prayer that they cannot use these vaccines in good conscience, then there is a greater duty to adhere to that conscience as our Catholic Church instructs in both the Catechism and numerous papal encyclicals. It would not be morally licit to use the vaccines in those circumstances.”

Moreover, in 2011, Vinnedge attacked so-called “conservative” Catholic abortion-tainted vaccine advocates and the “conservative” Catholic media that promoted their apparent misinformation on what Benedict’s Vatican document “Dignitas Personae said:

Pro-life Group calls for Apology to Catholic Scientists

(Clearwater, FL) Recent writings commenting on Dignitas Personae regarding the use of aborted fetal and embryonic cells by researchers are under fire by pro-life group, Children of God for Life. Executive Director, Debi Vinnedge who has praised the 2008 document approved by Pope Benedict XVI for its precise teachings on immoral research, says the writer owes Catholic scientists an apology.

The problem began with a brief in December 2010, May Researchers Use “Biological Material” Unjustly Obtained? in which Senior Fellow William E. May opined on Sections 34 and 35 of the Church directive.

Mr. May contended that Dignitas Personae provides “exceptions” allowing researchers to use “illicitly obtained biological materials”. However, a careful reading of the Church instruction states the complete opposite.

A second article appeared in ZENIT January 12, 2011 as a question that was answered by Mr. May, titled Using Vaccines Obtained From Intentionally Aborted Human Embryos – Further Clarification Needed for Parents, Researchers.

“Mr. May uses the same concluding arguments in both articles, citing Dignitas Personae, yet the two are completely different situations,” stated Ms. Vinnedge. “And in each one, he is misstating the facts.”

In both publications May cites from the writings by Christian Brugger, who opines that Dignitas Personae and the Pontifical Academy for Life’s, Moral Reflections on Vaccines Prepared from Cells Derived from Aborted Human Fetuses do not provide sufficient guidelines for researchers using aborted fetal or embryonic cell lines.

In three of its eight pages, that document expounded on their use by researchers, physicians and parents, concluding it was illicit for researchers. Parents, on the other hand, who have no voice in the decision to use aborted fetal cell lines in vaccine production, might have proportionate reasons to do so.

Incredibly, May states these cell lines could “provide great benefit to unborn humans”, thus concluding it is morally licit for researchers to use them under Dignitas Personae’s “exceptions”.

“There are no “exceptions” for researchers, as moral options exist,” noted Vinnedge. “It’s unfortunate Mr. May thinks otherwise, because many Catholic scientists are taking the Church teachings to heart and turning to moral research.”

Vinnedge has written an eight page response to May’s article titled, Twisting the Truth in Dignitas Personae, citing the unambiguous proof of the Church teaching in both documents. [Press release: https://cogforlife.org/2011/01/17/cog-for-life-calls-for-apology-to-catholic-scientists/]

