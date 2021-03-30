THE VIRUS OF VATICAN MADNESS IS SPREADING

SEARCH

Hilarious Bumbler Austen Ivereigh Defends the Insidious Francis Vatican’s Banning of Private Masses & Adulterous Communions

March 29, 2021

Cardinal Robert Sarah joined the “Calls to Withdraw Rules Suppressing Individual Masses in St. Peter’s Basilica” and according to the National Catholic Register called the banning a possible insidious “trial balloon for possible future decisions affecting the Church”:

“Cardinal Sarah began his appeal by saying he wanted to ‘spontaneously add’ his voice to those of Cardinals Raymond Burke, Gerhard Müller, and Walter Brandmüller who have all criticized the directive. Concerned that it could be a trial balloon for possible future decisions affecting the Church.” [https://www.ncregister.com/blog/cardinal-sarah-joins-calls-to-withdraw-rules-suppressing-individual-masses-in-st-peter-s-basilica]

The hilarious bumbler Austen Ivereigh defended the insidious Francis Vatican’s banning of private Masses as he has before defended adulterous Communions:

Austen Ivereigh@austeni·Cardinal Sarah’s bizarre, heterodox traditionalism strikes again. [https://twitter.com/austeni/status/1376574347972857866] Insidious means to proceed “in a gradual, subtle way, but with very harmful effects.” (Oxford Dictionary)

Was Francis most insidious action the bringing about of Communions to the those in adulterous “second marriages” through Amoris Laetitia?

Francis’s personally chosen Special Secretary for the synods on marriage and family Archbishop Bruno Forte revealed Francis’s “gradual, subtle way” of bringing about adulterous Communions to the website Zonalcale.it:

“If we speak explicitly about communion for the divorced and remarried.” Archbishop Forte, reporting on a joke of Pope Francis, “you do not know what a terrible mess we will make. So we won’t speak plainly, do it in a way that the premises are there, then I will draw out the conclusions.” (Zonalcale.it, May, 3 2016)

Francis biographer Austen Ivereigh and all of Francis’s inner circle as well as loyal supporters know that Forte spilled the beans on the Pope’s purpose for the synods and Amoris Laetitia.

It is a given that they have to pretend that Forte didn’t reveal Francis’s insidiousness.

The next step for persons that are not bumblers is to invent a convincing narrative or spin that Catholics could halfway buy.

Instead Francis apologist Ivereigh hilariously claims Stephen Walford’s article for the Vatican Insider was “irrefutable.” (Vatican Insider, “The Magisterium of Pope Francis: His Predecessors Come to His Defence” February 2, 2017)

Walford’s central argument is that Amoris Laetitia is a case of papal ordinary magisterium and to deny it’s authority is to “call into question the teaching authority of previous popes and the entire fabric of Catholicism.”

He claims three great Church theologians “ruled out” that a Pope can teach heresy.

His claim that the great Fr. Francisco Suarez agreed with his thesis is worst than sloppy writing. It is the opposite of the truth.

Suarez taught “it is a given that a pope could be a formal heretic.” (Crisis, “Can a Pope be a Heretic?,” March 4, 2015)

Scholar James Schall, S.J. said:

“Bellarmine and Suarez considered a de facto possibility of an heretical pope. They granted that the Church would have to depose him if he did not self-declare his heresy.” (The Catholic Thing, “On Heretical Popes,” November 11, 2014)

Walford said St. Robert Bellarmine and St. Alphonsus Liguori agreed with him.

As Schall’s quote shows Bellarmine taught that the possibility of heretical popes could be piously believed despite what the saint personally believed.

As with Bellarmine, Liguori personally believed that popes could not be heretics, but like the former he did not disallow Catholics to believe in the possibility of heretical popes.

Villanova University theologian Jessica Murdoch explains magisterium authority for Walford:

“Responding faithfully to the trans-temporal magisterium of the Church (and not just to the magisterium of one’s own time) requires holding in view two other principals of interpretation. First, ‘the minor gives way to the major.’ Second, the ‘one gives way to the many.’.. Thus, Amoris Laetitia cannot supersede the encyclical Veritatis Splendor… One must privilege the harmony of the many pontificates in union with each other, and their unanimity with the Fathers and Doctors of the Church over the one seemingly dissonant voice.” (First Things, “Creeping Infallibility,” 9-27-16)

The article shows that to disbelieve papal teachings that are dissonant from every single magisterium teaching in the history of the Church is the only way not to “call into question the teaching authority of previous popes and the entire fabric of Catholicism.”

Resisting such dissonant papal teachings, as Amoris Laetitia, is the only way not to bring about “dissolution, confusion, and death” into the Church.

In the same article, Murdoch said:

“By contrast, doctrinal evolution in which a new teaching sublates and eliminates the earlier teaching in a quasi-Hegelian fashion breeds dissolution, confusion, and death.” Is the insidious Francis with the bumbling Ivereigh leading the Church to “dissolution, confusion, and death”? Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



