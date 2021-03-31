WATCH

Posted on March 31, 2021 by abyssum

https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/articles/item/5332-vax-n-chips-boomers-stayin-safe-is-the-new-normal

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

1 Response to WATCH

  1. France Driscoll says:
    March 31, 2021 at 10:21 am

    Today’s Rosary & Chaplet for you, Excellency.

    France StayFree via ¡Viva Cristo Rey!

    On Wed, Mar 31, 2021, 8:52 AM ABYSSUS ABYSSUM INVOCAT / DEEP CALLS TO DEEP wrote:

    > abyssum posted: ” > https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/articles/item/5332-vax-n-chips-boomers-stayin-safe-is-the-new-normal > ” >

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s