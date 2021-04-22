HERE IS A PRIMER ON SPIKE PROTEIN PRODUCTION AND COVID VACCINATION

Posted: 21 Apr 2021 12:52 PM PDT

Spike Protein 101: A Primer from Dr. Larry Palevsky

Thank you to Laura Hayes for transcribing a 12 minute primer on spike protein production and Covid vaccination by Dr. Larry Palevsky. Dr. Palevsky brings up what can only be called horrifying questions, all unanswered because the powers that be have never asked. By design. It’s “easy” to say that what you have not looked for doesn’t exist. Informally called, the blind eye.



By Laura Hayes

I have been wondering if those injected with the new “vaccines” are shedding that which might harm others with whom they come in contact, with the suspicion that they likely are.

The video below addresses that, and I can’t recommend strongly enough that everyone listen to it (only 12 minutes long).

Many of you know who Dr. Larry Palevsky is, and for those who don’t, he is a NY pediatrician who has spoken out about the dangers of vaccines since the late 1990s, when a mother in his practice showed him that there was mercury in the vaccines he was administering to the children in his practice. That moment changed his life, and he began to do further research into vaccines.

This clip that was sent to me today is a portion of an interview with him. I cannot find the full interview, but found this portion so compelling after listening to it 3 times that I decided to transcribe it. I hope you will first listen to it, then use the attached transcript to read any part you would like to reference again. Click on the second video at the link below (first is of a female, second is Dr. Palevsky). It is 12-minutes long, and worth listening to every minute of it.

Watch the 12 minute video here

For those of us who have children who have been harmed and/or killed by “routine” childhood vaccinations, Dr. Palevsky is a trusted and deeply appreciated rare gem among doctors. He speaks out often, and you can do a search of his name to listen to some of his public speeches, including his powerful testimony before the CT legislature in February, 2020:

I hope you will share this information with those you know, as the future fertility, health, longevity, and survival of humans may be hanging in the balance.

Transcript of Dr. Larry Palevsky:

When studies are done on injections that are thought to be vaccines, we sometimes need 7, 10, or even 15 years, to understand what the injection does to the body, and what it does to those around us.

And so, there’s automatically this assumption that when the authorities say these injections are safe, that we actually have adequate data and adequate observational data to understand whether or not these injections are safe. The bottom line is we don’t have enough data to understand their safety.

The other thing is that we are made to believe in the public eye that this is a vaccine against a viral infection. So, the entire world is thinking that this is a vaccine to protect us against SARS-COV2 infection. And when you have a vaccine that is supposed to be effective as a vaccine, you are supposed to have antibody immunity against the SARS-COV2 virus. And that has never been evaluated with these injections as to whether or not we have antibody immunity to a SARS-COV2 virus. Instead, what we have is the genetic information of what is believed to be a piece of the SARS-COV2 virus, and that piece is called the spike protein. And the technology that is being used is a technology to make this injection that has never been used in vaccine science or methodology before with any kind of success.

So, we are essentially taking the genetic instructions that make a synthetic spike protein, believed to be a part of the SARS-COV2 virus, and we are giving those sets of instructions into the body and asking the human body to take the genetic instructions of that spike protein and make more of it in our own machinery. And so this messenger RNA technology, which is what it is called, is delivering the genetic instructions for us to make the spike protein. And the problem is that no study has ever been done to test its safety. But, also, no study has been done to test whether we turn on the production of that spike protein, and ever turn it off.

And so spike protein in the naturally occurring SARS-COV2 viral infection has been shown to cause brain inflammation and neurological damage, heart attacks, lung disease, liver disease, kidney disease, and interacting with the male and female reproductive systems, along with affecting blood binding to oxygen and blood clotting. And so we know that the natural disease of SARS-COV2, because of the effects of the spike protein, is making people sick with all of these kinds of systemic illnesses. And so now we are taking that spike protein genetic instructions and we are asking our bodies to make more of that spike protein. And so by making more of that spike protein, we are essentially creating the symptoms and the illness of Covid 19, by giving people the potential to have brain damage and neurological damage, lung disease, liver disease, kidney disease, heart attacks, strokes, blood clotting issues, and impairments to male and female reproductive systems. And there is no study to show whether when the body starts manufacturing this synthetic spike protein, whether or not we ever turn off the production of that spike protein. And so that spike protein is known to be pretty damaging to the human tissue.

So we know that spike protein has been found in saliva, we know that it has been found in the anus, and so, we have to ask the question, is it found in the exhalation molecules that come out of our breath? Is it found in the skin when we sweat and we smell, do the spike proteins come out, and if so, does that impact other people with whom we come in contact?

And so what we have been seeing is a massive increase in those who have been given the injection of blood clotting problems, miscarriages, stillborns, infertility, strokes, heart attacks, autoimmune diseases, and death, just to name a few. And that’s in those who have been injected. So, certainly, there should be a suspicion when you see people around the injected people, who have not been injected, getting the typical symptoms of Covid, in addition to miscarriages, bleeding, irregular menstrual cycles, it should raise a very, very strong suspicion.

Now, the spike protein is, we are told, just specific to the SARS-COV2 virus. So, when your body makes the synthetic spike protein, you are supposed to produce an antibody that is supposed to attack the spike protein. Now, we don’t know if that spike protein production keeps going and going and going, and that would make the antibody production keep going and going and going as well. And the thing is that we are finding that the genetic instructions of the spike protein are not specific just to the SARS-COV2 virus. The genetic instructions of the spike protein are also similar to, or the same, as many proteins that exist in the body itself. And so, therefore, if we are going to produce an antibody against the genetic instructions of the spike protein, those antibodies are going to find every bit of protein tissue around the body that matches the genetic instructions of the spike protein. And that antibody to the spike protein genetic instructions is going to produce an attack on any of the proteins and tissues in the body that are similar or the same to the genetic instructions of the spike protein. So that is why you will see autoimmune diseases.

But, many months ago, there was an article that came out in the European literature where there were several proteins in the male and female reproductive systems that were found to have similar genetic instructions to the genetic instructions of the spike protein. And the scientist raised the concern that if we inject the genetic instructions of the spike protein into the body and cause the body to make an antibody against the genetic instructions of the spike protein, we will also cause the body to make an antibody against the male and female reproductive systems because those proteins in the male and female reproductive systems had similar instructions to the spike protein. And he raised a very strong concern about it, because his concern was that it would basically immobilize and take out sperm from being able to fertilize an egg, and that it would also impair the egg itself, and that it would also impair the placenta.

And so the experts around the world did the following…when they heard this scientific concern, the experts around the world said, oh, but the amount of genetic instructions of the proteins in the male and female reproductive systems are so small in similarity to the genetic instructions of the spike protein, that it really shouldn’t make a difference. And, ladies and gentlemen, that is how we got the science that said there should be no concerns about infertility or miscarriages in men and women, respectively. There were no studies, just an opinion, that said the genetic instructions of the proteins on the male and female reproductive systems were such small similarities to the spike protein, that it shouldn’t matter. And, therefore, it didn’t matter. And so what we are seeing in women who get the injection, is a very large, hundreds of percent increase, in miscarriages and stillborns of their babies, all being reported to VAERS.

And now what we are seeing is women who are around others who have been injected are having the same experience, which has to raise the suspicion that not only does that messenger RNA make the body produce spike protein on an ongoing basis, but that spike protein is probably shedding out of the breath, the saliva, the skin, and who knows where else in the body it is being shed from.

Just the last point before you ask me the next question. That is only based on what we think we know is in these injections. But Dr. Tenpenny and I have discussed this on numerous occasions, that there is potential for other mRNA proteins being injected into the body that would cause the body to make all sorts of proteins that we may not be aware of.



