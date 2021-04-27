“WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU DOING?” “Those six words are the most potent statement stored in my memory. They resurface automatically, like tears or laughter, when stupid defines the moment. Now, decades later, I am re-experiencing the fear of that moment after watching an election being hijacked, a pandemic gone haywire, and a war on our constitution.”

Watermelon and Harvard Balderdash

By Theodore Wilson

April 27, 2021

Hat Tip: Rip McIntosh

“What the hell are you doing?” My father’s words echoed like the sound of whitewater rapids of a river in flood stage. I could only imagine what my leg looked like dangling through the kitchen ceiling. There was nothing that I could say that would make sense. I hung on fearlessly griping the rafters, trying to not lose my grip and fall through the hole onto the kitchen floor below. I didn’t want to face my dad, but I couldn’t seem to pull myself out of my predicament because I didn’t know what to do next. I was only ten years old.

Those six words are the most potent statement stored in my memory. They resurface automatically, like tears or laughter, when stupid defines the moment. Now, decades later, I am re-experiencing the fear of that moment after watching an election being hijacked, a pandemic gone haywire, and a war on our constitution.

Words, they can make you happy, bring out anger, or make your feel pathetic. White supremacy, systemic prejudice, cancel culture, …, typical Harvard jargon. They are hurtful and damaging statements.

“Every now and then I get a little bit angry and I know I’ve got to get out and cry.” Six decades later, I am screaming. “What the hell are we doing?” It’s all coming back to me now, a total eclipse of the mind.

Yes, I have hostile feelings, but I discovered recently that I am not the only white person feeling this way. Although I avoid public discussions on politics and religion, the subject surfaced at a Saturday night party.

“What the hell are they doing?” I heard the statement from across the room. My son got 4 A’s and a C. Do you know what the class was that he got a low grade? Racial Inclusion Class. He went on to say, it was a discussion course. The boy claimed he didn’t talk much because he feared he might say the wrong thing. The only test was an essay. When he questioned the teacher about the grade and was told nothing was wrong with his answer, but he just didn’t seem to agree with the rest of the class.

The student was a senior at Arkansas State University, a business major, in a class he was forced to take against his will, and required to pay for the credit. It happens across the country.

Missouri University, St. Louis, has pushed the abolition of the electoral college. Ohio University indoctrinates students to accept responsibility for evil white power. The father of the boy clearly had the sympathy of everyone in the room. Yes, they were all white, but they asked a fair question. Should a student have his grade cut because he did not bend to the pressure of the teacher who required him to participate, and then denied him the right to free expression?

Herein lies the problem. Discrimination, prejudice, and inequality have a long history of social injustice. It took too long before we addressed them in the United States, and the process has been slow. Humanity cannot change overnight, but we have traveled far.

When blacks play the racial card, they are holding a gun on an unarmed person. The only acceptable answer, agreement. Denial portrays racism. Blacks always win, whites always lose.

Diana Schaub, Ph.D. provides this example. When Schaub was teaching at Harvard, it was discovered that she had published a theory that the reason the number of blacks playing professional baseball has decreased was likely caused by the absence of fathers in the black families. That supposition resulted in the charge of prejudice and she was labeled a racist and subjected to harmful public harassment.

The racial issue seems to be a one-dimensional problem. American Indians, Asians, and Latinos have been eliminated, and it has become a black and white issue. It focuses on a one-sided black history and their problems in education, economics, discrimination, and criminal justice. The success of millions of blacks whose successes have reached the top and who live in diverse neighborhoods in every city seems to be eliminated from the equation.

The issues are a conglomeration of multi-theories published by college professors seeking to make their way into the hierarchy of elite academic distinction. Racism serves as a stacked deck of cards in their favor, a hot issue, and an easy route to achieving status.

The critical race theory, structural racism, systemic equality, white privilege, individual racism, inclusion, institutional racism, interpersonal racism, cancel culture, and white fertility are the content of pressurized indoctrination that college students are being subjected to across the country.

The average adult hasn’t been exposed to these topics. Few members of the American working class truly understand how this compulsory education will affect the future of the country.

Dr. Joe R. Feagin, Ph.D. from Harvard and former president of the American Sociological Association has led the charge. Feagin’s book, Systemic Racism – A Theory Oppression, published in 2006, won him the distinction of a guru on racial and gender issues. This publication became a textbook widely used throughout the country in racial diversity classes.

This book was marketed as an extensive research project clearly substantiated by clinical studies. In reality, his theories were not objective. The theory was totally reliant on his subjective evidence coming from commentaries to draw his conclusions. Feagin confined his work within a single dimension to prove his theory. In 1970, that thesis would not have been approved by Graduate Committee at the University of Wisconsin as an accurate study for a master’s degree, and most likely, at no other school with a good reputation.

In contrast, Feagin describes white prejudice as the harmful prejudgment that results from stereotypes, but his theories all stereotype the white race. For example, he labels all whites as prejudice, and if they do not admit it, they are part of the problem.

The inaccuracies of his American history and the lack of objectivity kills his theories.

He claims America was founded on slavery and this country was built on the backs of African Americans. Whites bear the guilt of the consequences of the actions of their forefathers.

Slavery was not an American institution, it was founded by Africans before Christ and still exists in Africa today. Colonial Americans were English, French, and Spanish colonist.

White Americans started the Civil War to free the slaves. That conflict was our country’s largest war, one-third larger than WWII. There were 642,427 Union causalities, people who gave their lives for the black population. Feagin’s deleted history, an act not valued as a contribution to the future Americans.

Since 1800, 74 million legal immigrants entered the United States. Most Americans today owe their heritage to that group, rather than colonial immigrants to whom Feagin correlates white supremacy.

Feagin never tested his theories scientifically. He should have compared blacks by dividing them into groups: inner-city vs. suburbs, rural vs. urban, and by states; and, he should have compared those results to the statistics of all their neighbors, Europeans, Asians, and Latinos. It would also be interesting to compare responses between the upper, middle, and lower income groups, and compare the numbers of black and white athletes in college and professional sports. Those results provide the validity and reliability for his theories on racism, mathematically based on the correlation of the coefficient.

In his book, Feagin points out with historical documentation that the cost and burdens of racism are disproportionately borne by people of color and by black people especially. In that statement, he leads readers to believe that most of the taxes used to support Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps, monthly income checks for unwed mothers, Pell grants for college education, abortions, etc., come from the pockets of black taxpayers.

While white college students are being re-programmed, the Critical Race Theory Ideology – K-12 has been adopted by school districts. Based on Marxist theory, children are being told, “all whites are prejudice, if you don’t believe it, you are part of the problem.” The system only gives advantages to white people.

During the counter culture of the 1960s, Harvard professor Timothy Leary launched the Harvard Psilocybin Project to experiment with hallucination. He became known as the High Priest of LSD and was labeled as the most dangerous man in America. Indeed, the great Harvard experiment helped introduce the drug revolution into the United States.

Feagin, the newest version of Harvard balderdash, has helped educate an army of well-educated sociologists striving to overtake our education and political systems, to destroy the freedoms on which this country was founded. Now we have a new struggle, Black Lives Matter and communism, possibly leading to civil war.

In the 1950s, prejudice was characterized by stereotyping. For example, rude racial jokes sometimes portrayed blacks eating watermelons. In reality, whites like watermelons just as much. Stereotypes tend to lead us into irrational thinking and prejudice because oversimplifying the reality distorts the optic truth, both positive and negative. That can be a weapon of hurt and destruction and it was a ploy that helped turn Germans into fascists, and Russians into communists.

What we are observing in the United States has become a clear message of hurt, hatred, and destruction of whites, religion, and the U.S. constitution. The one-dimensional view allows racists to pick and choose statistics to prove their point, and it omits critical thinking as a solution to all the answers. The Civil Rights Bill of 1964 clearly defines discrimination of race, color, creed, or sex as unconstitutional. Whites are now the target, and they are defenseless because the Civil Rights Bill may not apply to them.

White tenacity should not be confused with white supremacy. During the depression, the homeless rode the rails, piled everything they owned into an old truck, and drove, or walked, looking for work. Today, they live under bridges and stand on street corners.

In comparison, is the American dream only a white dream? The truth is, millions of Blacks have climbed the ladder of success, they have become doctors dentists, authors, scientists, teachers, coaches, and so much more. Now we are witnessing the birth of a new phenomenon, the emergence of highly sophisticated Black conservative politicians like Burges Owens, Corey Booker, and Tim Scott, just to name a few. The emotions at the Saturday night party had the sensation of helplessness, a hanging through the ceiling experience, “What the hell can we do?”

There are three choices. There are always people without knowledge of what’s going on around them, and if they are ignorant, they often have problems without realizing it. They will be blindsided.

People who are well informed often choose to be passive. They stand by and observe as the passengers did on the Titanic and went down with the ship.

Lastly, you have the movers and shakers, they pull themselves out of the rafters and salvage the best of the situation. These were present at the Boston Tea Party and the Battle of Bunker Hill.

A disturbing reality exists. The vast majority of the white population in the United States does not know that the White Replacement Theory has been eating away at America like termites consuming the structure inside the walls of their house.

An army began forming after the November presidential election. Not just white religious conservatives, American citizens who value the right to choose their own destiny. People of every race possess that desire, white-collar and laborers, Christians and Jews, mothers and fathers, a growing resistance against communism and Feaginism. They speak out, write letters, and stay informed.

There are actions of stronger impact. Boycotts of Chinese products and any company that supports the destruction of traditional family values, including state institutions that embody compulsory anti-white philosophy as a graduation requirement.

We cannot do this silently. When I attempt to purchase an unmarked product, I ask the clerk where it was produced. When I cancel a service, I tell them why.

Parents with children in state-supported schools need to write their governors and legislators requesting that courses of racially oriented content need to be elective, ungraded, and without tuition.

Careers can interfere with one’s responsibility to good character, family, and community. The repercussions of accepting this are inexcusable. If your child gets run over by a car because you were not paying attention when he was playing in the street, it’s your fault. The fully functioning individual keeps God, country, and family in perspective.

We are in a state of crisis, edging toward revolutionary dictatorship. Those who value freedom and ignore hostility to their beliefs, risk the health of the country. The solution requires united action, and the equation depends on total citizen participation.