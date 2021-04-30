FACT OF LIFE (ACCORDING TO HESIOD): WITH MATERIAL PROGRESS THERE OFTEN COMES MORAL DECAY

|Fragments of Memory
By: Victor Davis Hanson
Victor Davis Hanson // Private Papers
April 30, 2021
Hat Tip: Rip McIntosh
Two days ago, I drove in a 5-square-mile radius and noticed that the 100 or so farms I grew up with are all gone. Caput. Everyone. Not one grandkid, relative, etc. seems to be farming. The acreage seems either rented out or sold off.
The land is usually leased to conglomerated operations (and the almond orchards look beautiful). Renters from Mexico and Central America mostly live in the clapboard decaying houses, and the barns and sheds look empty or eroding—or rented out to boarders. Often, they also sublet the yard to families living in trailers and make-shift sheds.
So strange that the land is more productive than ever, but the people who first developed it simply disappeared. Their only traces are these wooden skeletons that have not all been removed yet by larger agribusiness companies.
I grew up and still live on a small part of the land that our great-great-grandmother bought (as bare scrub) from Leland Stanford’s Southern Pacific railroad in the 1870s. See Frank Norris’s The Octopus, and cf. the Mussel Slough Tragedy (7 miles away), for the animosity of small farmers in the latter 19th-century to “the railroad” that had urged them to buy on credit undeveloped land—only to leverage its repossession later when it was fully developed.
(As a side note it is a paradox to work at Stanford, to listen to all the faculty and student earnests erasing the past about them, and to witness all the names of the supposedly illiberal and long-dead now vaporized for their crimes against 21st-century race, class, and gender norms (e.g., Father Sierra, David Starr Jordan, etc.).
And yet, and yet—even the most zealous renamer and reeducator does not mention changing the name of Stanford itself, built on the profits of senior Leland Stanford. He had quite unkind things to say about the Chinese laborers who helped build his empire and whose railroad policies in the San Joaquin Valley were aimed at destroying small farmers whom he lured to develop the lands gifted to him by the government—only to seek to evict and destroy them when they were cultivated and worth 50 times more than when purchased in their wild aboriginal state. I supposed Trotskyizing Father Serra is easy, but giving up the Stanford careerist brand is non-negotiable even for most committed revisionists.)
But enough of the modern editorialization: the homesteader agrarians who shot it out with the confiscators had public opinion on their side and ultimately the railroad began to back off, but not until after a lot of “tragedy”. A quarter-century ago, I wrote two books once about our family’s fifth-generation farming some 110 years later, and how it became impossible for small orchard and vineyard growers to continue.
By 1980, four families were living on our 180-acre farm and we all had different views of what was going wrong around us, but all agreed something had gone haywire.
For an idea of what life was like before the fall, my brother and cousin five years ago published some poems and art (My San Joaquin) that give a rich flavor of what were once the common lives of everyone we knew but are now mere fragments of memory. I note that Horace warned of the cranky laudator temporis acti (the praiser of time past), but for all the technological wonders of the 21st century, Hesiod was right 2700 years ago that with material progress often comes moral regress.
-
Archives
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- MIRABILE VISU: A REBUTTAL SPEECH THAT WAS BETTER THAN THE MAIN SPEECH OF THE EVENING
- THIS BISHOP WOULD VOTE “NO” IF HE STILL HAD A VOTE IN THE NATIONAL CONFERENCE OF CATHOLIC BISHOPS BUT AS A RETIRED BISHOP HE NO LONGER HAS A VOTE, ONLY A VOICE AND HENCE ABYSSUM.ORG
- FACT OF LIFE (ACCORDING TO HESIOD): WITH MATERIAL PROGRESS THERE OFTEN COMES MORAL DECAY
- As long as universities produced highly educated and open-minded graduates at a reasonable cost and kept politics out of the lecture hall, Americans didn’t care much about peculiarities such as tenure, legacy admissions, untaxed endowments, rebellious students, and quirky faculty. But once they began to charge exorbitantly, educate poorly, politick continuously, indebt millions of people and act hypocritically, universities turned off Americans. Just as a sermonizing Hollywood grates when it no longer can make good movies, a once-hallowed but now self-righteous university seems hollow when it charges so much for so little.
- I hope and pray that Republicans en masse stand up and announce to all the world that we do not buy into Critical Race Theory or the 1619 project and that America is not a racist nation.
Top Posts & Pages
- HERE IS A PRIMER ON SPIKE PROTEIN PRODUCTION AND COVID VACCINATION
- THIS IS A MUST-WATCH VIDEO
- WORDS OF OUR LORD Jesus Christ
- NO JAB FOR ME !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
- As long as universities produced highly educated and open-minded graduates at a reasonable cost and kept politics out of the lecture hall, Americans didn’t care much about peculiarities such as tenure, legacy admissions, untaxed endowments, rebellious students, and quirky faculty. But once they began to charge exorbitantly, educate poorly, politick continuously, indebt millions of people and act hypocritically, universities turned off Americans. Just as a sermonizing Hollywood grates when it no longer can make good movies, a once-hallowed but now self-righteous university seems hollow when it charges so much for so little.
- SATAN IS A PARTICIPANT IN THE FIFTH INTERNATIONAL VATICAN CONFERENCE
- 100 DAYS OF ABORTION EXTREMISM
- "I AM NOT GOING TO TELL YOU TO STAY AWAY FROM THE EXPERIMENTAL COVID-19 mRNA GENE MODIFICATION INJECTION AS YOU WOULD STAY AWAY FROM A RATTLESNAKE IN West Texas. YOU WILL JUST HAVE TO DECIDE FOR YOURSELF AFTER MY EXPLANATION."
- AFTER VIEWING THIS, YOU WILL ONLY RECEIVE HOLY COMMUNION WHILE KNEELING AND YOU WILL RECEIVE ON THE TONGUE
- A rhetorical question: Why have Democrats and their Leftmedia publicists portrayed the January 6 Capitol riot in a harsh and incriminating light while shining a soft and sympathetic light on the now hundreds of riots by their constituents — those “peaceful protesters” nationwide?
Top Clicks