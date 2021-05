I POST BELOW AN EMAIL I JUST RECEIVED FROM A LONGTIME READER OF ABYSSUM.ORG IN CANADA. GOD HELP US!!! I THOUGHT THAT WE HAD A FEW CRAZY BISHOPS HERE IN THE United States BUT WHAT MY CORRESPONDENT REVEALS ABOUT HIS BISHOP IN LONDON, CANADA EXCEEDS EVEN THE CRAZY DECISIONS AND ACTIONS OF A FEW OF OUR BISHOPS HERE IN THE United States

DEAR BISHOP GRACIDA,

I SEND THIS IN THE HOPE THAT YOUR HEALTH HAS NOT TAKEN ANY DRAMATIC TURN SINCE WE LAST INTERACTED .

YOU’VE CROSSED MY MIND QUITE OFTEN DURING THIS TRULY TURBULENT TIME IN THE CHURCH, SO I JUST WANTED TO SAY HELLO.

STILL WITHIN THE EASTER SEASON, IT’S BEEN SOME TIME SINCE EXCHANGING GREETINGS ON EASTER SUNDAY.

YOU MAY ALREADY BE AWARE (PERHAPS THROUGH CHURCH MILITANT) THAT BISHOP FABBRO IN LONDON CANADA, SHUT DOWN ALL ACCESS TO THE SACRAMENTS WITHIN THE ENTIRE DIOCESE UNDER HIS CARE SINCE EASTER SUNDAY.

WITH SAINT PETER’S CATHEDRAL IN LONDON AS MY PARISH CHURCH (AND HAVING VERY LIMITED MOBILITY) I’VE NOT BEEN ABLE TO EVEN ENTER A CHURCH OR ACCESS A PRIEST IN PERSON SINCE BEFORE EASTER!

THIS DIFFICULT TIME, WHICH HAS BEEN MADE MUCH MORE DIFFICULT BY SUCH DECISIONS, IS A TRUE TEST OF FAITH IN THE CHURCH AS AN INSTITUTION. THIS IS ESPECIALLY TRUE, WHILE HAVING TO WITNESS THE APOSTATE GERMAN PRELATES FIGHT SO HARD TO ALLOW ACCESS TO THE SACRAMENTS FOR ABSOLUTELY EVERYONE AND ANYONE….REGARDLESS OF BELIEF, TRUE CONTRITION OR EVEN ACKNOWLEDGEMENT OF SIN AS SIN.

I PRAY THINGS ARE RESTORED TO A SEMBLANCE OF NORMALCY BEFORE TOO LONG. AND I CAN ONLY IMAGINE YOUR OWN SADNESS AND DISAPPOINTMENT AT THE STATE OF THE CHURCH YOU LOVE AND HAVE SERVED FAITHFULLY FOR SO LONG. UNTIL SACRAMENTAL ACCESS IS RESTORED, I DO WHAT I CAN TO SUSTAIN MY FAITH THROUGH PRAYER, WHILE TAKING HEED OF WHAT IS TAUGHT IN THE CATECHISM:

#1257

“God has bound salvation to the sacrament of Baptism, but he himself is not bound by his sacraments.“

I HOPE THAT ALL THINGS CONSIDERED, YOU REMAIN AS WELL AS CAN BE EXPECTED. AND IF THIS EMAIL FINDS YOU WELL ENOUGH, I ASK AGAIN THAT YOU REMEMBER ME IN PRAYER.

PEACE IN CHRIST, WHO IN HIS MERCY SAVES US ✝️