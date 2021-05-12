the DAILY KNIGHT

Pope Benedict XVI’s Resignation Opened the Door to a Reign of Sacrilege, Blood

David Martin | The Daily Knight

Since the election of Pope Francis in 2013, we have witnessed what is being called the most chaotic epoch of Church history. Everything from Pachamama idol worship in St. Peter’s Basilica to the Vatican funding of abortion has rocked the universal Church.

Pope Benedict XVI’s decision to abdicate the Throne of Peter is what opened the door to this treacherous time. Credible reports confirm that Benedict XVI was placed under great pressure to resign in 2013 so that progressivist one-world architects could move forward with their plan to shackle the Church under a world government that oppresses the innocent.

We know from the late Cardinal Danneels of Brussels that he was part of a radical “ mafia ” reformist group opposed to Benedict XVI. Danneels, known for his support of abortion, LGBT rights, and gay-marriage, said in a taped interview in September 2015 that he and several cardinals were part of this “mafia” club that was calling for drastic changes in the Church, to make it “much more modern,” and that the plan was to oust Benedict and have Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio [Pope Francis] head it.

Abomination in Rome

What Benedict’s resignation did was to set in motion a new order of ‘ecclesial ecology,’ which came to a head in October 2019 when Pope Francis and several cardinals were filmed chanting, dancing, and “praying” before the idol Pachamama inside St. Peter’s Basilica. The idol served to symbolize Francis’ ecological effort to make “reparation” to the planetary idol of “Mother Earth” for the “sins” committed against her.

Francis Consorting with U.N. Abortion Advocates

With this, Francis has repeatedly invited U.N. population-control experts to the Vatican to lecture the Church concerning its “duty” to assist their Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of making “mother earth” a safer place through population control (abortion). As they see it, the great enemy of mankind is human babies since they will grow up and ‘pollute the environment’ with their CO2 emissions, so these satanic one-world planners have deemed it the Church’s duty to assist them in sacrificing children to the planet via abortion.

On October 28, 2019, the Pontifical Academy of Sciences partnered with U.N. pro-abortion advocates to sign a common declaration committing themselves to universally implementing the U.N. sustainable development goals championed by socialist rebels like George Soros, Bill Gates, and Jeffrey Sachs. According to Francis, when these U.N. globalists speak “our duty is to obey.” https://www.youtube.com/embed/FBOeHudjqGM?autoplay=0&mute=0&controls=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.knightsrepublic.com&playsinline=1&showinfo=0&rel=0&iv_load_policy=3&modestbranding=1&enablejsapi=1&widgetid=1

Vatican Invested in Murderous Abortifacient Pills

If that isn’t bad enough, we now learn that for years the Holy See’s investment management and real estate office (APSA) invested 20 million euros in two pharmaceutical companies that produce the abortifacient morning-after pill that murders the living child after it has been conceived in the womb.

Sinister Health Conference

Rome’s collusion with abortion advocates is seemingly tied with the upcoming Vatican health conference May 6-8, titled, “Unite to Prevent & Unite to Cure”, since the thrust of the conference is to garner support for the universal COVID vaccine made with aborted baby parts that has killed nearly 10,000 people who have taken it.

In a word, Rome today is colluding with U.N. population control gurus in their plan to oppress the Faith and eliminate the unborn — a plan that kicked into high gear upon Benedict’s consent to abdicate. Under insurmountable pressure, he announced on February 11, 2013 that he was vacating the Chair of Peter and just hours after this two foreboding shafts of lightning struck the dome of St. Peter’s Basilica, which many saw as an omen of something dire to ensue. We indeed have since witnessed a Petrine debacle of unprecedented proportions.

Yea, we have seen an avid communist sympathizer on the Chair of Peter who has glaringly displayed his red marks by his repeated praise of communist leaders, actions, and ideas. In a 2016 interview Francis famously said:

“It is the communists who think like Christians…. It is they who must help to achieve equality and freedom.”

St. Francis’ Prophecy

Consider now the following prophecy of St. Francis of Assisi concerning a future pope. This is taken from Works of the Seraphic Father St. Francis of Assisi, R. Washbourne Publishing House, 1882, pp. 248-250, with imprimatur by His Excellency William Bernard, Bishop of Birmingham. The source of this prophecy is the Opuscola or Writings of St. Francis (1623) by Fr. Luke Wadding, recognized as history’s foremost scholar and historian on St. Francis of Assisi.

At the time of this tribulation, a man, not canonically elected, will be raised to the Pontificate, who, by his cunning, will endeavor to draw many into error…. Some preachers will keep silence about the truth, and others will trample it under foot and deny it. Sanctity of life will be held in derision even by those who outwardly profess it, for in those days Jesus Christ will send them not a true pastor, but a destroyer.

Whether or not Pope Francis fulfills the above prophecy cannot be ascertained, but what is certain is that Francis is “not a true pastor, but a destroyer” who has “drawn many into error.” For he has spent the past eight years consorting with godless one-world planners in their covin to abolish Christianity and shackle humanity under a world government that murders the innocent and the “non-essential.” To think that God’s headquarters on earth should become a consortium to advance the aspirations of a satanic brood of vipers.

We are truly witnessing the fulfillment of the Blessed Virgin’s prophecy at La Salette that:

“Rome will lose the Faith and will become the seat of Antichrist.” (1846)

