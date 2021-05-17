|Biden Scorning the Secret Formulaof American Prosperity
By: LAWRENCE KUDLOW
The New York Sun
May 17, 2021
(emphasis added)
Hat Tip: Rip Macintosh
Taxed to the max. In this world, nothing is certain but death and taxes. That famous quote, of course, is from Founding Father Benjamin Franklin. Among all the problems with the Biden administration’s policy, they even want to raise taxes on your death.
That’s a poke in Ben Franklin’s eye. Today’s column is not about Ben Franklin, though it’s worth noting that he, like many of the Founders, was an avid follower of the free-market theories of Adam Smith, published in The Wealth of Nations in 1776.
Think about that (we can talk later about whether it’s a coincidence). The real point of this column is to press the question of why taxes matter. They do. A lot. And incentives matter. To quote Art Laffer many years ago: Tax something more, you get less of it. Tax something less, you’ll get more of it.
Why? Because in a free economy, which is certainly in line with our Founders’ legacy, we should reward success, not punish it. At the margin, if the extra hour worked, or the extra dollar invested, or the extra business risk taken pays more after-tax, that will propel an economy into prosperity.
More work, more investment, more risk, this is why America’s democracy and its founding principles have created the best economy in history. Taxes are not the only factor, but they are a big one. I would suggest five factors right at the top that are a useful intellectual model leading to prosperity.
First, low tax rates. Second, minimal regulations. Third, a sound, reliable, King Dollar. Fourth, free trade. Fifth, a strong defense.
For men and women in the workforce, or business, or trade, or commerce, or finance, that’s a pretty good checklist to forecast the future.
I would add only this: The crucial importance of the Rule of Law.
Adam Smith wrote about this at some length in his earlier book, The Theory of Moral Sentiment. It was published six years before Wealth of Nations in 1759. But today, I want to focus on taxes.
That’s because the Biden administration has failed to fill in a single check in my prosperity checklist. I would ask my countrymen to think about joining us against the prosperity killers of high taxes, over-regulations, cheap money, uneven trade, and a weaker military budget.
Additionally, I believe the principal goal of the Biden administration has nothing to do with growth, but rather arises from a preference for redistributionist policies — to wage class warfare, punish success, elevate big government and the entitlement state, and undermine free enterprise.
I believe we can move the needle from prosperity killers to prosperity creators. It is a good time for Americans to review the tax and economy history of the past one hundred years and the policies of Presidents Calvin Coolidge, Herbert Hoover, FDR, JFK, Ronald Reagan, and Donald Trump.
This is a time to learn the stories of these presidents and to link them to — or unlink them from, as the facts may bear — today’s recovery-killing threats. It’s a time to recall the words of JFK, a Democrat.
“Middle and higher-income families are both consumers and investors,” he said. “And the present rates ranging up to 91% not only check consumption but discourage investment, and encourage diversion of funds and effort into activities aimed more at the avoidance of taxes than the efficient production of goods.”
And let me add an even pithier quote from one of my former presidential bosses, Ronald Reagan. “Lower tax rates mean greater freedom, and whenever we lower the tax rates, our entire nation is better off.”
Those two quotes kind of sum it up. Which is why I wrote JFK and the Reagan Revolution: A Secret History of American Prosperity. The secret has never been more relevant than it is today.
Adapted from Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox News
-
Archives
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- Taxed to the max. In this world, nothing is certain but death and taxes. That famous quote, of course, is from Founding Father Benjamin Franklin. Among all the problems with the Biden administration’s policy, they even want to raise taxes on your death. That’s a poke in Ben Franklin’s eye.
- (no title)
- HOW YOU ANSWER THE QUESTIONS POSED BY THIS POST MAY WELL GIVE US A CLUE AS TO THE CHANCES THAT OUR REPUBLIC WILL HAVE TO SURVIVE THE PRESENT CRISIS IN OUR GOVERNMENT
- THE FUTURE OF THE United States OF AMERICA HANGS IN THE BALANCE OF THE SETTLEMENT OF THE QUESTION OF THE VALIDITY OF MILITARY PERSONNEL USURPING POWER IN OUR GOVERNMENT TRADITIONALLY HELD BY CIVILIANS
- IS THIS THE BEGINNING OF THE END OR IS IT THE END OF THE BEGINNING?
Top Posts & Pages
- Pfizer document admits vaccinated people “shed” infectious particles, the spike protein is the bioweapon
- THE SABOTAGE OF THE COLONIAL PIPELINE WAS NO ACCIDENT. AND WHAT WAS THE RESPONSE OF THE Biden Administration?
- HERE IS A PRIMER ON SPIKE PROTEIN PRODUCTION AND COVID VACCINATION
- THE FUTURE OF THE United States OF AMERICA HANGS IN THE BALANCE OF THE SETTLEMENT OF THE QUESTION OF THE VALIDITY OF MILITARY PERSONNEL USURPING POWER IN OUR GOVERNMENT TRADITIONALLY HELD BY CIVILIANS
- To Serve and Protect: The Truth about Police in America
- HERE IS A MUST-READ OPEN LETTER SIGNED BY MANY RETIRED FLAG OFFICERS FROM EVERY BRANCH OF OUR MILITARY. PERHAPS THE MOST IMPORTANT RAISED IN THE LETTER IS THE VERY SERIOUS, TROUBLING QUESTION ABOUT PRESIDENT BIDEN
- I find myself struggling and trying to understand many of the things that are going on around me in the world.
- 2 ABOUT ME
- Joe Biden leads America off the left side of…
- IS THIS THE BEGINNING OF THE END OR IS IT THE END OF THE BEGINNING?
Top Clicks