THE DEMOCRATS WILL REGRET THIS

May 21, 2021

You may have heard… On January 6, 2021, there was an “insurrection” in the Capitol building — apparently a much more egregious assault on that building than that inflicted when the British visited in 1814.

Predictably, as a final chapter of Trump Derangement Syndrome while he was still in office, Demo Rep. Nancy Pelosi and her Senate sidekick, Chuck Schumer, immediately seized on the riot as theatrical fodder for the 2022 midterm elections.

Let’s review.

On that unfortunate January day, after former President Donald Trump held a rally down the road, some outlying miscreants at that rally, spurred on by conspiracy theory luminaries such as InfoWars chief Alex Jones and others, unlawfully entered the Capitol building to disrupt the Electoral College process. A few of those protesters disgracefully attacked police, but most trespassed in the building without causing harm or damage.

As I noted in my original analysis regarding this shameful incident, the reason Capitol Police were not prepared for that fringe mob is that all law enforcement agencies expected Trump rally supporters to act like they always have — with civility and respect. There was no reason to believe that some fraction of 1% of those attending the Trump rally would resort to the riotous thuggery otherwise associated with “peaceful” leftist protests. Heretofore, that has been the standard modus operandi of the so-called “Black Lives Matter”Marxists and their like-minded “antifa” fascists.

Unlike all those leftist protests across the nation, there was only one actual casualty of the Capitol riot — an unarmed young veteran named Ashli Babbitt, who was shot dead by a Capitol Police officer. There has been no further public investigation — yet.

Though Pelosi and Schumer desecrated the death of Officer Brian Sicknick, claiming he was murdered by protesters and then using his funeral as a theatrical prop for Pelosi’s proposed “9/11-type”commission to investigate the riot, it was determined, after a three-month delay, that Brian’s death was not the result of the false narrative propagated by Pelosi and Schumer and their Leftmedia propagandists. Furthermore, it should be noted that, by way of invoking the 9/11 Islamist attack on our nation in reference to her “commission,” Pelosi also managed to use the deaths of all the victims who perished that fateful day as political fodder.

Notably, the 9/11 Commission was officially mandated to “investigate and report to the President and Congress on its findings, conclusions, and recommendations for corrective measures that can be taken to prevent acts of terrorism.” Pelosi’s 1/6 commission is almost identically mandated to “investigate and report to the President and the Congress on its findings, conclusions, and recommendations for corrective measures … that could be taken to prevent future acts of targeted violence and domestic.”

To advance their charade, Pelosi and Schumer arranged to have the National Guard called in and established security perimeters around the Capitol grounds and other key buildings — essentially $500 million in taxpayer-funded props around their theatrical set.

Pelosi padded the props with a “Congressional Gold Medal” for the Capitol Police, who a few weeks earlier she and Schumer had implicated as racists. Then there was another special “Capitol deployment ribbon” for all the Guard extras. (I should note that these token awards were not welcomed by many Capitol Police and military participants.)

For the record, the only Capitol grounds assault since January 6, despite all the security, was the murder of Capitol Police Officer William Evans by a radical black Islamist — who was then shot and killed as he attempted to assault another officer.

Fast-forward to this week.

The massive federal manhunt that followed the Capitol riot has resulted in 429 arrests for varying offenses from unlawful entry and trespassing to destruction of property and assault. Of those, 53 have been detained. There has been only one guilty plea.

Meanwhile, there were tens of thousands of assaults and thousands of murders across the nation over the last year, primarily in Democrat-controlled urban centers, that remain unsolved with no arrests.

And the Demos’ DC response reflects their penchant for double standards regarding the condemnation of riots and rioters. As historian Victor Davis Hanson confirmed, last year the nation endured months of “torching federal court houses and police precincts, 700 policeman injured, 40 people dead, [and] $4-$5 billion in damages.”

Among those dead were actual murdered police officers. That notwithstanding, not only was there not universal condemnation from Demos, but in many cases there was support for the violence — including from our current vice president, who this past summer said, “They’re not gonna let up, and they should not.”

Timed with the departure of the National Guard personnel, Pelosi called for a vote on her “bipartisan commission” to investigate the January riot, which was approved. Thirty-five Republicans supported the commission idea because, if approved by the Senate, it will open the door to a broader investigation than just what Pelosi envisions, including a probe into the death of Ashli Babbitt and Pelosi’s use of Brian Sicknick’s death as political fodder.

In the Senate, Schumer is ramping up the theatrics, calling the riot “the greatest attempted insurrection since the Civil War.” Ah, an angle to infuse the investigation with the Demos’ hate-hustler narrative. But the proposal is meeting with vigorous resistance from Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Let me be clear: I do not support any of the actions of the jackass Capitol protesters, who apparently lacked any modicum of self-awareness sufficient to temper their actions, which set up the Pelosi/Schumer “investigation” charade.

But if the commission is approved in the Senate and there is an actual investigation, Democrats, including Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, may wish they had been more careful about proposing this sham investigation.