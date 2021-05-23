“ The Ultimate Challenge and Christ Our Hope “

James Gill May 19, 2021, 1:40 PM (4 days ago)

For the past 80 years, America has experienced for lack of a better description a ” Super Nova of Decaying Christianity ” caused by: the birth control pill which freed women to become counterfeit men and planned parenthood customers; the television set allowed Charlie Manson programming into our children’s minds and into our homes; college education for the masses allowed us to be uprooted from our family’s and communities traditional customs and mores, while being educated beyond our native intelligence, and experimenting with the latest sex, drugs, and rock and roll, which put Sunday Mass attendance in a less orgiastic light; the computer, internet, and i-phone, virtualized and atomized our reality while preparing us for our new surveillance state ” existence ” because, paradoxically, all of this new found ” freedom ” has actually transformed us ever so imperceptibly into ” slaves ” to the flesh, the world, and Satan.

I would start by commending this generation for having thus far ” survived ” this ” invisible ” Super Nova of Decaying Christianity ” and proceed to remind them that real freedom, truth, love, goodness, beauty, and home; lies with Christ and His bride at the foot of the Cross. The most celebrated LGBTQ literary figure, Oscar Wilde, prior to his death bed conversion according to author Joseph Pearce, wrote, ” the only thing I can’t resist is temptation ” followed by ” how else does the Lord God enter but though a broken heart ” and ” the road to decadence is only the road to Calvary. “

Lastly, GK Chesterton wrote, ” Jesus promised His disciples three things, that they would be completely fearless, absurdly happy, and in constant trouble. ” Now that’s a promise I can’t resist !