The present regime has all the freaks of nature dancing around the Marxist bonfire. We have no President; we have no Vice President. They are mouthpieces of the Alt-Left; just read the teleprompter. There is no end to their “transformation of America”plan. Except for a few brave souls. 

Dancing with the Alt-Left(not)

By: Stanley Ralph

May 30, 2021

Hat Tip: Rip McIntosh



The other day, I received a very thoughtful letter from a friend. He summarized all that is wrong or upside down with America today. At first, I thought, since he is prone to tongue-in-cheek humor, he was talking about another country when describing our current state. Alas, I have confirmed it was not humor. By standing on my head and from that vantage point, overlooking the country I once knew, it all became clear.

More sinister than ever, there is a sect within contemporary thought that truly hates itself as much as it seemingly hates our country. I choose to call these folks the Alt-Left because they are as extreme on their side as the Far-Right can be on its side.

This is not a Republican or Democrat divide. It is a Constitutional Republic vs a Marxist State divide. A classic Good vs Evil struggle of Grecian proportion.

We the People, are caught in a crossfire of ugly accusations and cancellations by the activist Alt-Left. It’s a rather small group, but a vicious one. This is what gives rise to Marxism and totalitarian rule by force. Fear is the initial weapon; nighttime arrests are next; guns (or worse) are the final solution.

We are a peaceful, accommodating, mostly religious, and sensible nation of freedom, liberty and grace. The Alt-Left wants none of that. Their God is Government; they pledge allegiance to the Government.

Their indoctrination seeks to diminish our inner spirit and self in favor of blind adherence and dependence on the State for all goodness. Meritocratic prosperity is now forbidden; down is up. Equity for all.

Some brave souls stand up to their rhetoric; a hoard of cancellationers attacks. There is no mercy. People are fired for speaking the truth.

People are banned from un-Social Media for a view that is not permitted. Leaving most of us to conclude that the old wisdom of “Never argue with an idiot. It’s a waste of your time” applies.Does this remind one of Stalin or Hitler? Yes, it does. And why we must never, ever leave insanity unchallenged. It is risky, but Freedom is not Free. And Bravery sometimes is our only choice.

Forcing this dogma on the American spirit is only going to be tolerated so long. The first signs are already upon us. Ignoring the tirades is the first step. CNN’s and MSNBC’s ratings are sinking fast; Fox and Fox Nation are rising. Mask shedding is now pretty commonplace except in the most lefty environs. Self-determination will soon kick in. In the end, no government will tell Americans how to think, how to act, what can be done, what cannot be done.

The present regime has all the freaks of nature dancing around the Marxist bonfire. We have no President; we have no Vice President. They are mouthpieces of the Alt-Left; just read the teleprompter. There is no end to their “transformation of America”plan. Except for a few brave souls.

If Government relents, then we return to government By, Of, and For the people. King George did not understand that. And sadly, that may be a chapter in our history that repeats itself. So be it.

In a few months, it will be an election year. Suddenly, everything politically and transformational will look halfway normal again. Then the people can . After that, and if our upside down country is not righted, we can only point to the experience of King George.