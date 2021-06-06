Posted on June 6, 2021 by abyssum

FAUCI IS GUILTY OF SOMETHING, WHAT IT IS MUST BE DETERMINED BY THE PROPER AUTHORITY

“There is a picture of Fauci, Melinda Gates, and Obama at the Wuhan Lab. Fauci’s National Institute of Health gave the Wuhan lab millions for research into ‘bat viruses’. Is he at the least partially responsible for this worldwide catastrophe?  I would have to say yes. The emails that have come out will take some time to study to find out just how much he was involved and just what he is guilty of.  I’m sure it will be a lot.This cannot be allowed to be swept under the rug. The people that died must be given justice”. Roger Angis.

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
