Was Jorge Bergolio’s “Greatest Theologian for Today” Michael de Certeau “Evil or Insane”?

June 10, 2021

“Postmodernist liberals such Michael de Certeau who Francis called the ‘greatest theologian for today’ seemed take it a step forward by apparently proclaiming that not only is God dead, but language is dead. They believe that words have no meaning.”

I took notice as soon as I read that to them, language is dead and words have no meaning. Even if I try to reason why someone would think this way on a secular level, it makes no sense. However, when I think of it in regards to the devil fighting and railing against God and the Word, then, it looks to be a sort of arrogant, narcissistic battle versus God and the Word by the devils’ followers.

Of course, they’re in league with the devil and going against God, when they say God is dead and that words have no meaning. How evil or insane can they be? Denying God!?! Discounting the Word!?! Well, really, to choose the devil and hell over God and Heaven, is truly evil and never makes good sense. It certainly seems insane as well as evil to me. – Catholic Monitor commenter Praypraypray

Are all Catholics and all persons who believe in reason and transcendent truths such as Pope Benedict XVI at a war with liberal theorists of whom Francis appears to be a disciple and their ally Islam?



English professor Louis Markos in his book Lewis Agonistes shows that Nominalist liberal theorists of whom Francis is apparently a disciple and Nominalist Islam are at war with reason and analogy in knowing God.



Their denial of philosophic Thomistic Analogical Realism which underpins the infallible Catholic doctrines as well as traditional art and literature with transcendent truths which is conveyed in material images reveals that they are Nominalistic Modernists.



Markos says liberals of the Enlightenment mind set believed only in materially observable “facts” and denied the existence of “transcendent truths in material images” be it philosophy, art, literature or God.

Liberal theorist’s thought in history brought humanity Communism and Fascism with their violence against human life. Lenin and Castro were Enlightenment men and Hitler was a follower of the proto postmodernist Nietzsche. Pro-choicer are also followers of Nietzsche’s will to power.



Nominalist Islam showed its alliance with Nominalist liberal theorists when they firebombed and shoot bullet holes through Christian churches in West Bank, killed an Italian nun and threatened to bomb the Vatican with a suicide attack when Pope Benedict XVI gave the September 12 talk called FAITH, REASON AND THE UNIVERSITY. MEMORIES AND REFLECTIONS. In that talk he said:



“The decisive statement in this argument against violent conversion is this: not to act in accordance with reason is contrary to God’s nature. The editor, Theodore Khoury, observes: For the emperor, as a Byzantine shaped by Greek philosophy, this statement is self-evident. But for Muslim teaching, God is absolutely transcendent. His will is not bound up with any of our categories, even that of rationality.”



“Here Khoury quotes a work of the noted French Islamist R. Arnaldez, who points out that Ibn Hazn went so far as to state that God is not bound even by his own word, and that nothing would oblige him to reveal the truth to us. Were it God’s will, we would even have to practise idolatry.”



The pope in the lecture countered this anti-analogy theories which ultimately deny transcendent truth by saying:



“As opposed to this, the faith of the Church has always insisted that between God and us, between his eternal Creator Spirit and our created reason there exists a real analogy, in which unlikeness remains infinitely greater than likeness, yet not to the point of abolishing analogy and its language (cf. Lateran IV). God does not become more divine when we push him away from us in a sheer, impenetrable voluntarism; rather, the truly divine God is the God who has revealed himself as “logos” and, as “logos,” has acted and continues to act lovingly on our behalf. Certainly, love “transcends” knowledge and is thereby capable of perceiving more than thought alone (cf. Eph 3:19); nonetheless it continues to be love of the God who is “logos.” Consequently, Christian worship is “spiritual” worship in harmony with the eternal Word and with our reason (cf. Rom 12:1).”



Pray Francis, Islam and liberals be converted to Pope Benedict’s philosophical teaching on Thomistic analogy and reason as well as the Catholic faith.

.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He want you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

