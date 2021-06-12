SEARCH

Amoris Laetitia’s Lutheran Sin of Presumption vs. Sacred Heart of Jesus Devotion of Reparation

June 12, 2021

“[T]he original doctrine of Luther presumed to be certain of salvation without the necessity of contrition.” – Theologian Dr. Lawrence Feingold

“At first blush, the new [Amoris Laetitia] Jansenism sounds encouraging—none are guilty, all are saved! In truth, however, a pessimism that would canonize all is only a shade less pessimistic than one that would condemn all to hell. As St. Thomas notes, both despair and presumption are sins against hope.” – Theologian Jessica Murdoch

Has Francis fallen into presumption?

Francis by his apparent Lutheran/Calvinist Amoris Laetitia denial of free will seems to affirm the semi-Protestant heresy of Jansenism which denied love for “love under compulsion is hardly love.” It appears that Francis “removes the very essence of love—freedom.”

Theologian Jessica Murdoch, an associate professor of fundamental and dogmatic theology, explains:

“Thus the Jansenists reduced morality to meaninglessness. There is no hope here—one inescapably acts according to a delectation that does not in any way correspond to one’s free will. Both merit and damnation are possible without true freedom.”

“By rendering the will passive, Jansenius removes the very essence of love—freedom.For love under compulsion is hardly love. In the view of Jansenius, our storm-tossed souls merely crest and fall with no possibility of self-control. The upshot: Sin is ultimately God’s fault, rather than ours, because God could place the irresistible love of virtue in our souls, yet chooses not to.”

“… But [Francis’s Amoris Laetitia Lutheran/Calvinist and Jansenist] moral and anthropological pessimismdo not do justice to God’s mercy. For God’s superabundant mercy extends to redemption in Christ, who takes on our very nature in the hypostatic union and truly sanctifies our nature interiorly. By sanctifying us in a startlingly intimate way, the merciful God creates love in us—makes us lovable, draws our hearts into his own, and makes us fully free and capable of living the Christian life with vigor and joy. The moral norms of the Church are grounded, therefore, in what we might call a supernatural realism. Contrary to the sentiments of our age, realism is not found in an anthropological pessimism that settles for the ‘grey’ of continually ‘missing the mark’ and denies God’s transformative love. Rather, through faith we know that God’s grace makes us capable of virtue, even at times heroic virtue, as we see in the lives of the saints, who we might say are the most real among us.”

“We are, indeed, plagued by a new sort of Jansenism, one rooted in presumption rather than despair. The ‘old’ Jansenism arose from both anthropological and theological despair—the Catholic absorption of total depravity, and the loss of hope in the possibility of salvation. Ironically, those who criticize the four cardinals—and anyone who believes that Amoris Laetitia is in need of clarification—often fall into a new form of Jansenism.This ‘new’ Jansenism is marked by a similar pessimism with respect to human nature—total depravity under a new name, whether ‘weakness’ or ‘woundedness’ or ‘greyness.’ And like what preceded it, the new Jansenism articulates a loss of hope in the power of grace to regenerate the soul. The difference is that the new Jansenism tends towards presumption. Whereas the Jansenism of old despaired that anyone could really be loved by God, be good enough to receive Holy Communion, or be saved, its newer version has so little faith in the power of God to change hearts that it presumes God does not care for something so insignificant as the human heart. No, God is too busy to care about my paltry sins. None are loved personally as they are, but rather all are loved in a great, amorphous mass of humanity that could not but be saved. One need not be in a state of grace to receive Holy Eucharist, because the state of grace is not a real possibility for most people.”

“At first blush, the new Jansenism sounds encouraging—none are guilty, all are saved! In truth, however, a pessimism that would canonize all is only a shade less pessimistic than one that would condemn all to hell. As St. Thomas notes, both despair and presumption are sins against hope.”

[https://www.firstthings.com/web-exclusives/2017/02/the-new-jansenism]

Is it possible the Jansenistic pessimism against receiving Holy Communion frequently has infected Francis Trads and Francis conservatives?

Remember that Murdoch in writing the above said she thought that the Francis document “Amoris Laetitia… often fall[s] into a new form of Jansenism”:

“At first blush, the new Jansenism sounds encouraging – none are guilty, all are saved! In truth, however, a new pessimism that would canonize all is only a shade less pessimistic than one that would condemn all to hell. As, St. Thomas noted, both despair and presumption are sins against hope.”

Theologian Dr. Lawrence Feingold explains the Lutheran sin against the theological virtue of Hope which is presumption:



“[T]he original doctrine of Luther presumed to be certain of salvation without the necessity of contrition.”

(Course Notes for Fundamental Moral Theology, December 2009, Page 160)

The Sacred Heart of Jesus devotion is a battle cry to spiritual combat against the soft wimpy mercy of Francis that “preaches that we can expect an unconditional mercy with no price to be paid whatsoever, with no obligations whatsoever.” Catholics who want to do real spiritual combat for must do the Great Triad of the Sacred Heart of Jesus devotion of reparation to Jesus and for “mercy for sinners” instead of the wimpy mercy of Francis that “preaches that we can expect an unconditional mercy with no price to be paid whatsoever, with no obligations whatsoever”:



– The weekly Holy Hour

– The monthly First Friday

– The annual Feast of the Sacred Heart



Jesus told St. Margaret Mary:



“[R]emain prostate with me an hour, not only to appease the divine anger by begging mercy of sinners, but also to mitigate in some way the bitterness which I felt at that time on finding Myself abandoned by My apostles.”

(The Autobiography of St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, Page 57)



1 – Personally consecrate oneself to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, and recite the Consecration Prayer daily [and reparation prayer] – For One Fold and One Shepherd.



2 – Participate in the Holy Mass and receive Holy Communion daily, if possible – For Reparation.



3 – Offer a Holy Hour once a week – For Reparation; and encourage others to do the same.

(“Holy Hour of Reparation for One Fold and One Shepherd for Reparation for Sinners for Thanksgiving and for a Just Peace,” Copyright 1945, Back inside cover)



Tradition in Action revealed that the Sacred Heart of Jesus is about spiritual combat and real combat:



“The Sacred Heart revealed to Saint Margaret Mary Alacoque that He wanted His Sacred Heart “to reign in the King’s palace, to be painted on his standards and engraved on his arms, in order to render him victorious over all his enemies”. (5) In a later letter to her Mother Superior, Sister Margaret Mary revealed that the Divine Heart wished “to be the protector and defender of his sacred person [Louis XIV] against all his enemies visible and invisible. By means of this devotion He wants to defend him and make his salvation sure. … He will make all his undertakings redound to His glory by granting happy success to his armies.”



“Our Lord did not hesitate to ask that the symbol of His great love for man be painted on the arms of Catholic warriors. This is quite different from a number of today’s ecumenical ecclesiastics who never tire of asking pardon of the enemies of the Church for the use of Catholic arms in defense of the Faith. How would they explain that Our Lord even went so far as to guarantee His participation in the battles that the King of France should wage in the religious wars of the epoch and to request that His Heart be painted on the arms themselves? He promised victory to those Catholic warriors, offering His Heart as a support like a General who brings his troops an invincible new strategic weapon.”



“Unfortunately, Louis XIV did not attend to the requests of Our Lord. Yet others did. These were the chouans, those glorious peasants of the Vendée and Bretagne who rose up against the French Revolution in 1793 to fight for the restoration of the Monarchy. On their arms they painted the Sacred Heart of Jesus and on their bodies they bore the badge of the Sacred Heart, popularized by St. John Eudes. Likewise, the Carlists with their red berets and battle cry of “Viva Christo Rey” in the Spanish Civil War of the 1930s put the emblem of the Sacred Heart on their rifles, revolvers, heavy arms and even their tanks.”

[https://www.traditioninaction.org/religious/a001rp.htm]



Again, this is a battle cry to spiritual combat against the soft wimpy mercy of Francis that “preaches that we can expect an unconditional mercy with no price to be paid whatsoever, with no obligations whatsoever.”



Make the first Friday of reparation for the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and against the Satanic tyranny presently represented by COVID hysteria lockdowns:



Tradition in Action explains that Jesus is merciful, but also because of original sin and when after baptism we sin which is an infinite crime He had to redeemed us by his infinite sacrifice on Good Friday. However, He requires that we in grace unite to His Redemption by doing penance and reparation for forgiveness of our sins and for others:



“In the images of the Sacred Heart, He points to this symbolic font of love and mercy for us. The devotions to the Sacred Heart always suppose reparation for our sins. We are sinners, we must make reparation. Despite the promises from Our Lord and the fact that He paid an infinite price for our Redemption, we must make reparation. We should always do penance for our sins and make various kinds of reparation.”



“… the error of the [extreme Francis] Divine Mercy devotion. It preaches that we can expect an unconditional mercy with no price to be paid whatsoever, with no obligations whatsoever. This is not the message of Christ.”



“Christ is merciful. Time and time again, His mercy pardons our repeated sins in the Sacrament of Penance, always taking us back no matter how bad our sins are. And what happens in the Sacrament of Penance? The very name of the Sacrament tells us exactly what happens: to be effective the Sacrament supposes penance. Not only are you there at the Sacrament recognizing your full submission to the Church and your dependence on the Sacraments for forgiveness, but you walk out of the confessional with an imposed penance.”[https://www.traditioninaction.org/HotTopics/f072_DivMercy.htm]



Say this reparation prayer every Friday:

O sweetest Jesus,

whose overflowing charity towards men

is most ungratefully repaid

by such great forgetfulness, neglect and contempt,

see, prostrate before Thy altars,

we strive by special honor to make amends

for the wicked coldness of men

and the contumely with which

Thy most loving Heart is everywhere treated.

At the same time,

mindful of the fact that we too have sometimes

not been free from unworthiness,

and moved therefore with most vehement sorrow,

in the first place we implore Thy mercy on us,

being prepared by voluntary expiation to make amends

for the sins we have ourselves committed,

and also for the sins of those

who wander far from the way of salvation,

whether because, being obstinate in their unbelief,

they refuse to follow Thee as their shepherd and leader,

or because, spurning the promises of their Baptism,

they have cast off the most sweet yoke of Thy law.

We now endeavor to expiate

all these lamentable crimes together,

and it is also our purpose

to make amends for each one of them severally:

for the want of modesty in life and dress,

for impurities,

for so many snares set for the minds of the innocent,

for the violation of feast days,

for the horrid blasphemies against Thee and Thy saints,

for the insults offered to Thy Vicar and to the priestly order,

for the neglect of the Sacrament of Divine love

or its profanation by horrible sacrileges,

and lastly for the public sins of nations

which resist the rights and the teaching authority

of the Church which Thou hast instituted.

Would that we could wash away these crimes with our own blood!

And now, to make amends

for the outrage offered to the Divine honor,

we offer to Thee the same satisfaction

which Thou didst once offer to Thy Father on the Cross

and which Thou dost continually renew on our altars,

we offer this conjoined

with the expiations of the Virgin Mother

and of all the Saints, and of all pious Christians,

promising from our heart

that so far as in us lies,

with the help of Thy grace,

we will make amends for our own past sins,

and for the sins of others,

and for the neglect of Thy boundless love,

by firm faith,

by a pure way of life,

and by a perfect observance of the Gospel law,

especially that of charity;

we will also strive with all our strength

to prevent injuries being offered to Thee,

and gather as many as we can

to become Thy followers.

Receive, we beseech Thee,

O most benign Jesus,

by the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Reparatress,

the voluntary homage of this expiation,

and vouchsafe, by that great gift of final perseverance,

to keep us most faithful until death

in our duty and in Thy service,

so that at length we may all come to that fatherland,

where Thou with the Father

and the Holy Spirit

livest and reignest God

for ever and ever.

Amen. [https://immaculate.one/act-of-reparation-to-the-most-sacred-heart-of-jesus-composted-by-pope-pius-xi]

