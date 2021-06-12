OH THE SHAME !!!! ALAS POOR AMERICA, I KNEW HER WELL, HORATIO !!!

Posted on June 12, 2021 by abyssum

Australian News Service Laughs at U.S. Media Hypocrisy During G7 Where Mumbling Fool Biden is Laughing Stock of World Leaders June 12, 2021 | Sundance | 118 Comments

Australian Sky News pundits laugh at how the U.S. corporate media hype the JoeBama administration while the world laughs at the G7 pantomime on display.

At least one news agency is honest….https://www.youtube.com/embed/D1kCGNZIytk?feature=oembed

.

Once you see the strings on the marionettes you can never watch the pantomime an not see them; regardless of how hard the media attempts to proclaim the contrary…

