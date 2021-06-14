SEARCH

Corrupt Parasite Special Interests’ Toady Newsom vs. the People of California in a Semi-Tyranny

June 14, 2021

“The State of California alone this year will spend $300 billion 100 billion alone on K through 12. Education, 100 billion dollars alone on Medicaid. For now, more than 13 million Californians one in three Californians is covered by Medicaid. Well, the principal recipients of that 200 billion are employees and corporations and their customers. The state of California will pay very serious attention all the time to what’s going on with that government. They’re in the state capitol every day and the legislators and the governor see them all the time.” – David Crane

The corrupt and parasitical California special interests groups appear to have a toady named Galvin Newsom who for them has imposed a semi-tyranny on the people of California. The Jewish Journal in its post “Anatomy of a Growing Recall: The People vs. The Governor of California” reported:

For months, citizens have been treated to inconsistent and incomprehensible top-down rules from Sacramento banning religious services (while liquor stores remain open) but allowing lines at grocery stores (while outside restaurant dining and even beaches and parks have been opened and closed and opened again).

Families are reeling from economic devastation, and many children are suffering declining educational results and mental health crises. Millions are out of work and face dwindling savings, with a looming cut-off of worker’s compensation insurance…

… While Governor Newsom isn’t solely responsible for the high cost of living and declining quality of life in California, he seems to epitomize the “do-as-I-say-not-as-I-do” tone-deaf attitude that irks the citizenry. The problem with his now-infamous fancy dinner party at French Laundry in November 2020 isn’t just the casual hypocrisy of swanky indoor dining without wearing a mask; it is his controversial chumminess with his pay-to-play insider lobbyist hosts.

As the Governor, the buck stops with Newsom, and he is likely to pay the price as the public finally catches on to the fatal flaw of contemporary statism — elected leadership is far more responsive to special interests than to the people.

WHO’S IN CHARGE

For most of American history, political organizing of public employee unions was illegal, and good government advocates have consistently cautioned against unions “capturing” elected officials.

Unions raise funds from mandatory membership dues and then contribute large election campaign contributions. In return, they expect favorable legislation and massive budget allocations for their member’s salaries, benefits and pensions.

Government reform expert David Crane has been leading efforts to promote the general interest of the public, not the single interest advocacy of public employee unions.[https://jewishjournal.com/commentary/332528/anatomy-of-a-growing-recall-the-people-vs-the-governor-of-california/]

The Jewish Journal revealed that the former “senior advisor to Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, Crane saw up-close efforts to apply some moderate and sensible reforms to the legislative and electoral process. Some won, many lost” because of the parasitical special interests groups that are the puppet masters of Newsom and the state of California:

A “JFK” Democrat and admirer of the “economic opportunity” teachings of famed professor Milton Friedman, Crane first worked across the political aisle on statewide initiatives and reform measures for school choice and competition, state spending and budget reform, and efforts to control the growth of unfunded state and local liabilities such as lifetime pensions and healthcare benefits promised to retired public employees.

He saw that a lot of powerful corporate insiders and union forces were dominating Sacramento politics. They work quietly in the halls of the State Senate and Assembly, helping to craft legislation and donating to the campaigns of elected officials. They usually get their way. Missing has been an effective counter-balancing organization to promote the small business community, parents, taxpayers and the general citizenry…

… As citizens are generally unfocused on state government and distracted by their daily lives, and with limited media coverage of Sacramento politics, California’s regulatory rule over its citizens is deeply influenced by those who show up to lobby and who invest in results that favor their industry, profession or union leadership.

Because of this system, Crane suggests “a big gap has developed between what most legislators say and what they do.” They may pander politically, but they listen to donors. For example, a Democrat might tweet progressive political messages to appeal to woke constituents, but then vote in a very traditional way to serve the interests of powerful lobbyists. A Republican might virtue signal conservative first principles, but back legislation that keeps donations flowing from crony capitalists…

… A significant challenge to fiscal sanity results from the right of state public employee unions collectively to bargain, raise funds from dues-paying members, and then donate to the campaigns of the very elected officials who vote on their salaries, benefits, and even tenure. This model has encouraged a culture in which public workers seek the most amount possible in wages and favorable employment rules.

Californians might be shocked to learn that their state budget has grown over the past 25 years from some $50 billion to a proposed $227 billion for 2022.

Two examples help illustrate this ballooning state budget.

First, public education receives some $100 billion annually (teachers and administrators have been paid while public schools have been closed during Covid). Only California, Mississippi and three other states grant permanent employment to public school teachers after just 18 months of teaching experience. 45 states wait much longer or never grant tenure. Crane, who notes that student performance has not improved along with rising state spending on K-12 education, argues that “doctors and dentists are not guaranteed jobs for life regardless of performance” and is therefore supporting AB 1284, promoting consumer (parents, students and taxpayers) protection by amending the teacher tenure rule.

And second, state prison guard unions, which have secured some $10 billion a year in salaries and benefits, including generous lifetime state medical subsidies (even for those already benefitting from federal programs like Medicare and ObamaCare). This does not count another $3 – $4 billion spent on state prison maintenance. All of this for some 55,000 guards overseeing some 100,000 prisoners at a cost multiple times what other states or private prisons charge to house inmates.

As a function of even a relatively modest amount of campaign donations, special interests have strongly influenced budget priorities to their advantage. By competing in the campaign donation race, Crane believes legislators are now listening to constituents who have their own requests for state funding for housing, road repairs, and water and fire and electricity infrastructure…

… The business community, including the smaller, hard-working mom and pop shops who are required to be licensed and certified, has long punched well below its weight. And when it does wake up to participate in Sacramento, it is often too late and poorly armed to play against the bigger lobbyists. [https://jewishjournal.com/commentary/opinion/334119/david-crane-california-man-on-a-mission/]

Finally, in the opinion of the Catholic Monitor, the person who probably has the best chance of defeating Newsom in liberal California is “centrist Democrat” Chamath Palihapitiya, a former Facebook Inc. executive:

David Sacks, a tech executive who donated $60,000 to Newsom’s 2018 campaign, now supports the recall. Jacqueline Sacks, his wife and CEO of apparel startup Saint Haven, gave $25,000 last week. These donations alone amount to 16% of the total raised by the Rescue California committee.

David Sacks expressed support for Palihapitiya’s campaign on Bloomberg TV Tuesday, referring to him as a “centrist Democrat,” and criticizing Newsom’s pandemic policies. “If you listen to most scientists, they’ve changed their minds about lockdowns,” Sacks said.

Unlike many other recall supporters in Silicon Valley, Palihapitiya is a consistent supporter of Democratic Party candidates and causes. He has donated more than $1.3 million since 2010. All donations were to Democrats or Democrat-affiliated groups, with the exception of a $5,000 contribution to Ted Cruz’s Senate campaign in 2011. California records show no donations from Palihapitiya to groups affiliated with the recall effort. [https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-26/techies-push-to-recall-california-governor-one-wants-his-job]

