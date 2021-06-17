

An Angel of the Lord

July 1, 2020

“Nothing now happens that has not been foretold,

But much that was foretold has been hidden.

So what seems to be unexpected

Is unexpected only by those who trusted

That all had been shown.

But those who find these things not to be unexpected at all

Are the very ones who have hidden them away.

There are secrets that now must be unfolded

And brought out into the light,

But they are secrets that will not know the light

Without blood being shed,

And therefore count these secrets not as trivial things.

There are things that have been claimed

As a king claims a throne,

But as claims on a throne can only be made

By one who is the true heir,

These things can only be claimed

By one who has truly been chosen.

But in this case, who has done the choosing

Is of the utmost importance.

There are secrets that reveal

The arrival of an imposter

Who has claimed what can not be claimed, but only given.

And what is given must be given

Only to the one who has been chosen

By the means of what has been set in place

By the one who has set all things in place.

These secrets will be contained only until called forth.

And now is the time of the calling forth.”

-S