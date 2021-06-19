SEARCH

Bishop Gracida receives the Catholic Monitor Winston Churchill Award

June 19, 2021

• “If you will not fight for right when you can easily win without blood shed; if you will not fight when your victory is sure and not too costly; you may come to the moment when you will have to fight with all the odds against you and only a precarious chance of survival. There may even be a worse case. You may have to fight when there is no hope of victory, because it is better to perish than to live as slaves.”

• “This is the lesson: never give in, never give in, never, never, never, never — in nothing, great or small, large or petty — never give in except to convictions of honour and good sense. Never yield to force; never yield to the apparently overwhelming might of the enemy.” -Winston Churchill

Last year, for the first time in the history of the Catholic Church, bishops with the approval of Francis in Rome suspended the public sacrifice of the Mass worldwide and for whole countries with little opposition from Catholic leaders except for Cardinal Raymond Burke, Bishop Rene Garcida, Canon 212 publisher Frank Walker and a few others.

Which brings us to a World War II analogy which I made at the time in the conflict between Walker and his enemies who attempted to destroy him back then. It seemed to me to be analogically similar to the conflict between Winston Churchill and Neville Chamberlain. [Canon 212’s Frank Walker receives the Catholic Monitor Winston Churchill Award:https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/03/canon-212s-frank-walker-receives.html] The book “In Our Time: The Chamberlain-Hitler Collusion” makes a historical case that Chamberlain was not just a weak appeaser of the Nazis regime, but a cynical collaborator with Adolf Hitler. Moreover, Chamberlain after Churchill became the leader of the country attempted to destroy him with despicable behind the scenes maneuvers.

It appeared to this writer that Francis Bishop collaborators such as One Peter Five publisher Steve Skojec and his allies in their attacks on Walker who was in the forefront of the fight to restore the public Mass was maneuvering to takeout Walker as Chamberlain attempted to takeout Churchill.

Walker like Churchill stood fast in the defense of the Mass as Churchill stood fast in the defense of England against the Nazi tyranny despite all the attacks like the bulldog war leader of Great Britain.

For this reason I was proud to give Mr. Walker the first annual Catholic Monitor Winston Churchill Award for his defense of the Mass and efforts to restore it.

I included in my daily prayers the intentions of the Canon 212 publisher and his efforts and asked all the Catholic Monitor readers to pray for Mr. Walker every day that year. This year, the Catholic Monitor is honored to give the Winston Churchill Award to Bishop Rene Garcida for his continued Churchill-like resistance against the heresy of sacrilege Communion to adulterous couples promoted by Francis’s Amoris Laetitia. Included in my daily prayers will be the intentions of Bishop Gracida and his efforts and I ask all the Catholic Monitor readers to pray for the Bishop every day. As we pray for him we must remember that back in 2017, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Rene Henry Gracida declared:

“Cardinal Burke is saying… the truth. What is more important… is for people in the pew to say:

No, that is not true!”

“It’s more important for people in the pew to raise up and say in print, in letters, in phone calls, in email, in person, in interviews… for the laity to say no that is not true… than for a Burke to say this is the truth….”

“We don’t need people to say this is the truth. What we need in the present moment is for the laity to say that is not true…”

“Just like in the fourth century when those people shouted down Arius. No, you’re wrong. He is Divine… That is what we have to do today… We have to have people stand up to the homilist, priests and bishops… No, you’re wrong.”

“You cannot give Holy Communion to the abortionists, to the abortion promoters and providers, to the divorce and remarried. You cannot do it. St. Paul said you do not feed the Eucharist to dogs…”

“Right now they [the laity] are suffering in silence. They need to object. The laity, the sensus fidelium is that common sense among the laity who have accepted the magisterial teaching of the Church which is the foundation of their faith.”

“Having accepted that when they hear something that is contradictory to the magisterial teaching of the Church, the sensus fidelium is a impulse that causes them to speak out and say no:

That is not true. Don’t say that. Stop! That is the sensus fidelium in action!”

“Not to sit and suffer in silence. That’s crazy. That’s weird. That’s wrong. Speak up! Resist! Object!”

(Church Militant video, “Laity, Rise Up!,” April 4, 2017)

Bishop Gracida leads by example when he says: Speak up! Resist! Object!

On December 2, 2017, Gracida on his official website declared Francis is teaching heresy:

“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”

Whether he acknowledges it or not, Bishop Gracida became our St. Athanasius (who lead the resistance against the Arian heresy in the fourth century) when he explicitly said Amoris Laetitia is heretical and said to resist sacrilege Communions.

In this time of crisis and cowardice in the Church it is good to remember what a Catholic Chuchill-like real hero looks like.

That hero is St. Athanasius.

I found comfort in a old 1919 book by F. A. Forbes titled “St. Athanasius.” We in the rag-tag Catholic resistance have only one member of the Successors of the Apostles that is the embodiment of Athanasius: Bishop Gracida, but he is enough.

As I read this book it showed me that we have not come close to the persecution that the Catholic heroes of the Arian crisis endured. Through it all Athanasius had “peace” and “joy… for Christ.”

So remember to always have peace and joy in Christ.

Now please read the following excerpts of our hero from “St. Athanasius”:

“It was indeed the hour of darkness, and it seemed as if the powers of evil were let loose upon the world. The Arians, with the Emperor on their side, were carrying everything before them. Nearly all the Bishops who had upheld the Nicene faith were in exile or in prison.”

“St. Anthony, over a hundred years old, was on his death-bed.”

“… Fear not,” replied the old man, “for this power is of the earth and cannot last. As for the sufferings of the Church, was it not so from the beginning, and will it not be so until the end?”

“… [A] new reign of terror began, in which all who refused to accept the Arian creed were treated as criminals. Men and women were seized and scourged; some were slain. Athanasius was denounced as a ‘run-away, an evil-doers, a cheat and an impostor, deserving of death.”

“… In the meantime, where was Athanasius? No one knew – or, at least, so it seemed. He had vanished into the darkness of the night. He was invisible, but his voice could not be silenced, and it was a voice that moved the world. Treatise after treatise in defence of the true faith; letter after letter… to the faithful, were carried far and wide by the hands of trusty messengers. The Arians had the Roman Emperor on their side, but the pen of Athanasius was more powerful than the armies.”

“… Rumour said that Athanasius was in hiding in the Thebaid amongst the monk. The Arians searched the desert… The monks [of St. Anthony] themselves might of thrown some light on the matter, but they were silent men… even when questioned with a dagger at their throats.”

“Silent, but faithful, their sentinels were everywhere, watching for the enemy’s approach. Athanasius was always warned in time, and led by trusty guides to another and safer place. Sometimes it was only by a hair’s breadth that he escaped, but for six years he eluded his enemies.”

“… Tide and wind were against them; the monks had to land and tow the boat; progress was slow and the soldiers of Julian were not far off. Athanasius was absorbed in prayer, preparing for the martyr’s death that, this time at least, seemed very near.”

“… ‘I have no fear,’ answered Athanasius; ‘for many long years I have suffered persecution, and never has it disturbed the peace of my soul, It is a joy to suffer, and the greatest of all joys is to give one’s life for Christ.'”

“There was a silence, during which all gave themselves to prayer. As the Abbott Theodore besought God to save their Patriarch, it was suddenly made known to him by divine revelation that at that moment the Emperor Julian had met his end in battle… and that he had been succeeded by Jovian, a Christian and a Catholic. At once he told the good news to Athanasius, advising him to go without delay to see the new Emperor and ask to be restored to his see.”

“…. [After meeting Emperor Jovian] Athanasius was back once more in the midst of his people.”

“He had grown old, and his strength was failing, but his soul, still young and vigorous, was undaunted and heroic as ever…”

“His pen was still busy. One of his first acts on return to Alexandria was to write the life of St. Anthony, a last tribute of love and gratitude to the memory of his dear old friend.”

“… In 366 Pope Liberius [who had excommunicated Athanasius] died, and was succeeded by Pope St. Damasus, a man of strong character and holy life. Two years later in a Council of the Church, it was decreed that no Bishop should be consecrated unless he held the creed of Nicaea. Athanasius was overwhelmed with joy on hearing this decision. The triumph of the cause for which he had fought so valiantly was now assured. His life was drawing to an end.”

“… Scarcely was he dead when he was honoured as a Saint. Six year after his death, St. Nazianzen speaks of him in one breath with the patriarchs, prophets, and martyrs who had fought for the Faith and won the crown of glory.”

St. Athanasius pray for Bishop Gracida, the resistance for the Catholic Faith in this present time and the restoration of the Church. Included in my daily prayers will be the intentions of Bishop Gracida and his efforts and I ask all the Catholic Monitor readers to pray for the Bishop every day. Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He want you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

