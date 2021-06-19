The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) has pointed out that FrancisBergoglio is an archheretic and is not a legitimate Pope.

The Vatican launches a synodal process of unprecedented proportions (+video)Inbox office_b.c.patriarch <office_b.c.patriarcat@azet.sk> 8:08 AM (4 hours ago) to youngadults, me, office BCP: The Vatican launches a synodal process of unprecedented proportions

video: https://vkpatriarhat.org/en/?p=20580 gott-sei-

dank.wistia.com/medias/koaw0013wh

https://rumble.com/vijbmd-the-vatican-launches-a-synodal-process.html

ugetube.com/watch/VE2F2qowz13EdwG cos.tv/videos/play/28617491566072832

bitchute.com/video/6Jw7HgsSUrMO/



The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) has pointed out that Francis

Bergoglio is an archheretic and is not a legitimate Pope. Therefore, the

Church is currently in a state of Sede Vacante! According to the Bible

(Gal 1:8-9) and according to the Dogmatic Bull Cum Ex Apostolatus…,

all actions of a heretic are without force and he must not be obeyed by

anyone.

Quote from the media: Pope Francis approved the launching of a synodal

path of unprecedented proportions. It will start in October 2021 and

culminate in Rome two years later…

Commentary: What does a synodal path of unprecedented proportions mean?

Germany has already shown us a synodal path of unprecedented elimination

of basic dogmas and moral principles. This time we can expect that

spiritual poisoning will reach unprecedented proportions and affect the

entire Catholic Church.

Quote from the media: On Friday, 21 May, the Holy See officially

presented a new synodal process, which will last two years and will be

divided into three stages from October 2021 to October 2023 to provide a

guarantee of “a true listening to the People of God”.

Commentary: We ask what a true listening to the People of God means. The

Holy See has already shown us that. Bergoglio totally boycotts the voice

of sincere Catholics suffering for their faith. On the other hand, he

literally seeks out and favours all amoral maniacs and heretics.

Bergoglio listens to their misguided and perverted attitudes as the

voice of the People of God. But this is a gross deception.

Example: A 90-year-old orthodox Cardinal from China waited in line for

an audience in the cold for two days, but Bergoglio eventually refused

him an audience. Does the Cardinal perhaps not belong to the People of

God? How is it then that Bergoglio spends whole weekends with sodomites

or all kinds of deviants and willingly listens to them?

Quote from the media: This synodal path will first pass through a

diocesan phase and then a continental phase that will give life to two

different “Instrumentum Laboris”.

Commentary: One can assume that both Instrumentum Laboris have already

been written. It will be a farce again. The Instrumentum Laboris

document has been worked out by Bergoglio’s group and is to serve as a

basis for the Final Document. However, they will be hypocritically

trumpeting that it is the result of so-called consultations and the

voice of the People of God. In fact, it is the voice of the Bergoglian

sect that occupies the Church.

Amazonia was a similar farce. There was an Instrumentum Laboris worked

out beforehand, too, which some of the Cardinals said was not just

apostasy but the utmost stupidity. Bergoglio, however, who says that he

listens to the People of God, did not change a dot in the document and

implemented it at the Synod. He then confirmed it with the Final

Document.

Manipulation of documents was also observed at the Youth Synod. For the

first time, the documents included the term LGBT. Due to African

bishops, this term was not mentioned in the Final Document. However, it

remained in the additional document with the note that the Final

Document was not valid without it. So ultimately the Final Document did

contain the approval of the term LGBT, albeit implicitly. Amazing

manipulation and ingenuity in promoting crime!

Quote from the media: For the Holy See, the articulation of the

different phases will ensure “the participation of all in the synodal

process”. It is clear that: “it is not just an event, but also a process

that involves in synergy the People of God, the College of Bishops and

the Bishop of Rome, each according to their proper function”.

Commentary: In fact, it is not about the participation of all but about

playing out a farce in front of all. In fact, the so-called People of

God will be loudmouths from the ranks of sodomites and heretics. The

College of Bishops at the Synod will be representatives of the homo-

network and Bergoglio’s lackeys who denied Christ and the Church. And

instead of the Bishop of Rome, there is now only a usurper – the

archheretic Bergoglio. They will act in accordance with a pre-

established programme defined by the Masonic elite whose agenda Bergolio

faithfully puts into practice, letting nothing stand in his way.

Quote from the media: This process should begin very soon, since the

Synod of “a new generation” will open as early as this October. It will

take place in the Vatican – the Pope will inaugurate it on 9-10 October

– and in every diocese the following week, on 17 October, as stated in

the document. The diocesan phase of consultation with the People of God

will last six months, until April 2022. The synthesis of these

contributions will be sent to Rome where the General Secretariat for the

Synod of Bishops will proceed with the drafting of the first

Instrumentum Laboris before September 2022.

Commentary: It is clear from this project that it is a pre-arranged

process with a clear goal, and no People of God will be able to add or

remove anything. In essence, it is a plan for the transition to an

Antichristic pseudo-Church of the New Age.

Quote from the media: After that, the continental phase will begin which

will last from September 2022 to March 2023. The purpose of this phase

is to promote dialogue about the text of the first Instrumentum Laboris

and conduct a new discernment.

Commentary: The purpose is neither dialogue nor discernment, because

everything has been drawn up in advance.

We ask what it means to conduct a new discernment. Bergoglio has already

launched a new discernment: idolatry – that is, the gravest sin against

the First Commandment – is no longer considered to be a sin. That is

what we saw when he enthroned the Pachamama demon in October 2019. The

next stage of a new discernment is the elimination of God’s and moral

commandments and the promotion of the legalization of sodomite unions,

which is a rebellion against God. Today, this so-called Holy See

promotes genocidal vaccination for all. Because of this, a lawsuit has

been filed against Bergoglio with the Nuremberg Tribunal 2.0 for

humanity crimes. If Bergoglio succeeds in conducting this new

discernment without first being himself discerned as a heretic rather

than Pope, his new discernment will drag all to hell.

Quote from the media: A final document will again be sent to Rome. The

General Secretariat for the Synod of Bishops will proceed to draft the

second Instrumentum Laboris before June 2023. Finally, the third and

conclusive phase of the synodal path will begin in October 2023: the

phase of the Universal Church.

Commentary: The goal has been precisely defined, and the means and

methods of achieving it have been well thought out: manipulation, deceit

and farce. This is Bergoglio’s spiritual terrorism with the aim of not

only doing away with the papacy but totally destroying the Catholic

Church.

Conclusion:

Dear Catholic Bishops, our Patriarchate addressed the US Bishops in a

letter of 30 May, wherein it evaluated the catastrophic situation in the

Church under the destructive leadership of pseudo Pope Bergoglio. It

also pointed out the solution, namely – to separate from the archheretic

occupying the Holy See and to accept and proclaim a rightful Pope. At

present, the Church is in a state of Sede Vacante, because an

archheretic who denies the essence of the Church and has excluded

himself from it cannot be its head.

At this time, the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate is the voice of one

crying in the wilderness: “Repent, for the kingdom of God is at hand!”

Brood of vipers, Bergoglian Pharisees and Sadducees! Who warned you to

flee from God’s wrath to come? Bear fruits worthy of repentance… The

axe is already at the root of the trees. Every tree that does not bear

the fruits worthy of repentance will be cut down and thrown into eternal

fire (cf. Mt 3:2-10).

Let at least two of you, true Catholic bishops, unite in each nation and

accept and proclaim a true Catholic Pope. A true Catholic Pope is the

one who called on Bergoglio, along with the whole homosexual network, to

resign. He is the one who has the true restoration of the Church at

heart.

Stand in defence of orthodox doctrine, which guarantees eternal

salvation. Stand up today to save the institution of the papacy. Take

this step even at the cost of persecution or perhaps martyrdom.

Dear Bishops, call on the faithful of your diocese in a pastoral letter

to establish prayer watches. This will create a continuous prayer in

every parish in the whole diocese. God will then save His people. (see

//vkpatriarhat.org/en/?p=11481)

The Patriarchate also calls on every sincere priest to support his

bishop in taking this radical step, which will stop the already

programmed disaster.

Whoever of you, true Catholic bishops, will remain cowardly, you have to

realize that your unjustifiable passivity will not save you. What is

more, you will bring down God’s punishment on yourselves for your

complicity in the destruction of the institution of the papacy and for

the satanization of the Church of Christ. Bergoglio will use your

passivity to enforce his evil intentions. Eventually you will anyway be

expelled from your episcopal residence. But worst of all, you will be

condemned by God’s judgment for cowardice, for not doing what you were

required to do at a given time. You are afraid of Bergoglio, yet you are

not afraid of God’s just punishment which is eternal? God wants you to

take a radical step to save yourselves and the whole Church!



+ Elijah

Patriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate



+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMr

Secretary Bishops



6 June 2021