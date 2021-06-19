The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) has pointed out that FrancisBergoglio is an archheretic and is not a legitimate Pope.

|The Vatican launches a synodal process of unprecedented proportions (+video)Inboxoffice_b.c.patriarch <office_b.c.patriarcat@azet.sk>8:08 AM (4 hours ago)to youngadults, me, officeBCP: The Vatican launches a synodal process of unprecedented proportions
video: https://vkpatriarhat.org/en/?p=20580 gott-sei-
dank.wistia.com/medias/koaw0013wh
https://rumble.com/vijbmd-the-vatican-launches-a-synodal-process.html
ugetube.com/watch/VE2F2qowz13EdwG cos.tv/videos/play/28617491566072832
bitchute.com/video/6Jw7HgsSUrMO/
The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) has pointed out that Francis
Bergoglio is an archheretic and is not a legitimate Pope. Therefore, the
Church is currently in a state of Sede Vacante! According to the Bible
(Gal 1:8-9) and according to the Dogmatic Bull Cum Ex Apostolatus…,
all actions of a heretic are without force and he must not be obeyed by
anyone.
Quote from the media: Pope Francis approved the launching of a synodal
path of unprecedented proportions. It will start in October 2021 and
culminate in Rome two years later…
Commentary: What does a synodal path of unprecedented proportions mean?
Germany has already shown us a synodal path of unprecedented elimination
of basic dogmas and moral principles. This time we can expect that
spiritual poisoning will reach unprecedented proportions and affect the
entire Catholic Church.
Quote from the media: On Friday, 21 May, the Holy See officially
presented a new synodal process, which will last two years and will be
divided into three stages from October 2021 to October 2023 to provide a
guarantee of “a true listening to the People of God”.
Commentary: We ask what a true listening to the People of God means. The
Holy See has already shown us that. Bergoglio totally boycotts the voice
of sincere Catholics suffering for their faith. On the other hand, he
literally seeks out and favours all amoral maniacs and heretics.
Bergoglio listens to their misguided and perverted attitudes as the
voice of the People of God. But this is a gross deception.
Example: A 90-year-old orthodox Cardinal from China waited in line for
an audience in the cold for two days, but Bergoglio eventually refused
him an audience. Does the Cardinal perhaps not belong to the People of
God? How is it then that Bergoglio spends whole weekends with sodomites
or all kinds of deviants and willingly listens to them?
Quote from the media: This synodal path will first pass through a
diocesan phase and then a continental phase that will give life to two
different “Instrumentum Laboris”.
Commentary: One can assume that both Instrumentum Laboris have already
been written. It will be a farce again. The Instrumentum Laboris
document has been worked out by Bergoglio’s group and is to serve as a
basis for the Final Document. However, they will be hypocritically
trumpeting that it is the result of so-called consultations and the
voice of the People of God. In fact, it is the voice of the Bergoglian
sect that occupies the Church.
Amazonia was a similar farce. There was an Instrumentum Laboris worked
out beforehand, too, which some of the Cardinals said was not just
apostasy but the utmost stupidity. Bergoglio, however, who says that he
listens to the People of God, did not change a dot in the document and
implemented it at the Synod. He then confirmed it with the Final
Document.
Manipulation of documents was also observed at the Youth Synod. For the
first time, the documents included the term LGBT. Due to African
bishops, this term was not mentioned in the Final Document. However, it
remained in the additional document with the note that the Final
Document was not valid without it. So ultimately the Final Document did
contain the approval of the term LGBT, albeit implicitly. Amazing
manipulation and ingenuity in promoting crime!
Quote from the media: For the Holy See, the articulation of the
different phases will ensure “the participation of all in the synodal
process”. It is clear that: “it is not just an event, but also a process
that involves in synergy the People of God, the College of Bishops and
the Bishop of Rome, each according to their proper function”.
Commentary: In fact, it is not about the participation of all but about
playing out a farce in front of all. In fact, the so-called People of
God will be loudmouths from the ranks of sodomites and heretics. The
College of Bishops at the Synod will be representatives of the homo-
network and Bergoglio’s lackeys who denied Christ and the Church. And
instead of the Bishop of Rome, there is now only a usurper – the
archheretic Bergoglio. They will act in accordance with a pre-
established programme defined by the Masonic elite whose agenda Bergolio
faithfully puts into practice, letting nothing stand in his way.
Quote from the media: This process should begin very soon, since the
Synod of “a new generation” will open as early as this October. It will
take place in the Vatican – the Pope will inaugurate it on 9-10 October
– and in every diocese the following week, on 17 October, as stated in
the document. The diocesan phase of consultation with the People of God
will last six months, until April 2022. The synthesis of these
contributions will be sent to Rome where the General Secretariat for the
Synod of Bishops will proceed with the drafting of the first
Instrumentum Laboris before September 2022.
Commentary: It is clear from this project that it is a pre-arranged
process with a clear goal, and no People of God will be able to add or
remove anything. In essence, it is a plan for the transition to an
Antichristic pseudo-Church of the New Age.
Quote from the media: After that, the continental phase will begin which
will last from September 2022 to March 2023. The purpose of this phase
is to promote dialogue about the text of the first Instrumentum Laboris
and conduct a new discernment.
Commentary: The purpose is neither dialogue nor discernment, because
everything has been drawn up in advance.
We ask what it means to conduct a new discernment. Bergoglio has already
launched a new discernment: idolatry – that is, the gravest sin against
the First Commandment – is no longer considered to be a sin. That is
what we saw when he enthroned the Pachamama demon in October 2019. The
next stage of a new discernment is the elimination of God’s and moral
commandments and the promotion of the legalization of sodomite unions,
which is a rebellion against God. Today, this so-called Holy See
promotes genocidal vaccination for all. Because of this, a lawsuit has
been filed against Bergoglio with the Nuremberg Tribunal 2.0 for
humanity crimes. If Bergoglio succeeds in conducting this new
discernment without first being himself discerned as a heretic rather
than Pope, his new discernment will drag all to hell.
Quote from the media: A final document will again be sent to Rome. The
General Secretariat for the Synod of Bishops will proceed to draft the
second Instrumentum Laboris before June 2023. Finally, the third and
conclusive phase of the synodal path will begin in October 2023: the
phase of the Universal Church.
Commentary: The goal has been precisely defined, and the means and
methods of achieving it have been well thought out: manipulation, deceit
and farce. This is Bergoglio’s spiritual terrorism with the aim of not
only doing away with the papacy but totally destroying the Catholic
Church.
Conclusion:
Dear Catholic Bishops, our Patriarchate addressed the US Bishops in a
letter of 30 May, wherein it evaluated the catastrophic situation in the
Church under the destructive leadership of pseudo Pope Bergoglio. It
also pointed out the solution, namely – to separate from the archheretic
occupying the Holy See and to accept and proclaim a rightful Pope. At
present, the Church is in a state of Sede Vacante, because an
archheretic who denies the essence of the Church and has excluded
himself from it cannot be its head.
At this time, the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate is the voice of one
crying in the wilderness: “Repent, for the kingdom of God is at hand!”
Brood of vipers, Bergoglian Pharisees and Sadducees! Who warned you to
flee from God’s wrath to come? Bear fruits worthy of repentance… The
axe is already at the root of the trees. Every tree that does not bear
the fruits worthy of repentance will be cut down and thrown into eternal
fire (cf. Mt 3:2-10).
Let at least two of you, true Catholic bishops, unite in each nation and
accept and proclaim a true Catholic Pope. A true Catholic Pope is the
one who called on Bergoglio, along with the whole homosexual network, to
resign. He is the one who has the true restoration of the Church at
heart.
Stand in defence of orthodox doctrine, which guarantees eternal
salvation. Stand up today to save the institution of the papacy. Take
this step even at the cost of persecution or perhaps martyrdom.
Dear Bishops, call on the faithful of your diocese in a pastoral letter
to establish prayer watches. This will create a continuous prayer in
every parish in the whole diocese. God will then save His people. (see
//vkpatriarhat.org/en/?p=11481)
The Patriarchate also calls on every sincere priest to support his
bishop in taking this radical step, which will stop the already
programmed disaster.
Whoever of you, true Catholic bishops, will remain cowardly, you have to
realize that your unjustifiable passivity will not save you. What is
more, you will bring down God’s punishment on yourselves for your
complicity in the destruction of the institution of the papacy and for
the satanization of the Church of Christ. Bergoglio will use your
passivity to enforce his evil intentions. Eventually you will anyway be
expelled from your episcopal residence. But worst of all, you will be
condemned by God’s judgment for cowardice, for not doing what you were
required to do at a given time. You are afraid of Bergoglio, yet you are
not afraid of God’s just punishment which is eternal? God wants you to
take a radical step to save yourselves and the whole Church!
+ Elijah
Patriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate
+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMr
Secretary Bishops
6 June 2021
-
Archives
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
Top Posts & Pages
- IF YOU REALLY WANT TO UNDERSTAND WHAT HAS HAPPENED TO THE Roman Catholic Church WATCH THIS VIDEO AND THEN WATCH IT AGAIN AND THEN WATCH IT AGAIN AND AGAIN UNTIL YOU FINALLY ABSORB ITS MEANING AND MESSAGE. TRULY IT WILL BE LIKE FINDING A MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE ON THE BEACH THAT WILL CHANGE YOUR LIFE !!!!!!!!!!
- SUPPORT LIFESTYLES OF MAINSTREAM, NORMAL, ORDINARY PEOPLE
- WHEN WILL THE PERSECUTION OF PRIESTS BY BISHOPS CEASE? WHEN THERE ARE NO MORE PRIESTS? I DON'T BELIEVE THAT JESUS WILL ALLOW THAT. RATHER, IT WILL STOP WHEN THERE ARE NO MORE BISHOPS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
- The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) has pointed out that FrancisBergoglio is an archheretic and is not a legitimate Pope.
- Dr. Kelly Moore said that Americans need to be prepared for reports about the elderly dying “a day or two” after receiving the vaccine jab, adding that such deaths are a “normal occurrence” that may have nothing to do with the vaccine since such people “die frequently.” Such people die frequently ?????????????????
- Pfizer document admits vaccinated people “shed” infectious particles, the spike protein is the bioweapon
- Cardinal Pell at Eighty Like Tweet Email…
- An Angel of the Lord July 1, 2020 “Nothing now hap…
- 00000
- The Supreme Court’s Day of Reckoning is ComingBy: …
Top Clicks