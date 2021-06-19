The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) has pointed out that FrancisBergoglio is an archheretic and is not a legitimate Pope.

Posted on June 19, 2021 by abyssum

Print allIn new windowThe Vatican launches a synodal process of unprecedented proportions (+video)Inboxoffice_b.c.patriarch <office_b.c.patriarcat@azet.sk>Attachments8:08 AM (4 hours ago)to youngadults, me, officeBCP: The Vatican launches a synodal process of unprecedented proportions  
video: https://vkpatriarhat.org/en/?p=20580  gott-sei-
dank.wistia.com/medias/koaw0013wh  
https://rumble.com/vijbmd-the-vatican-launches-a-synodal-process.html  
ugetube.com/watch/VE2F2qowz13EdwG  cos.tv/videos/play/28617491566072832  
bitchute.com/video/6Jw7HgsSUrMO/  

The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) has pointed out that Francis
Bergoglio is an archheretic and is not a legitimate Pope. Therefore, the
Church is currently in a state of Sede Vacante! According to the Bible
(Gal 1:8-9) and according to the Dogmatic Bull Cum Ex Apostolatus…,
all actions of a heretic are without force and he must not be obeyed by
anyone.  
Quote from the media: Pope Francis approved the launching of a synodal
path of unprecedented proportions. It will start in October 2021 and
culminate in Rome two years later…  
Commentary: What does a synodal path of unprecedented proportions mean?
Germany has already shown us a synodal path of unprecedented elimination
of basic dogmas and moral principles. This time we can expect that
spiritual poisoning will reach unprecedented proportions and affect the
entire Catholic Church.  
Quote from the media: On Friday, 21 May, the Holy See officially
presented a new synodal process, which will last two years and will be
divided into three stages from October 2021 to October 2023 to provide a
guarantee of “a true listening to the People of God”.  
Commentary: We ask what a true listening to the People of God means. The
Holy See has already shown us that. Bergoglio totally boycotts the voice
of sincere Catholics suffering for their faith. On the other hand, he
literally seeks out and favours all amoral maniacs and heretics.
Bergoglio listens to their misguided and perverted attitudes as the
voice of the People of God. But this is a gross deception.  
Example: A 90-year-old orthodox Cardinal from China waited in line for
an audience in the cold for two days, but Bergoglio eventually refused
him an audience. Does the Cardinal perhaps not belong to the People of
God? How is it then that Bergoglio spends whole weekends with sodomites
or all kinds of deviants and willingly listens to them?  
Quote from the media: This synodal path will first pass through a
diocesan phase and then a continental phase that will give life to two
different “Instrumentum Laboris”.  
Commentary: One can assume that both Instrumentum Laboris have already
been written. It will be a farce again. The Instrumentum Laboris
document has been worked out by Bergoglio’s group and is to serve as a
basis for the Final Document. However, they will be hypocritically
trumpeting that it is the result of so-called consultations and the
voice of the People of God. In fact, it is the voice of the Bergoglian
sect that occupies the Church.  
Amazonia was a similar farce. There was an Instrumentum Laboris worked
out beforehand, too, which some of the Cardinals said was not just
apostasy but the utmost stupidity. Bergoglio, however, who says that he
listens to the People of God, did not change a dot in the document and
implemented it at the Synod. He then confirmed it with the Final
Document.  
Manipulation of documents was also observed at the Youth Synod. For the
first time, the documents included the term LGBT. Due to African
bishops, this term was not mentioned in the Final Document. However, it
remained in the additional document with the note that the Final
Document was not valid without it. So ultimately the Final Document did
contain the approval of the term LGBT, albeit implicitly. Amazing
manipulation and ingenuity in promoting crime!  
Quote from the media: For the Holy See, the articulation of the
different phases will ensure “the participation of all in the synodal
process”. It is clear that: “it is not just an event, but also a process
that involves in synergy the People of God, the College of Bishops and
the Bishop of Rome, each according to their proper function”.  
Commentary: In fact, it is not about the participation of all but about
playing out a farce in front of all. In fact, the so-called People of
God will be loudmouths from the ranks of sodomites and heretics. The
College of Bishops at the Synod will be representatives of the homo-
network and Bergoglio’s lackeys who denied Christ and the Church. And
instead of the Bishop of Rome, there is now only a usurper – the
archheretic Bergoglio. They will act in accordance with a pre-
established programme defined by the Masonic elite whose agenda Bergolio
faithfully puts into practice, letting nothing stand in his way.  
Quote from the media: This process should begin very soon, since the
Synod of “a new generation” will open as early as this October. It will
take place in the Vatican – the Pope will inaugurate it on 9-10 October
– and in every diocese the following week, on 17 October, as stated in
the document. The diocesan phase of consultation with the People of God
will last six months, until April 2022. The synthesis of these
contributions will be sent to Rome where the General Secretariat for the
Synod of Bishops will proceed with the drafting of the first
Instrumentum Laboris before September 2022.  
Commentary: It is clear from this project that it is a pre-arranged
process with a clear goal, and no People of God will be able to add or
remove anything. In essence, it is a plan for the transition to an
Antichristic pseudo-Church of the New Age.  
Quote from the media: After that, the continental phase will begin which
will last from September 2022 to March 2023. The purpose of this phase
is to promote dialogue about the text of the first Instrumentum Laboris
and conduct a new discernment.  
Commentary: The purpose is neither dialogue nor discernment, because
everything has been drawn up in advance.  
We ask what it means to conduct a new discernment. Bergoglio has already
launched a new discernment: idolatry – that is, the gravest sin against
the First Commandment – is no longer considered to be a sin. That is
what we saw when he enthroned the Pachamama demon in October 2019. The
next stage of a new discernment is the elimination of God’s and moral
commandments and the promotion of the legalization of sodomite unions,
which is a rebellion against God. Today, this so-called Holy See
promotes genocidal vaccination for all. Because of this, a lawsuit has
been filed against Bergoglio with the Nuremberg Tribunal 2.0 for
humanity crimes. If Bergoglio succeeds in conducting this new
discernment without first being himself discerned as a heretic rather
than Pope, his new discernment will drag all to hell.  
Quote from the media: A final document will again be sent to Rome. The
General Secretariat for the Synod of Bishops will proceed to draft the
second Instrumentum Laboris before June 2023. Finally, the third and
conclusive phase of the synodal path will begin in October 2023: the
phase of the Universal Church.  
Commentary: The goal has been precisely defined, and the means and
methods of achieving it have been well thought out: manipulation, deceit
and farce. This is Bergoglio’s spiritual terrorism with the aim of not
only doing away with the papacy but totally destroying the Catholic
Church.  
Conclusion:  
Dear Catholic Bishops, our Patriarchate addressed the US Bishops in a
letter of 30 May, wherein it evaluated the catastrophic situation in the
Church under the destructive leadership of pseudo Pope Bergoglio. It
also pointed out the solution, namely – to separate from the archheretic
occupying the Holy See and to accept and proclaim a rightful Pope. At
present, the Church is in a state of Sede Vacante, because an
archheretic who denies the essence of the Church and has excluded
himself from it cannot be its head.  
At this time, the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate is the voice of one
crying in the wilderness: “Repent, for the kingdom of God is at hand!”
Brood of vipers, Bergoglian Pharisees and Sadducees! Who warned you to
flee from God’s wrath to come? Bear fruits worthy of repentance… The
axe is already at the root of the trees. Every tree that does not bear
the fruits worthy of repentance will be cut down and thrown into eternal
fire (cf. Mt 3:2-10).  
Let at least two of you, true Catholic bishops, unite in each nation and
accept and proclaim a true Catholic Pope. A true Catholic Pope is the
one who called on Bergoglio, along with the whole homosexual network, to
resign. He is the one who has the true restoration of the Church at
heart.  
Stand in defence of orthodox doctrine, which guarantees eternal
salvation. Stand up today to save the institution of the papacy. Take
this step even at the cost of persecution or perhaps martyrdom.  
Dear Bishops, call on the faithful of your diocese in a pastoral letter
to establish prayer watches. This will create a continuous prayer in
every parish in the whole diocese. God will then save His people. (see
//vkpatriarhat.org/en/?p=11481)  
The Patriarchate also calls on every sincere priest to support his
bishop in taking this radical step, which will stop the already
programmed disaster.  
Whoever of you, true Catholic bishops, will remain cowardly, you have to
realize that your unjustifiable passivity will not save you. What is
more, you will bring down God’s punishment on yourselves for your
complicity in the destruction of the institution of the papacy and for
the satanization of the Church of Christ. Bergoglio will use your
passivity to enforce his evil intentions. Eventually you will anyway be
expelled from your episcopal residence. But worst of all, you will be
condemned by God’s judgment for cowardice, for not doing what you were
required to do at a given time. You are afraid of Bergoglio, yet you are
not afraid of God’s just punishment which is eternal? God wants you to
take a radical step to save yourselves and the whole Church!  

+ Elijah  
Patriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate  

+ Methodius OSBMr                                    + Timothy OSBMr  
Secretary Bishops  

6 June 2021  

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s