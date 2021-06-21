Posted on June 21, 2021 by abyssum

COMMENTARY’s July–August double issue kicks off with a collection of articles about Jews, Jew-hatred, and the Jewish state. 
Liel Leibovitz argues, “No, Jews Aren’t White.” We’re our own thing, and whatever privilege we possess is conditional.
COMMENTARY contributing editor Bret Stephens explores “The Paradoxes of Benjamin Netanyahu.” Bibi is the fox who is also the hedgehog. 
Seth Mandel exposes “The Jews Who Are Complicit in Jew Hatred” and explains that such complicity is a feature, not a bug, of the horrors of the past month.

And in “An American Trapped in an Englishman’s Body,” Roger Bennett offers a memoir of a Jewish boyhood in Liverpool.

***
In “How U.S. Schools Became Obsessed with Race,” Robert Pondiscio explains that critical race theory took over in two ways: first gradually, then suddenly.
COMMENTARY senior writer Christine Rosen demonstrates how the villains of the pandemic are the leaders of America’s teachers’ unions in “Union Busted.”

In Politics & Ideas, James Kirchick reviews After the Fall, by Ben Rhodes; Michael Brendan Dougherty reviews The Unbroken Thread, by Sohrab Ahmari; Eli Lake reviews A Drop of Treason, by Jonathan Stevenson; Ronald Radosh reviews Ethel Rosenberg, by Anne Sebba; Rick Marin reviews Competing with Idiots, by Nick Davis; and Terry Teachout contemplates the life and work of Nelson Riddle, “The Man Who (Re)made Sinatra.”

In this month’s Tech Commentary, James B. Meigs dives deep into “The Lab-Leak-Theory Cover-Up“; in Washington Commentary, Matthew Continetti describes how “Manchin Goes Rogue“; in Media Commentary, Christine Rosen shows “How the Media Ignore Jew-Haters“; in Jewish Commentary, Meir Y. Soloveichik considers “How Chancellor Kurz Redeemed Vienna“; and in Hollywood Commentary, Rob Long reveals “The Game of Showbiz Crap(s).”

If you are not yet a subscriber to the print or online edition of COMMENTARY, click here to put your intellectual life in order.
Read our July/August issue

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s