“Who is Really Behind the ‘White Supremacy’ Narrative?”

June 23, 2021

Lawyer and author Scott Lively explains “Who is Really Behind the ‘White Supremacy’ Narrative”:

I believe is the hidden hand behind the “White Supremacy” narrative that has become the centerpiece of the leftist strategy, driving everything from the BLM riots, to the Critical Race Theory blitzkrieg in the schools, to the orchestrated tidal wave of “Wokeness” in the business world, to the ideological defilement of professional sports, to the raft of overtly racist Biden executive orders thankfully being struck down by the courts.

There is only one group in America that has owned the Anti-White Supremacy brand since its far-left founder Morris Dees leveraged the mailing list of the George McGovern Presidential Campaign of 1972 into one of the most lucrative fundraising machines in American history: the Southern Poverty Law Center or SPLC. The reprobate and highly controversial Dees was fired from his own organization in 2019, followed shortly by SPLC President Richard Cohen (under accusations of sexual harassment), who was replaced by high-level Amnesty International executive, Margaret Huang – perhaps best known in conservative circles for her vigorous defense (as SPLC President) of the de-platforming of President Trump from social media for “racism.”

In the interest of full disclosure I have a personal beef with the SPLC, being one of the very first people added to its “hate groups” list when then-president Richard Cohen launched a new fund-raising arm pursuing wealthy LGBT donors when I was high on the list of people hated by LGBTs for co-authoring The Pink Swastika: Homosexuality in the Nazi Party. https://www.scottlively.net/scott-lively-books/the-pink-swastika/ (Cohen was reportedly a homosexual himself, though I could never document that due to the Internet-wide shield-wall he was protected behind while eagerly serving up every SPLC target to the most malign public character assassination possible.)

But going after “White Supremacists” has always been the SPLC’s primary cash cow, even as the never-very-large supply of legitimate targets to fundraise against dwindled down to double digits with decreasing zeal for the cause. SPLC took down the most famous of the bunch decades ago, the Neo-Nazi Tom Metzger, whose Neo-Nazi Skinhead follower Ken “Death” Mieske (a “gay” male prostitute) and two others beat Ethiopian graduate student Mulugeta Seraw to death on the streets of Portland, Oregon in 1988, just a few blocks from where I was then living.

I went after the SPLC in 2014 for its hypocrisy in covering up Mieske’s homosexuality and his deep history in Portland’s powerful “gay” subculture (including a close relationship with the homosexual film-maker Gus Van Sant) when they were attacking me as a dangerous crackpot for linking homosexuality and Nazism in The Pink Swastika. I think it is likely that homosexuality was the basis for the Metzger/Mieske relationship, but even if not, Mieske was without question a “gay” Nazi.

It deserved mention here that the most infamous Nazi incident in American history, the Nazi March of June 24, 1978, (intended for a Jewish neighborhood of Holocaust survivors in Skokie, Illinois, but which took place in Chicago, instead) was led by homosexual Nazi Frank Collin, who later went to prison for sex with teenage boys (facts we documented in The Pink Swastika). ABC News conveniently omitted that fact when featuring Skokie in a major propaganda piece to falsely paint Charlottesville as a Trump-era version of that sordid event. And I don’t think the SPLC ever told the truth about Frank Collin either.

The point here is that the SPLC has been the go-to leftist “authority” on white supremacy since the 1970s, and it is impossible to imagine that their team of lying, manipulative social engineers are not dead-center in the Obama/Clinton/Biden conspiracy against the MAGA movement and in shaping and driving the narrative that is redefining “white supremacy” to include just about anything politically conservative White people do. Their hate and deceit should be investigated and exposed with all the vigor that the conservative media and the MAGA movement can bring to bear. [Scott Lively’s Mission Dispatch, June 19, 2021,Observations and Action on Current Events, History and Theology. Subscribe HERE. Contact/Comment HERE.] Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He want you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1 – A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1 What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it. SHARE

