“Spiffballing” on a Tuesday Morning

By E.P.Unum

June 29, 2021

HAT TIP: Rip McIntosh

In 1971 Saul Alinsky while he was a professor at the University of Chicago wrote his book Rules for Radicals. Among his devotees were Bill Ayers, Bernadette Dorn, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton. Alinsky also penned another work called Reveille for Radicals and his works represent the basic foundation for the creation and expansion of community organizers spearheaded by former President Barack Hussein Obama. Analyzing the works of Saul Alinsky was the basis of Hillary Clinton’s graduate thesis including the principles of how to create a social state. I have always found this list of steps to take, suggested by Alinsky, in the quest to create a social state extremely interesting, especially when compared to the policies and practices of our first half-black, half-white, and full-bodied dimwit President. All of them zero in on the principles of control, not governance. According to Alinsky and his devotees, there are eight levels of control that must be obtained before you are able to create a social state. They are as follows: 1)Healthcare – Control healthcare and you control the people.

2) Poverty – Increase the poverty level as high as possible; poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them to live.

3) Debt – Increase the debt to an unsustainable level. That way you are able to increase taxes and this will produce more poverty.

4) Gun control – Remove people’s ability to defend themselves from the government. That way you are able to create a police state.

5) Welfare – Take control of every aspect of people’s lives (food, housing, and income).

6) Education – Take control of what people read and listen to; take control of what children learn in school.

7) Religion – Remove the belief in God from the government and schools.

8) Class warfare& Racial Division– Divide the people into the wealthy and the poor; black against White; Hispanics against Whites. This will cause more discontent and it will be easier to take from (tax) the wealthy with the support of the poor. Does any of this sound remotely familiar? Does any of it remind you of what has happened and continues to be happening in the United States? Isn’t this precisely what Barack Obama and Eric Holder and Hillary Clinton and John Kerry attempted to do when they were in power and, in some respects succeeded in doing? Didn’t Obama proudly announce on the day of his inauguration in 2009 that he was going to offer to the American people Change You Can Believe In? What he really meant was he would “Change What You Believe In!” History is often a great teacher, so let’s recall a bit of factual not revisionist history: ● Didn’t Obama force Obamacare down the throats of all Americans without a single vote from the Republican party?

● Wasn’t Obama a staunch supporter of Planned Parenthood and abortions as well as Gay marriage?

● Didn’t Obama and Eric Holder launch a campaign to control guns even suggesting that Americans should surrender their weapons to “avoid violence”?

● Didn’t Obama add roughly $10 trillion to the National Debt, exceeding the level of debt incurred by all of the other President’s in our history combined?

● Isn’t Joe Biden now following in his footsteps with his American Rescue Plan and the American Family Plan so that our National Debt is now almost $30 Trillion? Under Obama and Biden poverty in our nation reached a level when 43% of the nation was on food stamps and 93 million Americans were not working and therefore considered “out of the workforce”?

● Wasn’t Obama the person who said emphatically that “America is no longer a Christian Nation” ignoring the very foundation and reason as to how America came into being?

● Isn’t our education system failing our children and now filling their heads with racial tension, pitting black against white?

● At the end of his eight-year term as President, didn’t Obama weaken our nation’s military to the point that the size of our Navy was at pre-World War II levels and planes were kept flying only by cannibalizing other aircraft parts?

● Do you really believe that climate change is an existential threat to the world? Joe Biden has stated that the Joint Chiefs of Staff told him that climate change was the biggest threat to America to which I say….Bullshit! Show me the evidence of this and let me listen to the debate between those who suggest climate change poses this threat and those who vehemently deny it. Have you heard such debates before? The left is basing all of their demands for a Green New Deal on this so shouldn’t we see and hear the evidence? If you wish to make up your own mind about Climate Change, you might read the no-nonsense book Unsettled by Steven Koonin a leading scientific expert on the subject. President Trump thankfully reversed all of the failures of the Obama-Biden Administration. But since January 20, 2021, when Joe Biden took the oath of office, we find ourselves right back in the soup again as policies and regulations enacted by Biden stifle progress and weaken us economically and militarily.

While China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea strengthen their militaries, we seem to be focusing on things like debating whether transgender males should be allowed to compete against females in athletic events, and why it is important that every soldier, sailor, Marine, and airman needs to become familiar with Critical Race Theory.

Today, we find ourselves struggling with the concept that if you defund the police, you can expect to have more crime! And, if you refuse to prosecute criminals, you can expect more crime. And, crime has been escalating by historic proportions all over America, particularly in major cities. Well, Obama and his Administration are gone (theoretically) but has been replaced with Joe Biden and retreads from Obama, so we are once again between a rock and a hard place. And, the politicians in Washington still cannot get along and, worse, still do not work on behalf of the people. When will we learn? Of course, I am just “spiffballing” on a Tuesday morning.