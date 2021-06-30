|The Real Truth Behind the Biden Budget Double-Talk
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW
June 28, 2021
HAT TIP: RIP MCINTOSH
To double-cross or not to double-cross. That is this evening’s question. I’ve already written about it once, but it’s a major moment. An hour after allegedly making a bipartisan infrastructure deal with ten senators, including five Republicans, Mr. Biden then walked away and threatened not to sign it.
That is, the President took the podium by himself (always tricky business with Mr. Biden) and basically said if he doesn’t get his $4 trillion Green New Deal, high-taxed, entitlement state — through a 51 vote reconciliation — he’s not going to sign the infrastructure deal. He said “but if only one comes to me, I’m not. This is only when it comes to me. I’m not signing it. It’s in tandem.”
In other words, he would insist on linkage. He never really used the word veto, but linkage was clear. Now, despite what some prominent Republicans said on television yesterday, I don’t think Uncle Joe Biden has walked anything back. He can walk back a veto because he never explicitly used the word “veto.”
No matter how much White House aides have tried to re-spin this, though (and I’ve been there, done that), I’m arguing nothing has changed. My Senate Republican friends had best wise-up to that.
On Friday, after Mr. Biden’s supposed walk-back, Madam Psaki said that Mr. Biden expected these initiatives would move forward on a dual-track. That’s “Psaki 1” Friday night. Additionally, we’ll call it “Psaki 1-a,” Mr. Biden’s press secretary said, the President will leave it to leaders in Congress to determine the timeline and the sequencing.
Reporter: Is he going to wait for both of them to land on his desk before signing the bipartisan package, waiting for the reconciliation package to come through?
Ms. Psaki: He fully expects, hopes, plans to sign both into law, and he will leave it to leaders in Congress to determine the timeline and the sequencing.
Today, Madam Psaki — call her “Psaki 2” — said the President intends to sign both pieces of legislation into law. “As you know, they are both moving forward in dual tracks… The leaders in Congress are ensuring that is happening.”
So I don’t see much difference between “Psaki 1,” “Psaki 1-a,” and “Psaki 2.” The keyword here is dual tracks, as in you want a bipartisan infrastructure bill? I want the American family plan.Both.
In addition, on one of the Sunday talk shows, Mr. Biden’s senior adviser, Cedric Richmond, when asked if the President would sign an infrastructure bill on its own without reconciliation, Mr. Richmond said, “I don’t think it’s a yes-or-no answer.”
Then there was this:Jake Tapper: “If it happens, if the bipart infrastructure bill lands on his desk on its own, if that were to happen, he would sign it? Yes or no?”
Mr. Richmond: “I don’t think it’s a yes-or-no question. We expect to have both bills in front of us to sign. And I expect that President Biden will sign the infrastructure bill, he will sign the families plan.”
Now, here’s one technical point. In regard to President Biden’s original package of roughly $6 trillion in additional spending and up to $4 trillion in additional taxes, just to review the bidding, the first leg was the $2 trillion covid relief plan.
That, we now know — given the booming economy and the rise of inflation — should’ve been a non-starter. Most of the country now believes the federal plus-up in overly generous unemployment benefits was a detriment to the economy.
The second part of the Biden package, roughly estimated at $2.3 trillion dollars included a small piece called infrastructure and a very, very, large piece to implement the Green New Deal and to raise taxes across the board to finance it. Prominent in this tranche was hiking the corporate income tax, which now includes the Group of Seven global minimum tax as part of the Biden-Yellen tax surrender and also a domestic minimum tax.
The third piece of the Biden pre-Berlin wall coming down, Bulgarian Green Worker’s Paradise utopia consisting mainly of a wave of new entitlements and other income transfers to be made permanent. They would be financed by a series of brutal income tax increases and a doubling of the capital gains tax and a whopping increase in the inheritance tax by eliminating the step-up basis for capital gains at death.
So you have a $1.9 trillion Covid plunge, a $2.3 trillion American worker plan, and $1.8 trillion American family scheme coming to a tidy $6 trillion and something like $4 trillion in tax hikes. Which will throw a wet blanket over the Trump boom we’re experiencing and yield massive lower tax revenues as a consequence of higher tax rates, per the Laffer Curve.
Stuck in there someplace is this $80 billion for more IRS agents, which is supposed to generate $700 billion from tax cheats like Warren Buffet, Jeff Bezos, George Soros, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and other liberal tax cheats. I feel their pain.
So, at this point, I’m still in the camp that believes Uncle Joe double-crossed the GOP. It was bait and switch. All we’re hearing are blue smoking mirrors from not-so-clever White House aides who are frantically attempting to hide the truth.
What’s the truth? President Biden is still held hostage by the ultra-left, progressive wish list of Senator Bernie Sanders, House member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and the “Squad.” If Republicans keep their wits about them, they can whoop this. Because the country is not behind it.
-
Archives
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
Top Posts & Pages
- REVELATIONS MADE BY THE SIX DEMONS DURING THE EXOR…
- Facebook Message from Father Corapi Catholic …
- FDA COVER-UP!! THEY KNEW ABOUT DEADLY VAX SIDE EFF…
- FDA COVER-UP!! THEY KNEW ABOUT DEADLY VAX SIDE EFF…
- BROTHER ALEXIS BUGNOLO'S NOW FAMOUS VIDEO
- BROTHER Alexis Bugnolo LAUNCHES A NEW WEBSITE: FROM ROME INFO
- Bp. Gracida: Enjoyed your most recent posting on i…
- NEWS RELEASE For Immediate Release …
- From: E T Gomulka <etgomulka@hotmail.com>Dat…
- “Spiffballing” on a Tuesday Morning By E.P.Unum Ju…
Top Clicks