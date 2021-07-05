≡ NavigationHomeArticlesDon’t You Dare!AboutPrivacy PolicyPodcastCategories- Media- Health Freedom- Drugs & Vaccines- General- Illness & Health- Environment- Freedom- Food/GMOs- Uncategorized- Vaccination- Radiation- Pandemic Depopulation- Informed Consent- Nutrition- Targeted- Social Control- Chipping- Memes
Dr Reiner Fuellmich begins Legal Litigation on the Covid-19 Fraud- The Greatest Crime Against Humanity
TOM COX49588Evolve to Ecology February 27th, 2021
According to American-German lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, all cases of fraud in German companies are meagre in comparison to the level and depth of damage that has been caused and continues to be caused to humanity by the Covid-19 regulations and this orchestrated crisis. A German Corona Investigative Committee has been working tirelessly since July 10, 2020 to answer some important questions, this Committee has been listening to a large number of international scientists’ and experts’ testimony to find answers to questions about the corona crisis, which more and more people worldwide are asking.
This Covid-19 crisis should be renamed the “Covid-19 scandal” and all those responsible, such as the Davos Forum who have manipulated much of the information, should be prosecuted for civil damages caused by tampering and falsified test protocols. For this reason, an international network of corporate lawyers and scientists are negotiating the greatest case of all time, the Covid-19 fraud scandal, which has now become the greatest crime against humanity of all time, is also being called the world’s second Nuremberg tribunal.
Under the initiative of a group of German lawyers, a commission of inquiry into Covid-19 was opened to initiate an international class action lawsuit under Anglo-Saxon law. Dr Reiner Fuellmich is the lawyer who has managed to convict the car giant Volkswagen for the modified catalytic converters. This same attorney successfully convicted Deutsche Bank as a criminal enterprise, the bank agreed to pay more than $ 130 million in damages, as a consequence.
Crimes against humanity were first defined in connection with the Nuremberg trials after World War II, that is, when they dealt with the main war criminals of the Third Reich. Crimes against humanity are today regulated in section 7 of the International
Criminal Code. The three major questions to be answered in the context of a judicial approach to the corona scandal are:
1. Is there a corona pandemic or is there only a PCR-test pandemic?
Specifically, does a positive PCR-test result mean that the person tested is
infected with Covid-19, or does it mean absolutely nothing in connection with
the Covid-19 infection?
2. Do the so-called anti-corona measures, such as the lockdown, mandatory face
masks, social distancing, and quarantine regulations, serve to protect the
world’s population from corona, or do these measures serve only to make
people panic so that they believe – without asking any questions – that their
lives are in danger, so that in the end the pharmaceutical and tech industries
can generate huge profits from the sale of PCR tests, antigen and antibody
tests and vaccines, as well as the harvesting of our genetic fingerprints?
3. Is it true that the German government was massively lobbied, more so than
any other country, by the chief protagonists of this so-called corona pandemic,
Mr. Drosten, virologist at charity hospital in Berlin; Mr. Wieler, veterinarian and
head of the German equivalent of the CDC, the RKI; and Mr. Tedros, Head of
the World Health Organization or WHO; because Germany is known as a
particularly disciplined country and was therefore to become a role model for
the rest of the world for its strict and, of course, successful adherence to the
corona measures?
Answers to these three questions are urgently needed because the allegedly new and highly dangerous coronavirus has not caused any excess mortality anywhere in the world, and certainly not in Germany. But the anti-corona measures, whose
only basis are the PCR-test results, which are in turn all based on the German Drosten test, have, in the meantime, caused the loss of innumerable human lives and have destroyed the economic existence of countless companies and individuals
worldwide. In Australia, for example, people are thrown into prison if they do not wear a mask or do not wear it properly, as deemed by the authorities. In the Philippines, people who do not wear a mask or do not wear it properly, in this sense, are getting shot in the head.
The PCR Test Fraud and COVID-19 will be the Case of the Century
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich has taken on a grand responsibility which he is driven to carry for the misjustices carried daily as a consequence of the PCR test fraud and COVID-19 government and media fraud, that humanity has been subjected to. Fuellmich is not alone, he is supported by the work of an international team of court judges, doctors, scientists, economists, entrepreneurs, experts and business lawyers who will plead the biggest tort case of all time, the Covid-19 fraud scandal is the biggest fraud of the century.
According to the Corona Committee the assertion that the lockdown was necessary because there were so many different infections with SARS-COV-2, and because the healthcare systems would be overwhelmed is wrong for several reasons, and from other data that has become available in the meantime:
A. The lockdown was imposed when the virus was already retreating. By the time the lockdown was imposed, the alleged infection rates were already dropping again.
B. There’s already protection from the virus because of cross- or T-cell immunity. Apart from the above mentioned lockdown being imposed when the infection rates were already dropping, there is also cross- or T-cell immunity in the general
population against the corona viruses contained in every flu or influenza wave. This is true, even if this time around, a slightly different strain of the coronavirus was at work. And that is because the body’s own immune system remembers every virus it has
ever battled in the past, and from this experience, it also recognizes a supposedly new, but still similar, strain of the virus from the corona family. Incidentally, that’s how the PCR test for the detection of an infection was invented by now infamous Professor Drosten.
At the beginning of January of 2020, based on this very basic knowledge, Mr. Drosten developed his PCR test, which supposedly detects an infection with SARS-COV-2, without ever having seen the real Wuhan virus from China, only having learned from social media reports that there was something going on in Wuhan, he started tinkering on his computer with what would become his corona PCR test. For this, he used an old SARS virus, hoping it would be sufficiently similar to the allegedly new strain of the coronavirus found in Wuhan. Then, he sent the result of his computer tinkering to China to determine whether the victims of the alleged new coronavirus tested positive. They did. And that was enough for the World Health Organization to sound the pandemic alarm and to recommend the worldwide use of the Drosten PCR test for the detection of infections with the virus now called SARS-COV-2.
C. And this is the most important part of our fact-finding: the PCR test is being used on the basis of false statements, NOT based on scientific facts with respect to infections. In the meantime, we have learned that these PCR tests, contrary to the assertions of Messrs. Drosten, Wieler and the WHO, do NOT give any indication of an infection with any virus, let alone an infection with SARS-COV-2. Not only are PCR tests expressly not approved for diagnostic purposes, as is correctly noted on leaflets coming with these tests, and as the inventor of the PCR test, Kary Mullis, who died in 2019, has repeatedly emphasized. Instead, they’re simply incapable of diagnosing any disease.’
”That is: contrary to the assertions of Drosten, Wieler and the WHO, which they have been making since the proclamation of the pandemic, a positive PCR-test result does not mean that an infection is present. If someone tests positive, it does NOT mean
that they’re infected with anything, let alone with the contagious SARS-COV-2 virus. Even the United States CDC, even this institution agrees with this, and I quote directly from page 38 of one of its publications on the coronavirus and the PCR tests,
dated July 13, 2020. First bullet point says:
“Detection of viral RNA may not indicate the presence of infectious virus or that 2019 nCOV [novel coronavirus] is the causative agent for clinical symptoms.”
Second bullet point says:
“The performance of this test has not been established for monitoring treatment of
2019 nCOV infection.” Third bullet point says: “This test cannot rule out diseases
caused by other bacterial or viral pathogens.”
”It is still not clear whether there has ever been a scientifically correct isolation of the Wuhan virus, so that nobody knows exactly what we’re looking for when we test, especially since this virus, just like the flu viruses, mutates quickly. The PCR
swabs take one or two sequences of a molecule that are invisible to the human eye and therefore need to be amplified in many cycles to make it visible.
Everything over 35 cycles is – as reported by the New York Times and others – considered completely unreliable and scientifically unjustifiable. However, the Drosten test, as well as the WHO-recommended tests that followed his example, are set to 45 cycles. Can that be because of the desire to produce as many positive results as possible and thereby provide the basis for the false assumption that a large number of infections have been detected?’
The test cannot distinguish inactive and reproductive matter. That means that a positive result may happen because the test detects, for example, a piece of debris, a fragment of a molecule, which may signal nothing else than that the
immune system of the person tested won a battle with a common cold in the past.’
Meanwhile, a number of highly respected scientists worldwide assume that there has never been a corona pandemic, but only a PCR-test pandemic. This is the conclusion reached by many German scientists, such as professors Bhakti, Reiss, Mölling, Hockertz, Walach and many others, including the above-mentioned Professor John Ioannidis, and the Nobel laureate, Professor Michael Levitt from Stanford University.’
The most recent such opinion is that of the aforementioned Dr. Mike Yeadon, a former Vice-President and Chief Science Officer at Pfizer, who held this position for 16 years. He and his co-authors, all well-known scientists, published a scientific paper in September of 2020 and he wrote a corresponding magazine article on September 20, 2020. Among other things, he and they state – and I quote: “We’re basing our government policy, our economic policy, and the policy of restricting fundamental rights, presumably on completely wrong data and assumptions about the coronavirus. If it weren’t for the test results that are constantly reported in the media, the pandemic would be over because nothing really happened. Of course, there are some serious individual cases of illness, but there are also some in every flu epidemic. There was a real wave of disease in March and
April, but since then, everything has gone back to normal. Only the positive results rise and sink wildly again and again, depending on how many tests are carried out. But the real cases of illnesses are over. There can be no talk of a second wave. The
allegedly new strain of the coronavirus is …”
– Dr. Yeadon continues –
“… only new in that it is a new type of the long-known corona virus. There are at least four coronaviruses that are endemic and cause some of the common colds we experience, especially in winter. They all have a striking sequence similarity to the
coronavirus, and because the human immune system recognizes the similarity to the virus that has now allegedly been newly discovered, a T-cell immunity has long existed in this respect. 30 per cent of the population had this before the allegedly new
virus even appeared. Therefore, it is sufficient for the so-called herd immunity that 15 to 25 per cent of the population are infected with the allegedly new coronavirus to stop the further spread of the virus. And this has long been the case.”
Regarding the all-important PCR tests, Yeadon writes, in a piece called “Lies, Damned Lies and Health Statistics: The Deadly Danger of False Positives”, dated September 20, 2020, and I quote “The likelihood of an apparently positive case being a false positive is between 89 to 94 per cent, or near certainty.”
Dr. Yeadon, in agreement with the professors of immunology Kamera from Germany, Kappel from the Netherlands, and Cahill from Ireland, as well as the microbiologist Dr. Arve from Austria, all of whom testified before the German Corona Committee,
explicitly points out that a positive test does not mean that an intact virus has been found. – Dr. Fuellmich’s Testimony
While we have established that the PCR tests are scientifically flawed and can’t tell us about contagious infections, they were not designed for this purpose. Hence so many false positives, they have been used as a tool by health advisors and government regulators and their media echo chamber, to instil fear and manipulate people to give up their freedoms and even to coerce people into taking an experimental biological covid-19 ”vaccine”. To make matters worse, the health and economic damage caused by the governments regulations for covid-19 is so devastating, that it is necessary to speak of a historically unique level of destruction on society, on people, psychologically, on our humanity, physically, economically, and more socially.
COVID-19 is not a Health Issue, its a Power Transition….
According to Fuellmich, Covid-19 scandal has never been a health issue. Dr. Fuellmich on February 15, 2020:
“The hearings of hundreds of scientists, doctors, economists and lawyers of international renown, among others, conducted by the Berlin Commission of Inquiry into the Covid-19 affair since October 7, 2020, have now shown with a probability approaching 100% certainty that the Covid -19 scandal was never a health issue. ”
”Rather, it was a matter of strengthening power, illegally obtained by criminal methods of the corrupt Davos cabal, by transferring the wealth of the population to the members of Davos over the backs of the small, among others. and especially medium-sized companies. ”
Then, the so-called “Panic Paper” was leaked, which was written by the German Department of the Interior. Its classified content shows beyond a shadow of a doubt that, in fact, the population was deliberately driven to panic by politicians and
mainstream media. The accompanying irresponsible statements of the Head of the RKI – remember the German equivalent of the CDC – Mr. Wieler, who repeatedly and excitedly announced that the corona measures must be followed unconditionally by the population without them asking any question, shows that that he followed the script verbatim. In his public statements, he kept announcing that the situation was very grave and threatening, although the figures compiled by his own Institute proved the
exact opposite. Among other things, the “Panic Paper” calls for children to be made to feel responsible – and I quote – “for the painful tortured death of their parents and grandparents if they do not follow the corona rules”
The committee’s conclusion is that Covid-19 is being used as a diversionary tactic by corporate and political ‘elites’ with the aim of shifting market shares and wealth from small and medium-sized businesses to global platforms such as Amazon, Google, Uber, and other big-tech and multinational companies. “Platforms like Amazon, Google, Uber and other big tech have mastered their market shares and their wealth,”- said Dr Fuellmich.
Countless appeals for annulment of vaccination approval have been filed against the European Commission, lawsuits in New York over the statute of PCR tests, German lawsuits, Canadian lawsuits, Australian lawsuits, Austrian lawsuits and lawsuits in the International Court of Justice and in the European court for human rights.
“We have seen what has been confirmed time and time again: the virus’s danger is about the same as that of the seasonal flu, regardless of whether it is a new virus or whether we are simply dealing with an influenza dubbed the Covid-19 pandemic”
The manipulation of information has coerced and instilled panic in global populations, causing dangerous and damaging containment measures, (especially by the WHO ) with these mandatory mask wearing regulations that are damaging to children and adults health for long term use, in addition to social distancing and social isolation with lockdowns, which has been psychologically damaging and continues to be useless and counterproductive. The population was thus manipulated to be “ready” for these experimental biological agents, these injections, that the governments are calling vaccines.
The world’s population serves as guinea pigs for these experimental genetically modifying injections that we do not know the long-term consequences of, and which do not protect people from a constantly mutating and changing virus. Meanwhile, more and more people, not just lawyers, are demanding a judicial review by a truly independent international tribunal, along the lines of the original Nuremberg trials, with the aim to the immediate end of these deadly measures.
An example of such a request from the English doctor Dr Vernon Coleman was found on YouTube but has been removed:
Moreover, an interview with a whistleblower from a Berlin retirement home shows that of the 31 people vaccinated there, some with force and actual violence in the presence of Bundeswehr soldiers, while their (useless) “test” was negative prior to forced vaccinations, 8 people have now died and 11 people have serious side effects. This comes from the AGAPLESION Bethanien Havelgarten retirement home in Berlin-Spandau. There, within four weeks after the first vaccination with the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine administered, eight of 31 seniors, who suffered from dementia but were in good physical condition according to their age before the vaccination, died.
What is really at stake? To fully understand what is at stake with this new Nuremberg tribunal, to try the greatest crime of all time, we must start with Drosten’s lie and the Corman-Drosten paper on the PCR test on behalf of Davos.
‘One of the crudest lies in history that has caused an incredible amount of damage and on to which everything hangs. Dan Klaus Schwab, the great architect of this gigantic hostage situation, the sponsors of the financial oligarchy, the politicians at the head of the EU, armed with the implementation of the Drosten and WHO guidelines was what led all Western governments to take the devastating decisions. lockdowns, isolation, containment, curfews, compulsory mask wearing, social distancing and other draconian measures against a non-existent danger”. In addition, people have been manipulated by the news media and governments to get vaccinated with an experimental biological agent, based on a lie. If that doesn’t work, the governments are moving to force the populations to vaccination with the COVID-19 Immunity and Vaccination Passports, if you don’t get the shot, you will lose your freedom to travel.
“These are the truths that will take off the masks of those responsible for the crimes committed,” said Dr. Fuellmich. Moreover, to politicians who trusted these corrupt figures, he says: “These facts may be another salvation for them that can help them to put things right and spark the public’s long-awaited scholarly debate to avoid being compared and tried with these criminal charlatans, too.”
The international legal coalition has become operational this month and has already began.
The Commission is also seeking to take protective measures such as protecting regional agricultural structures, securing a regional currency to avoid a new currency being allocated “from above” and is working to rebuild a new media landscape that provides truly independent information rather than manipulated by the elites that control the news agencies.
This corona crisis, according to all we know today, must be renamed a “Corona Scandal” and those responsible for it must be criminally prosecuted and sued for civil damages. On a political level, everything must be done to make sure that no one will
ever again be in a position of such power as to be able to defraud humanity or to attempt to manipulate us with their corrupt agendas. And for this reason I will now explain to you how and where an international network of lawyers will argue this
biggest tort case, the corona fraud scandal, which has meanwhile unfolded into probably the greatest crime against humanity ever committed.
‘These are the facts that will pull the masks off the faces of all those responsible for these crimes. To the politicians who believe those corrupt people, these facts are hereby offered as a lifeline that can help you readjust your course of action, and start the long overdue public scientific discussion, and not go down with those charlatans and criminals.”- Dr.Reiner Fullmich Testimony
[1]
49 thoughts on “Dr Reiner Fuellmich begins Legal Litigation on the Covid-19 Fraud- The Greatest Crime Against Humanity”
- ALAN TRACYThank god we thank you Reiner from the bottom of our empty debt filled pocketsReply
- NOTTY HOBBSThis will get suppressed by media as well as the powers against whom he moves.It is still incredible that someone has made the effort. Also he has not mentioned that the virus was artificially created since it has many / several strains that are now even more infective and dangerous than before. They will use images from India to debunk him.Reply
- J. BUTTIESWrong and wrong. No proof of ‘more infective and dangerous’ and ‘images from India’ are more or less norm.Reply
- ANDREA COWEN-RICHARDSDr. Sellin is a Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, Retired. He is an Iraq and Afghanistan Veteran.
https://youtu.be/qFSQihHAjdEsharing info before it’s taken downReply
- THE DUTCHMANThe Dutchman,
We are told in Europe that we have to eliminate about 7 billion humans to restore a build back better community,rulled by the new world order.
Multinationals, the big money industry and corrupt politicians.
The vaccins now are special tools to do this, to kill about 7 billion people.
Thank you dr.Fuellmich ,and we hope you’ll win it all.Reply
- TOMWonderful workReply
- NOTTY HOBBSThis will get suppressed by media as well as the powers against whom he moves.It is still incredible that someone has made the effort. Also he has not mentioned that the virus was artificially created since it has many / several strains that are now even more infective and dangerous than before. They will use images from India to debunk him.Reply
- KATEI really hope this happens and that it will be televised!Reply
- LEE MARTINThank you….Reply
- ALAN BAINBRIDGEReiner needs to know that the UN and all the Governments are all in on this and they don’t care how many they kill, it’s all on a Bitchute Multi Decade Global Plan absolutely mind blowingReply
- TERRYYes, all the governments are in on it and this whole thing has been in the works for several decades. The leftists/communists began to make their final move shortly after 2000 and have proceeded from there. There are many facets to their program but one world government, significant decline in the worlds population and the destruction of the middle class for starters.Reply
- ALAN BAINBRIDGEReiner please please look at a video urgently called INFOWARS it’s a very important part of the puzzle, to the Cabal of Rockerfella’s, Gates, UN, John Hopkins, w.h.o. even Oprah and loads more these are the ones that need to be stopped immediately before the next Covid19 comes called SparsReply
- ANNETTE COWARTI believe that this was used as a means to control the population of the world and the politicans and news media spread this propagandaReply
- NANCY PATTYNPraying everyday for success of your efforts on the behalf of humanity! Thank you from all of us who are unable speak!Reply
- DANNAWhere is the best place to follow updates on his efforts??Reply
- SHARON HANSENGod bless you!Reply
- BRENDA CHRISTIANSONPhysicist, Cardiologist, Lawyer Dr. Richard Fleming is looking to help in the courts against genocide. Please pass on to Reiner Fuellmich.
https://rumble.com/vfnwc1-the-covid-19-experimental-drug-vaccines-are-dangerous-the-call-for-a-second.htmlReply
- MICHELLEExcellent! Thank youReply
- GEORGE RYBACKTwo additional incriminating facts:
1. There has been no effort to date on the part of “health authorities/experts” to aggressively consider and implement early aggressive home or out-patient therapy with drugs that at least seem to effect the clinical course of covid: HCQ, Ivermectin, prednisone, Zithromax along with supplements like zinc etc.
2. Covid has been active since 2/2020 and there is almost no “handle” on the duration of anti-bodies after infections, i.e. how long does the natural immunity last? If one has had covid, when might a vaccination (if ever) be prudent?Reply
- CHRIS HANSONNever. Killer t-cells exist long-term after the short-term antibody reaction. The human immune system remembers each virus for life and is adaptable to new strains. It’s mentioned in the article. One study showed 30-50% of people already have immunity to the new strain based on past coronavirus exposure. This has been manipulated as part of the wordplay and misinformation by the media and Health Authorities that this was a “novel” virus. Coronaviruses are common and more than 300 million years old. We are well adapted to deal with them.Reply
- ELMER DOELLWe’ve been following Reiner’s team efforts for a month now and admire the clarity of the presentations as can be see on “Awakening.com”. We wish the whole world could read, watch and contribute to the cause! The oligarchs of the world are trying to establish the New World Order through the Great Reset , changing humanity forever! Wake up everyone!
Signed: A retired senior citizen from Canada.Reply
- JENNYI tried the website but it was not about the lawyer.Reply
- CHRIS HANSONThank you and God Bless. Many of us hope these criminals will be brought to justice around the world and in Canada. Theresa Tam and the Provincial Health Officers such as Bonnie Henry in BC, etc. As well as the PM Justin Trudeau.Reply
- JAN K.Elmer, the ” Great Reset, and therefore the 1 liner ” build back better” are originated from German fascist ‘ Klaus Schwab’ and his fascist bookclub called ‘ World Economic Forum’. Most global politicians, billionairs and celebs are all string- puppets and worship this very creepy character. To fight this ‘ crime against humanity of the 21st century and the corona hoax used to inflict this agenda2030’, a German/USA lawyer named REINER FUELLMICH is as we speak, in the making of a global lawsuit named ” Nuremberg Trail 2021″. Look this up on the net.Reply
- KEVIN DARICHUKWe need a hero Dr. Reiner, thanks for your courage and human integrity!!Reply
- PATWhen is a class action Nuremberg 2 lawsuit going to be started and made available for the US public to join? More schools, employers and governments are making the experimental vaccines illegally mandatory so time is of the essence. They need to be placed on notice.Reply
- CJAGREE!!!! Yes please we need to move on this ASAP!Reply
- UNKNOWNA50/50Reply
- MARKExcellent and I really hope this works but it might be a huge problem because the powerful will wriggle out of ANY legal battle even if it is justified.Remember 911 World Trade towers …Still waiting for the Grand Jury!!Reply
- DEANNAI fear for humanity, friends and Family and coworkers have all gotten the jab. We are being silenced. many truthers are banned from social media trying to warn everyoneReply
- WHITNEYI agree with you 💯 nobody wants tomlusten or believe me this is the death shot 😞Reply
- LORENZA BEAUDINFace caché de notre dette odieuse..
Dette odieuse, c’est quoi?Dans de nombreux pays, une dictature a laissé en héritage une dette colossale. Cette dette odieuse, qui a servi à renforcer et enrichir un régime despotique, n’a pas à être remboursée par les populations meurtries par ce même régime. A travers 4 pays emblématiques, Frédéric Chauvreau et Damien millet nous font suivre 4 destins pétris de révolte et d’espoir. Le vieux congolais, la danseuse indonésienne, la mère irakienne, le jeune argentin incarnent les ravages d’une dette odieuse. Depuis le début des années 1980, le mécanisme de la dette permet au fonds monétaire international, à la banque mondiale et à quelques grandes puissances d’exercer une domination implacable sur des milliards d’hommes et de femmes dont les droits fondamentaux sont bafoués. Dès lors, l’annulation totale et inconditionnelle de la dette du tiers monde constitue le premier pas indispensable vers la construction d’un monde soucieux d’égalité, de fraternité et de justice. Pour la première fois, une bande dessinée aborde un axe majeur de ce combat : la dette odieuse. http://www.cadtm.org/Dette-illegitime-et-dette-odieusehttp://dictionnaire.sensagent.leparisien.fr/Dette%20odieuse/fr-fr/http://www.cadtm.org/Dette-odieuseLa dette que nous avons est une dette odieuse, et cette nous n’en sommes pas redevable …La dette odieuse est une jurisprudence[1] avancée par certains auteurs en matière de droit international relative à une dette contractée par un régime, et qui sert à financer des actions contre l’intérêt des citoyens de l’État et dont les créanciers avaient connaissance. On parle aussi de « dette odieuse » lorsqu’elle a été contractée par une dictature et qu’elle doit être remboursée lors de la transition démocratique.
Dans cette optique, ces dettes sont considérées comme des dettes du régime qui les a contractées, et non pas de l’État en entier.Voici une vidéo sur la façon dont la crise du covid-19 a été gérée, en France et aussi partout dans le monde.https://lbry.tv/@sand:2/MAL-TRAIT%C3%89S—Covid19,-le-documentaire-choc:dVous verrez par vous-même que seulement le vaccin est amené comme solution, dans la résolution de ce problème, que les autres coté du traitement comme les vitamines c et d associé avec du zinc. Un autre vidéo ici sur le même sujet et traité autrement :https://editions.alternatif-bien-etre.com/video1-decouverte-jean-vandrin/?utm_source=sfmc&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=HOTHIM_20201113_message_PLFvid%C3%A9o&isBat=false&d=HOTHIM%20-%20Exclusion&sk=bG9yZW5fYmVhdUBob3RtYWlsLmNvbQ%3D%3D&e=bG9yZW5fYmVhdUBob3RtYWlsLmNvbQ%3D%3D&j=41660&l=499&b=69&sid=3298411&fbclid=IwAR3AG81nj1BYCwvmt552HDhn0dKgjmzGhtNoHN0Y-eJDw59kRm9nt60O14kEt cette vidéo démontre les recours possibles en cours pénale international.http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/le-test-pcr-va-au-tribunal-au-portugal-mais-aussi-en-allemagne-et-dans-de-nombreux?fbclid=IwAR2wQH-1UPKNyut0r-HOR0qof3z6aNas9oUBjUfICj8PSXb44aDHsVHh8bsNous voyons que la santé des patientes n’est pas la priorité de big pharma, et le secteur privé, et que seulement l’appât du gain entre dans leur vision de soin de la maladie. Big pharma fait des profits colossaux sur les hommes, femmes et enfants libre du Québec, du Canada et du monde entier. Cela c’est de la non assistance à des hommes, femmes, et enfants libre, qui sont en danger de mort, sur le territoire du Nitassinan, et de la planète entière.
La gérance de cette crise a couté, un nombre de vie à des gens âgés qui sont en chsld, qui ont été mal traité. Ils sont mort de faim, de soif, et laisser à leur sort sans que personne ne soient imputé de cet état de fait C’est de la négligence criminel, et non assistance à des humains en danger.Les vaccins vont rapporter gros, pour l’establishment, les banquiers internationaux, la fédéral réserve banque. Le premier ministre du canada parle de réinitialisation de la dette.
(Dette dû à la covid-19 pour nous le Québec, le Canada et le monde entier…)
À chaque problème, sa réponse.
Nous avons la dette par la fait de la signature du dominion (signé par le premier ministre du Canada Pierre Elliot Trudeau, et, ça a donné le pouvoir sur la création monétaire au secteur privé.Graphique de l’Institut FraserComme le démontre ce graphique de l’Institut Fraser: admirez la stabilité de notre dette de 1867 à 1974. Attaboy! Ça, c’était de la saine gestion! Puis vint le «coupable»: Pierre Elliott Trudeau…
La grande infamie de Pierre Elliott Trudeau
L’élément déclencheur: le 26 juin 1974, la banque Allemande Hestatt fait faillite et ébranle durement le monde financier. Il n’en faut pas plus pour donner des sueurs froides à toute l’industrie bancaire. Les banquiers prennent conscience qu’ils ne sont pas intouchables. Alertés par cette situation problématique, les gouverneurs des plus grandes banques centrales, dont le gouverneur de la Banque du Canada, Gerald Bouey, se réunissent pour trouver une solution afin d’améliorer la stabilité du système bancaire international. Il leur faut plus de cash. Le groupe des «groupe des dix plus grands pays riches» (G10) crée donc le Comité de Bâle sur le contrôle bancaire. De cette réunion sort ce consensus machiavélique:
«Pour financer ses activités, le Canada devra cesser d’emprunter de l’argent à sa propre Banque centrale du Canada (publique) et devra commencer à emprunter à des banques (privées).»
En 1974, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, en compagnie de son ministre des finances John Turner, accepte la proposition du G10. À partir de 1974 pour financer ses infrastructures, le Canada fait le choix «stupide» d’emprunter à des créanciers privés. En clair, dorénavant les intérêts payés sur la dette ne retournent plus dans les coffres du gouvernement, mais bien à des intérêts privés.
«Pierre-Elliott Trudeau a fait la folie de déléguer la souveraineté monétaire du Canada à un groupe de banquiers privés internationaux. Scandale»
Les grands projets sont remplacés par «il faut payer des intérêts sur notre dette»
Avant 1974, nous construisions des égouts, des boulevards et des ponts. Aujourd’hui, on peine à «patcher » les nids de poule qui sillonnent nos routes. Qu’a-t-on construit d’extraordinaire depuis 42 ans qui justifie une augmentation accélérée de notre dette de plus de 3000 %? La réponse: absolument rien. Nada. Niet. Nothing.
Avant 1974, nous empruntions à une banque publique, ce qui ajoutait des revenus dans les coffres de l’État, de la même façon qu’Hydro-Québec et la SAQ versent un dividende au gouvernement québécois. Aujourd’hui, chaque fois qu’on construit un pont, ton banquier s’enrichit.
Pourquoi le gouvernement a de moins en moins d’argent?
Parce que les banquiers ont de plus en plus d’argent. Rien ne se perd, rien ne se crée, tout se transforme. En 2014-2015, les intérêts payés sur la dette canadienne ont dépassé 60 milliards de dollars, un record. Pendant ce temps en 2015 les banques canadiennes ont engrangé un bénéfice net record de près de 35 milliards de dollars . Coïncidence?
Voguer de record en record
Depuis 42 ans, sous le couvert du mot dette, vos taxes et impôts sont détournés, de plus en plus, dans les coffres des grandes banques d’ici et d’ailleurs.
«Si le peuple comprenait notre système bancaire et monétaire, il y aurait une révolution avant demain.» – Henry Ford
La solution
Le gouvernement doit cesser d’emprunter auprès des banques privées et il doit recommencer à emprunter, virtuellement sans intérêt, auprès de la Banque Centrale du Canada.
En d’autres mots, à chaque fois qu’on te parle de la dette du Québec ou de celle du Canada la solution est simple: Back to the past!
Source :
https://quebec.huffingtonpost.ca/dominic-goulet-lapointe/cadeau-empoisonne-des-trudeau_b_12689064.html
En fin de compte la réinitialisation ne sert qu’aux multi millionnaires, à l’establishment, aux banquiers internationaux privés. Comment doit-on nommé un tel état de fait?
C’est de l’aveuglement volontaire…de nos partis politique…de nos élus.Un reset de nos dettes, doit être conditionnel à du : sans intérêt, et réacheminer la création de la monnaie .à qui il appartient, c’est-à-dire le peuple.Par ,je, communément appelé Lorenza de la famille de Beaudin Tous droits reservés ,sans assumpsitReply
- DAVE DEEEvery awake Christian should have this legal case at the top of their prayer list also that Doris and Hancock get their due come – uppances for their complicity in thsi crime against humanity .Reply
- BARBARA J BANKSSo much agreed. And I praise God, for moving the hearts of these decent people, who are beginning to execute justice on our behalf.- May they be encouraged, and may God’s love surround them, protecting and guiding them daily. May they find God, in whatever they choose to do. Amen.Reply
- GREGVI would like to know what lawyer firm associated in North CarolinaReply
- KATHY CHARLTONMy question is who will try the suit? If this is a globL scam will it ever get to trial and have a fair trial?
How does a suit lime this worlk? Do we have anyone in power in other Countries that will support this?
With Biden in power in the USA i feel lost as to any support. I dont see how people cant easily see this but fear has blinded them.Reply
- QI can tell you firsthand what this is all about without conspiracy. You have hundreds of pages of illustrated explanations that put all questions to rest: appealing to your independant intelligence: GOOGLE PATENTS EP1694829B1, US20070128224A1Reply
- BARBARA MAGILLSo what is the answer to all the deaths that have occurred being the Covid 19? so confusing and when will all the theories be proved as fact??Reply
- TRUTHOPENERWell, Let’s see: all the deaths previously attributed to flu are now attributed to COVID-19. All the deaths previously attributed to pneumonia are now attributed to COVID-19. All the deaths caused by inappropriate ventilator treatment are not attributed to COIVD-19. All the deaths caused by pretty much everything have been attributed to COVID-19.
The only exception to that is that all the deaths caused by the COVID-19 jabs are NOT attributed to them.
When you do the numbers, you see that there were NO EXCESS DEATHS UNTIL THE SO CALLED VACCINES WERE DEPLOYED.Reply
- TRUTHOPENERWell, Let’s see: all the deaths previously attributed to flu are now attributed to COVID-19. All the deaths previously attributed to pneumonia are now attributed to COVID-19. All the deaths caused by inappropriate ventilator treatment are not attributed to COIVD-19. All the deaths caused by pretty much everything have been attributed to COVID-19.
- SAMANTHAThe COVID “CV” insanity it was planned a long time ago, remember mass murders psychopathic killers don’t use a gun they use armies. The Brotherhood of man including the masons weather the lower initiates are aware of it or not are the greatest enemy of the human family that has existed since the ice age or the holocene Epoch. They are deadly serious about all Commandments of the Guide Stones especially the first commandment of the Guide Stones: Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.
The CV insanity the system rolled out in the start of 2020. As far as O2 and 60G goes, think chemistry. H2O contains hydrogen, vibrate hydrogen loose from the chemical bond and you have hydrogen free radicals. Infection including viral, happens in low ph conditions, hydrogen is acidic and very low ph. Most minerals are anti viral, and those proven as good anti viral treatments such as silver, and zinc are high ph. Sea water is 8.0 because of its high mineral content and that is why it is anti viral. Corona viruses like a ph between 6.0 and 6.5. Furthermore, 60Ghz is used in the USMC ADS system to break the H2O down in the skin to H3O or simple H to create a temporary low ph acidic burning in the skin. This weapon uses an acute high dose of 60G radiation, but low dose chronic exposure 60Ghz should create systemic elevation of acidic H3O or H especially in the lungs and respiratory tract if the free radicals are absorbed from the air. These possible effects should be studied since the tech rollout happened directly ahead of each concentrated CV breakout. Wonderful stealth weapon as it is silent, easy to activate across the globe via internet, and difficult to trace, as doctors, medical scientists, chemists and electronic weapons engineers and related scientists seldom cross paths. From a technical note, the ADS and telecommunication version of the technology was co created by the US and Israel.https://lbry.tv/@JohnThor:0/Heavily-Censored-Video—The-Corona-Vaccine-is-Planned-Population-Reduction:4Reply
- SPAZMost of us have lost our spirituality..Pray people.Reply
- JEANETTE OGLEPlease investigate the CDC who are causing deaths of patients in chronic pain. There have many suicides due to untreated excruciating pain because of their unproven guidelines on pain medication. There are 40 million other patients, like myself, who are in unbearable pain every day, trying not to do the same thing. The CDC has published that they are aware that their guidelines have caused harm and will revise the guidelines, but they have been out since 2016, with no change in site. The last statement said that it might be 2022. Since they have many members of PROP, Physicians for Responsible Opioid Prescribing, on their board, it is very doubtful anything significant will change. The Department of Justice is using this to their financial advantage to go after any doctors who prescribe pain medication. The last doctor was given life in prison because one of his patients overdosed on illicit fentanyl, not the medication he was prescribed. Illicit fentanyl is the real cause of the opioid crisis, not pain pills, which have been around for many years, without the world becoming addicts. We are not addicts. We took our medication as prescribed, yet we were forced off our medication, against our wishes. The doctors are too afraid they will be arrested to prescribe the medication that helped us to be functional members of society. Now I am bedridden, writing to you asking for you to take the case of these 40 million patients, including veterans. Thank you.Reply
- SIR LURKSALOTGain of function paid for via back channels by the US. Full paper trail, details of all treaty and Nuremburg code violations, censorship of available effective remedies that would block emergency use authorisation of ineffective dangerous vaccines. All here. https://rumbleDOTcom/vfnwc1-the-covid-19-experimental-drug-vaccines-are-dangerous-the-call-for-a-second.html Replace the DOT witha period. Unbelievable and disgusting. Lecture with slides from Dr Richard Fleming.Reply
- J LISSPlease let us know if anyone in the United States is working on this with you. We need to stop the vaccination that they are pushing for children as young as 6 months old