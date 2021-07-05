CATEGORIES ≡ Navigation- Media- Health Freedom- Drugs & Vaccines- General- Illness & Health- Environment- Freedom- Food/GMOs- Uncategorized- Vaccination- Radiation- Pandemic Depopulation- Informed Consent- Nutrition- Targeted- Social Control- Chipping- Memes

Dr Reiner Fuellmich begins Legal Litigation on the Covid-19 Fraud- The Greatest Crime Against Humanity

APRIL 1, 2021

According to American-German lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, all cases of fraud in German companies are meagre in comparison to the level and depth of damage that has been caused and continues to be caused to humanity by the Covid-19 regulations and this orchestrated crisis. A German Corona Investigative Committee has been working tirelessly since July 10, 2020 to answer some important questions, this Committee has been listening to a large number of international scientists’ and experts’ testimony to find answers to questions about the corona crisis, which more and more people worldwide are asking.

This Covid-19 crisis should be renamed the “Covid-19 scandal” and all those responsible, such as the Davos Forum who have manipulated much of the information, should be prosecuted for civil damages caused by tampering and falsified test protocols. For this reason, an international network of corporate lawyers and scientists are negotiating the greatest case of all time, the Covid-19 fraud scandal, which has now become the greatest crime against humanity of all time, is also being called the world’s second Nuremberg tribunal.

Under the initiative of a group of German lawyers, a commission of inquiry into Covid-19 was opened to initiate an international class action lawsuit under Anglo-Saxon law. Dr Reiner Fuellmich is the lawyer who has managed to convict the car giant Volkswagen for the modified catalytic converters. This same attorney successfully convicted Deutsche Bank as a criminal enterprise, the bank agreed to pay more than $ 130 million in damages, as a consequence.

Crimes against humanity were first defined in connection with the Nuremberg trials after World War II, that is, when they dealt with the main war criminals of the Third Reich. Crimes against humanity are today regulated in section 7 of the International

Criminal Code. The three major questions to be answered in the context of a judicial approach to the corona scandal are:

1. Is there a corona pandemic or is there only a PCR-test pandemic?

Specifically, does a positive PCR-test result mean that the person tested is

infected with Covid-19, or does it mean absolutely nothing in connection with

the Covid-19 infection?

2. Do the so-called anti-corona measures, such as the lockdown, mandatory face

masks, social distancing, and quarantine regulations, serve to protect the

world’s population from corona, or do these measures serve only to make

people panic so that they believe – without asking any questions – that their

lives are in danger, so that in the end the pharmaceutical and tech industries

can generate huge profits from the sale of PCR tests, antigen and antibody

tests and vaccines, as well as the harvesting of our genetic fingerprints?

3. Is it true that the German government was massively lobbied, more so than

any other country, by the chief protagonists of this so-called corona pandemic,

Mr. Drosten, virologist at charity hospital in Berlin; Mr. Wieler, veterinarian and

head of the German equivalent of the CDC, the RKI; and Mr. Tedros, Head of

the World Health Organization or WHO; because Germany is known as a

particularly disciplined country and was therefore to become a role model for

the rest of the world for its strict and, of course, successful adherence to the

corona measures?

Answers to these three questions are urgently needed because the allegedly new and highly dangerous coronavirus has not caused any excess mortality anywhere in the world, and certainly not in Germany. But the anti-corona measures, whose

only basis are the PCR-test results, which are in turn all based on the German Drosten test, have, in the meantime, caused the loss of innumerable human lives and have destroyed the economic existence of countless companies and individuals

worldwide. In Australia, for example, people are thrown into prison if they do not wear a mask or do not wear it properly, as deemed by the authorities. In the Philippines, people who do not wear a mask or do not wear it properly, in this sense, are getting shot in the head.

The PCR Test Fraud and COVID-19 will be the Case of the Century

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich has taken on a grand responsibility which he is driven to carry for the misjustices carried daily as a consequence of the PCR test fraud and COVID-19 government and media fraud, that humanity has been subjected to. Fuellmich is not alone, he is supported by the work of an international team of court judges, doctors, scientists, economists, entrepreneurs, experts and business lawyers who will plead the biggest tort case of all time, the Covid-19 fraud scandal is the biggest fraud of the century.

According to the Corona Committee the assertion that the lockdown was necessary because there were so many different infections with SARS-COV-2, and because the healthcare systems would be overwhelmed is wrong for several reasons, and from other data that has become available in the meantime:

A. The lockdown was imposed when the virus was already retreating. By the time the lockdown was imposed, the alleged infection rates were already dropping again.

B. There’s already protection from the virus because of cross- or T-cell immunity. Apart from the above mentioned lockdown being imposed when the infection rates were already dropping, there is also cross- or T-cell immunity in the general

population against the corona viruses contained in every flu or influenza wave. This is true, even if this time around, a slightly different strain of the coronavirus was at work. And that is because the body’s own immune system remembers every virus it has

ever battled in the past, and from this experience, it also recognizes a supposedly new, but still similar, strain of the virus from the corona family. Incidentally, that’s how the PCR test for the detection of an infection was invented by now infamous Professor Drosten.

At the beginning of January of 2020, based on this very basic knowledge, Mr. Drosten developed his PCR test, which supposedly detects an infection with SARS-COV-2, without ever having seen the real Wuhan virus from China, only having learned from social media reports that there was something going on in Wuhan, he started tinkering on his computer with what would become his corona PCR test. For this, he used an old SARS virus, hoping it would be sufficiently similar to the allegedly new strain of the coronavirus found in Wuhan. Then, he sent the result of his computer tinkering to China to determine whether the victims of the alleged new coronavirus tested positive. They did. And that was enough for the World Health Organization to sound the pandemic alarm and to recommend the worldwide use of the Drosten PCR test for the detection of infections with the virus now called SARS-COV-2.

C. And this is the most important part of our fact-finding: the PCR test is being used on the basis of false statements, NOT based on scientific facts with respect to infections. In the meantime, we have learned that these PCR tests, contrary to the assertions of Messrs. Drosten, Wieler and the WHO, do NOT give any indication of an infection with any virus, let alone an infection with SARS-COV-2. Not only are PCR tests expressly not approved for diagnostic purposes, as is correctly noted on leaflets coming with these tests, and as the inventor of the PCR test, Kary Mullis, who died in 2019, has repeatedly emphasized. Instead, they’re simply incapable of diagnosing any disease.’

”That is: contrary to the assertions of Drosten, Wieler and the WHO, which they have been making since the proclamation of the pandemic, a positive PCR-test result does not mean that an infection is present. If someone tests positive, it does NOT mean

that they’re infected with anything, let alone with the contagious SARS-COV-2 virus. Even the United States CDC, even this institution agrees with this, and I quote directly from page 38 of one of its publications on the coronavirus and the PCR tests,

dated July 13, 2020. First bullet point says:

“Detection of viral RNA may not indicate the presence of infectious virus or that 2019 nCOV [novel coronavirus] is the causative agent for clinical symptoms.” Second bullet point says:

“The performance of this test has not been established for monitoring treatment of

2019 nCOV infection.” Third bullet point says: “This test cannot rule out diseases

caused by other bacterial or viral pathogens.”

”It is still not clear whether there has ever been a scientifically correct isolation of the Wuhan virus, so that nobody knows exactly what we’re looking for when we test, especially since this virus, just like the flu viruses, mutates quickly. The PCR

swabs take one or two sequences of a molecule that are invisible to the human eye and therefore need to be amplified in many cycles to make it visible.

Everything over 35 cycles is – as reported by the New York Times and others – considered completely unreliable and scientifically unjustifiable. However, the Drosten test, as well as the WHO-recommended tests that followed his example, are set to 45 cycles. Can that be because of the desire to produce as many positive results as possible and thereby provide the basis for the false assumption that a large number of infections have been detected?’

The test cannot distinguish inactive and reproductive matter. That means that a positive result may happen because the test detects, for example, a piece of debris, a fragment of a molecule, which may signal nothing else than that the

immune system of the person tested won a battle with a common cold in the past.’

Meanwhile, a number of highly respected scientists worldwide assume that there has never been a corona pandemic, but only a PCR-test pandemic. This is the conclusion reached by many German scientists, such as professors Bhakti, Reiss, Mölling, Hockertz, Walach and many others, including the above-mentioned Professor John Ioannidis, and the Nobel laureate, Professor Michael Levitt from Stanford University.’

The most recent such opinion is that of the aforementioned Dr. Mike Yeadon, a former Vice-President and Chief Science Officer at Pfizer, who held this position for 16 years. He and his co-authors, all well-known scientists, published a scientific paper in September of 2020 and he wrote a corresponding magazine article on September 20, 2020. Among other things, he and they state – and I quote: “We’re basing our government policy, our economic policy, and the policy of restricting fundamental rights, presumably on completely wrong data and assumptions about the coronavirus. If it weren’t for the test results that are constantly reported in the media, the pandemic would be over because nothing really happened. Of course, there are some serious individual cases of illness, but there are also some in every flu epidemic. There was a real wave of disease in March and

April, but since then, everything has gone back to normal. Only the positive results rise and sink wildly again and again, depending on how many tests are carried out. But the real cases of illnesses are over. There can be no talk of a second wave. The

allegedly new strain of the coronavirus is …”

– Dr. Yeadon continues –

“… only new in that it is a new type of the long-known corona virus. There are at least four coronaviruses that are endemic and cause some of the common colds we experience, especially in winter. They all have a striking sequence similarity to the

coronavirus, and because the human immune system recognizes the similarity to the virus that has now allegedly been newly discovered, a T-cell immunity has long existed in this respect. 30 per cent of the population had this before the allegedly new

virus even appeared. Therefore, it is sufficient for the so-called herd immunity that 15 to 25 per cent of the population are infected with the allegedly new coronavirus to stop the further spread of the virus. And this has long been the case.”

Regarding the all-important PCR tests, Yeadon writes, in a piece called “Lies, Damned Lies and Health Statistics: The Deadly Danger of False Positives”, dated September 20, 2020, and I quote “The likelihood of an apparently positive case being a false positive is between 89 to 94 per cent, or near certainty.”

Dr. Yeadon, in agreement with the professors of immunology Kamera from Germany, Kappel from the Netherlands, and Cahill from Ireland, as well as the microbiologist Dr. Arve from Austria, all of whom testified before the German Corona Committee,

explicitly points out that a positive test does not mean that an intact virus has been found. – Dr. Fuellmich’s Testimony

While we have established that the PCR tests are scientifically flawed and can’t tell us about contagious infections, they were not designed for this purpose. Hence so many false positives, they have been used as a tool by health advisors and government regulators and their media echo chamber, to instil fear and manipulate people to give up their freedoms and even to coerce people into taking an experimental biological covid-19 ”vaccine”. To make matters worse, the health and economic damage caused by the governments regulations for covid-19 is so devastating, that it is necessary to speak of a historically unique level of destruction on society, on people, psychologically, on our humanity, physically, economically, and more socially.

COVID-19 is not a Health Issue, its a Power Transition….

According to Fuellmich, Covid-19 scandal has never been a health issue. Dr. Fuellmich on February 15, 2020:

“The hearings of hundreds of scientists, doctors, economists and lawyers of international renown, among others, conducted by the Berlin Commission of Inquiry into the Covid-19 affair since October 7, 2020, have now shown with a probability approaching 100% certainty that the Covid -19 scandal was never a health issue. ”

”Rather, it was a matter of strengthening power, illegally obtained by criminal methods of the corrupt Davos cabal, by transferring the wealth of the population to the members of Davos over the backs of the small, among others. and especially medium-sized companies. ”

Then, the so-called “Panic Paper” was leaked, which was written by the German Department of the Interior. Its classified content shows beyond a shadow of a doubt that, in fact, the population was deliberately driven to panic by politicians and

mainstream media. The accompanying irresponsible statements of the Head of the RKI – remember the German equivalent of the CDC – Mr. Wieler, who repeatedly and excitedly announced that the corona measures must be followed unconditionally by the population without them asking any question, shows that that he followed the script verbatim. In his public statements, he kept announcing that the situation was very grave and threatening, although the figures compiled by his own Institute proved the

exact opposite. Among other things, the “Panic Paper” calls for children to be made to feel responsible – and I quote – “for the painful tortured death of their parents and grandparents if they do not follow the corona rules”

The committee’s conclusion is that Covid-19 is being used as a diversionary tactic by corporate and political ‘elites’ with the aim of shifting market shares and wealth from small and medium-sized businesses to global platforms such as Amazon, Google, Uber, and other big-tech and multinational companies. “Platforms like Amazon, Google, Uber and other big tech have mastered their market shares and their wealth,”- said Dr Fuellmich.

Countless appeals for annulment of vaccination approval have been filed against the European Commission, lawsuits in New York over the statute of PCR tests, German lawsuits, Canadian lawsuits, Australian lawsuits, Austrian lawsuits and lawsuits in the International Court of Justice and in the European court for human rights.

“We have seen what has been confirmed time and time again: the virus’s danger is about the same as that of the seasonal flu, regardless of whether it is a new virus or whether we are simply dealing with an influenza dubbed the Covid-19 pandemic”

The manipulation of information has coerced and instilled panic in global populations, causing dangerous and damaging containment measures, (especially by the WHO ) with these mandatory mask wearing regulations that are damaging to children and adults health for long term use, in addition to social distancing and social isolation with lockdowns, which has been psychologically damaging and continues to be useless and counterproductive. The population was thus manipulated to be “ready” for these experimental biological agents, these injections, that the governments are calling vaccines.

The world’s population serves as guinea pigs for these experimental genetically modifying injections that we do not know the long-term consequences of, and which do not protect people from a constantly mutating and changing virus. Meanwhile, more and more people, not just lawyers, are demanding a judicial review by a truly independent international tribunal, along the lines of the original Nuremberg trials, with the aim to the immediate end of these deadly measures.

An example of such a request from the English doctor Dr Vernon Coleman was found on YouTube but has been removed:

Moreover, an interview with a whistleblower from a Berlin retirement home shows that of the 31 people vaccinated there, some with force and actual violence in the presence of Bundeswehr soldiers, while their (useless) “test” was negative prior to forced vaccinations, 8 people have now died and 11 people have serious side effects. This comes from the AGAPLESION Bethanien Havelgarten retirement home in Berlin-Spandau. There, within four weeks after the first vaccination with the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine administered, eight of 31 seniors, who suffered from dementia but were in good physical condition according to their age before the vaccination, died.

What is really at stake? To fully understand what is at stake with this new Nuremberg tribunal, to try the greatest crime of all time, we must start with Drosten’s lie and the Corman-Drosten paper on the PCR test on behalf of Davos.

‘One of the crudest lies in history that has caused an incredible amount of damage and on to which everything hangs. Dan Klaus Schwab, the great architect of this gigantic hostage situation, the sponsors of the financial oligarchy, the politicians at the head of the EU, armed with the implementation of the Drosten and WHO guidelines was what led all Western governments to take the devastating decisions. lockdowns, isolation, containment, curfews, compulsory mask wearing, social distancing and other draconian measures against a non-existent danger”. In addition, people have been manipulated by the news media and governments to get vaccinated with an experimental biological agent, based on a lie. If that doesn’t work, the governments are moving to force the populations to vaccination with the COVID-19 Immunity and Vaccination Passports, if you don’t get the shot, you will lose your freedom to travel.

“These are the truths that will take off the masks of those responsible for the crimes committed,” said Dr. Fuellmich. Moreover, to politicians who trusted these corrupt figures, he says: “These facts may be another salvation for them that can help them to put things right and spark the public’s long-awaited scholarly debate to avoid being compared and tried with these criminal charlatans, too.”

The international legal coalition has become operational this month and has already began.

The Commission is also seeking to take protective measures such as protecting regional agricultural structures, securing a regional currency to avoid a new currency being allocated “from above” and is working to rebuild a new media landscape that provides truly independent information rather than manipulated by the elites that control the news agencies.

This corona crisis, according to all we know today, must be renamed a “Corona Scandal” and those responsible for it must be criminally prosecuted and sued for civil damages. On a political level, everything must be done to make sure that no one will

ever again be in a position of such power as to be able to defraud humanity or to attempt to manipulate us with their corrupt agendas. And for this reason I will now explain to you how and where an international network of lawyers will argue this

biggest tort case, the corona fraud scandal, which has meanwhile unfolded into probably the greatest crime against humanity ever committed.

‘These are the facts that will pull the masks off the faces of all those responsible for these crimes. To the politicians who believe those corrupt people, these facts are hereby offered as a lifeline that can help you readjust your course of action, and start the long overdue public scientific discussion, and not go down with those charlatans and criminals.”- Dr.Reiner Fullmich Testimony

