Words Matter—Or Not: The Biden Vocabulary of the Times





By: Victor Davis Hanson



Victor Davis Hanson // Private Papers



July 3, 2021



HAT TIP: RIP MCINTOSH





● Armed insurrection—a motley mob riot with no leaders, no firearms, no plans, and four fatalities, three from natural causes and one shot while unarmed by an unnamed police officer.

● Assault—anything but 120 days of rioting, looting, and arson, $2 billion in damage, 25 killed, and 14,000 arrested.

● Bipartisan—you are if you hate Trump.

● Cages—overcrowded border detention “facilities” created by the Obama administration and useful to the Biden team’s open-borders agenda. Otherwise known as “cages” between January 20, 2017-January 20, 2021.

● Challenge—engineered utter chaos on the border.

● Circling back—just circling and circling…

● Collusion—the projection of the crime of the guilty onto those innocent of it.

● Diversity—coerced uniformity of thought and expression.

● Equity—the plan where everybody ends up the same except those who oversee it.

● Gender—what people with degrees call sex.

● Herd immunity—once a canon of epidemiology, then taboo, now an inconvenient truth.

● Inclusion—mandatory state alienation of a majority of the population.Infrastructure—borrowing trillions for anything but roads and bridges.

● Latinix—unknown, maybe a gladiatorial character in some long forgotten Roman graphic novel.

● Noncitizen—now used as if all legal US residents crossed the Southern border illegally.

● Root causes—an abstraction used to evade the concrete evidence in front of you.

● Scott Atlas—the Nemesis following Dr. Fauci’s hubris.

● Unity—uniting half the country against the other half.

● Woke—body snatched.