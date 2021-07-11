Posted on July 11, 2021 by abyssum

Fw: New Mini-series on How the Homosexual Hierarchy Undermined the Prolife Movement

Dear Friends – My thanks to Editor, Louie Verrecchio at AKACATHOLIC [ AKA Catholic]  who has been running my mini-series documenting the influence of the homosexual Catholic hierarchy on the Prolife Movement. If you have ever wondered why the American bishops’ “pro-life” efforts have been such a miserable failure over the past five decades, this series will answer your question. You may be surprised to learn that the “official” prolife efforts of AmChurch over the last fifty years have rarely been out of the hands of  the leaders of the Catholic homosexual hierarchy.   

If you have time to read only a part of this series, please make sure it is Part 5 which ends with a special appeal to remember and honor our deceased prolife comrades. 

THE NATIONAL PROLIFE ARCHIVE PROJECT seeks to record for posterity the history of the Anti-Abortion/Prolife Movement in the U.S. Please read the details concerning this special  project of the International Catholic Media Association of Chicago at the end of Part V and send in your tax-exempt donation today.  Randy Engel, National Director, U.S. Coalition for Life 

Bishop James T. McHugh – The Forgotten Man in the McCarrick Equation | AKA Catholic   

Bishop James T. McHugh – The Forgotten Man in the McCarrick Equation: Part 2 | AKA Catholic  

Bishop James T. McHugh – The Forgotten Man in the McCarrick Equation – Part 3 | AKA Catholic

Bishop James T. McHugh – The Forgotten Man in the McCarrick Equation – Part 4 | AKA Catholic

Bishop James T. McHugh – The Forgotten Man in the McCarrick Equation – Part 5 | AKA Catholic

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
