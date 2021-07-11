Did Anti-Fr. Altmann Bp. Callahan think his Apparent Friend Disgraced Gay Archbishop Rembert Weakland had an Infelicitous “Manner and Tone”?

July 11, 2021

Fr. James Altman was banished as pastor of his parish and even had his priestly faculties indefinitely suspended by Bishop William P. Callahan for reasons ranging from the incomprehensible to the outrageous. Admonished for his supposedly infelicitous “manner and tone” and accused of a lack of pastoral “efficacy.”

It appears that Callahan didn’t think his apparent friend disgraced gay Archbishop Rembert Weakland had an infelicitous “manner and tone” and a lack of pastoral “efficacy” as revealed by the Badger Catholic website in 2009:

Earlier this week I posted that I had heard that Bishop Callahan would be one possible suitors to the Diocese of La Crosse. Thanks to a commenter I looked into him further.



Here is a report from May 13, 2009 on Callahan’s response in the wake of Weakland’s book promoting homosexuality.

Callahan said he talked to Former Archbishop Weakland last week, but despite his knowledge of the book, it was not discussed.[ummm that’s a bit strange] Callahan, who’s known Weakland for years, said he’s surprised by Weakland’s admission that he is gay. [….soooo, he wasn’t aware he had an affair with a male college student whom he paid millions out of diocesan funds??] “I think it caught me off guard. It was not necessarily something I was ready to hear coming from the Archbishop,” Callahan said. [none of us were ready, but “caught off guard” by that revelation?]



WISN 12 News asked Callahan if he thinks the Archdiocese can move on beyond the things Weakland left behind.“Certainly, without a doubt, certainly. The church has moved on for centuries with saints and sinners, and that’s Jesus’ intention,” Callahan said. [Note Well:]Callahan said Weakland’s legacy in the church is not just his mistakes but also some of the good he did, including shaping the modern mass. He does not expect the Vatican to weight in on the book.

WISN 12 Milwaukee



Weakland’s legacy is defined by his mistakes. I would say the appointment of Weakland by Paul VI in the first place has now been proven to be one of several major mistakes. With his book Weakland becomes tauntingly close to conditions necessary for excommunication.



Let’s just say I hope Callahan is not in the running. But I did hear his name out there being talked about. I had thought he was a post-Weakland bishop. One has to think his association with Weakland makes it very unlikely he would be moved anywhere.[http://badgercatholic.blogspot.com/2010/05/auxiliary-bishop-william-callahan.html?m=1]

The Catholic website reported Callahan was “surprised” by Weakland’s sinning:

“Callahan, who’s known Weakland for years, said he’s surprised by Weakland’s admission that he is gay.”

It appears that Callahan was also “surprised” and “shocked” by another Weakland-like man in the Church:

The first news about Archbishop McCarrick was indeed shocking and upsetting. That sad news was followed by the revelations concerning the unraveling of the incredible and disgusting stories of sexual molestations that took place over the decades.[https://stpeter.us/bishop-callahans-letter-in-response-to-the-recent-scandals-in-the-church/]

