A MESSSAGE FROM SAINT NATHANIEL

Received: Tuesday, July 13, 2021 11:59 PM

To: S

“It is imperative that all those who are sleeping now arise

And don armor fit for battle

And make ready their weapons that do not tarnish,

Weapons that have not been fashioned here on earth.

For the time draws short and is even now upon us

When men must answer “yea” or “nay”

And not “I might” or “I might not.”

For men have for some time danced near the line that shall not be crossed,

Daring, with toes thrust forward here and there, to cross the line.

But alas, now the line that holy angels guard is indeed being crossed,

And with a nod from the Lord,

The archangels draw their swords.

Oh foolish men who have made deals with the devil

And have provoked the Lord,

The Lord has drawn a line

That shall not be crossed,

And this line has been regarded by men as movable by their hands.

But oh the Lord has drawn this line with fire,

And those who cross it will be burned with an everlasting flame.”