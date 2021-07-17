Is Francis’s Motu Proprio a Modernist Document that will have to be Corrected?

July 17, 2021

Traditionalists said it was a facade which was ambiguous and not defined teaching that would eventually have to be corrected.



Francis's Vatican Archbishop Guido Pozzo who was negotiating with Society of Pius X for Francis agreed with the Traditionalists that it was not defined teaching.



Pozzo said that Dignitatis Humanae "is not about doctrine or definitive statements, but… pastoral practice." (Die Zeit, August 2016, Interview with Archbishop Guido Pozzo)

The Okie Traditionalist website appears to give a good summary of Francis’s Motu Proprio as a Modernist document:

I am confident it will be shown by Cardinals, Bishops, and theologians to be null and void on several points…

Modernists will not stop to impose the Council’s radical reforms on those of us who want to maintain the Tradition, especially imposing a Protestant-ized Mass, and ultimately to force Traditional Catholics to one day set aside the Ancient and Venerable Roman rite, and fully conform to the new Modernist liturgy…

… Francis more explicitly than ever requires you now, in the new Motu Proprio as it stands as of today, to give TOTAL acceptance to Vatican II… It requires bishops to ensure total acceptance. If you believe the Council’s fallible statements on religious liberty or ecumenism are errors. [http://okietraditionalist.blogspot.com/2021/07/dear-fellow-tulsa-traditional-catholics.html]

Is Francis a Modernist?

In my opinion, it is obvious that Francis doesn’t have even a remnant of Thomism. Nor does he apparently care about being loyal to the total body of infallible Church teachings. He appears to be a total Modernist (See: //catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2019/05/the-evidence-that-pope-francis-is.html?m=1):



-“[T]he [Modernist] Blondelian schema holds that justification for the faith is to be found by turning inwards to the personal experience of the human subject. This turn to the subject is characteristic of modern philosophy, from Descartes right up to the Idealism of Kant and Hegel and beyond, and presented a major challenge to the traditional Catholic apologetics… If it were the case that inner experience justified the faith, if each person was to find the proof of God’s existence within their own life, then what would be the basis for the teaching authority of the Church?”

– Liberal AnthonyCarroll [https://www.thinkingfaith.org/articles/20090724_1.htm]



“Between [Modernist Maurice] Blondel’s philosophy of action and Pope Francis’ pastoral action, there are significant coincidence.”

– Pope Francis’s close longtime theological advisor Fr. Juan Carlos Scannone

( La Civiltà Cattolica 2015 III /www.laciviltacattolica.it )” [https://m.facebook.com/civiltacattolica/photos/a.10150836993325245.745627.379688310244/10242607255245/?type=3]



Francis’s closest adviser and collaborator Cardinal Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga apparently declared himself, Francis and all liberals to be total Modernist heretics since Vatican II:



“The Second Vatican Council… meant an end to the hostilities between the Church and Modernism… Modernism was, most of the time, a reaction against injustices and abuses that disparaged the dignity and rights of the person.”

(Whispers in the Loggia Website, “The Council’s ‘Unfinished Business,’ The Church’s ‘Return to Jesus”… and Dreams of “The Next Pope” – A Southern Weekend with Francis’ ‘Discovery Channel,'” October 28, 2013)

The ultimate “new springtime” of Vatican II conservative Catholic Matthew Schmitz, senior editor at First Things, on August 16, 2018 in the Catholic Herald explained “the post-Vatican II settlement”:



“[T]he post-Vatican II settlement [of]… Upholding Catholic teaching on paper but not in reality has led to widespread corruption… has required a culture of lies… that allowed men like McCarrick to flourish… we must sweep it away.”



The Amoris Laetitia-like liberal Vatican II document Dignitatis Humanae on the Catholic state is what brought about the “[u]pholding Catholic teaching on paper but not in reality… has required a culture of lies… that allowed men like McCarrick to flourish.”



Traditionalists said it was a façade which was ambiguous and not defined teaching that would eventually have to be corrected.



Francis’s Vatican Archbishop Guido Pozzo who was negotiating with Society of Pius X for Francis agreed with the Traditionalists that it was not defined teaching.



Pozzo said that Dignitatis Humanae “is not about doctrine or definitive statements, but… pastoral practice.” (Die Zeit, August 2016, Interview with Archbishop Guido Pozzo)



The greatest living American Thomist Edward Feser gives a brief summary of the history before and after Vatican II of the teaching on this subject and the ambiguity of the document:



“That depends. In the Catholic context, the traditional teaching, vigorously and repeatedly upheld by the 19th century and pre-Vatican II 20th century popes, is that ideally Church and state ought to cooperate. Contrary to an annoyingly common misunderstanding, these popes were not teaching that non-Catholics ought to be coerced by the state into becoming Catholics. Nor were they teaching that non-Catholics should be forbidden from practicing their own religions in the privacy of their own homes, their own church buildings or synagogues, etc. Rather, the issue was whether, in a country in which the vast majority of citizens were Catholic, non-Catholics ought to be permitted to proselytize and thereby possibly lead Catholics to abandon their faith. It was not denied that there can be circumstances in which such proselytizing might be tolerated for the sake of civil order. The question was whether non-Catholics have a strict right in justice to proselytize even in a majority Catholic society. And the pre-Vatican II popes taught that they did not have such a right, and that in a Catholic country the state couldin principle justly restrict such proselytizing (even if there are also cases where the state might not exercise its right to such restriction, if this would do more harm than good).”

“This was the teaching which Vatican II seemed to reverse, though the relevant document, Dignitatis Humanae, explicitly taught that it was “leav[ing] untouched traditional Catholic doctrine on the moral duty of men and societies toward the true religion and toward the one Church of Christ.” Yet whether the principles set out in Dignitatis Humanae really can be reconciled with the principles set out by the pre-Vatican II popes, how exactly they are to be reconciled if they can be, and which principles are more authoritative and ought to be retained if they cannot be reconciled — these have all been matters of controversy. They are controversies most Catholics, including conservative Catholics, have avoided. The reason, it seems to me, is that the older teaching is extremely unpopular in modern times, and thus whatever its current doctrinal status, most Catholics are happy to let it remain a dead letter and leave its precise relationship to Dignitatis Humanae unsettled. Yet a question unanswered and ignored is still a real question, and there are scholars who have in different ways attempted to apply to this one a “hermeneutic of continuity,” including Thomas Storck, Fr. Brian Harrison, and Thomas Pink.”

(edwardfeser.blogspot, “Liberalism and Islam, January 7, 2016)

One knows a Vatican II document is a disaster when a defender of Dignitatis Humanae (DR) like Fr. Brian Harrison says:

“The effect DR have been much more harmful than beneficial for the Church, the world and most important, the honor due to Christ the King . . . The form in which it presents its truth is so one-sided, so poorly explained, so perilously open to unorthodox interpretation, and so infected with the spirit of liberal humanism, that its promulgation has turned out to be a cause of rejoicing for the Church’s worst enemies: freemasonry and all the other forces which seek to promote the ever more total secularization of society, the ever more complete exclusion of Our Lord Jesus Christ from His rightful sovereignty over the public life of nations, and confusion and division within the Church itself.” [http://www.dailycatholic.org/issue/05Dec/dec14agg.htm]

Christopher Ferrara stated why Dignitatis Humanae brought about “[u]pholding Catholic teaching on paper but not in reality has led to widespread corruption… has required a culture of lies… that allowed men like McCarrick to flourish”:

“There is no question that the Popes before Vatican II consistently condemned the modern notion of “religious liberty”—–i.e., that everyone in society must have the right, both privately and publicly, to practice, preach and otherwise manifest the doctrines of the religion of his choice, even if that religion is filled with error and immorality. That such a “right” attacks both public morality and the very foundation of Catholic social order (where it exists) hardly needs to be proved. There cannot, obviously, be any “right” as such publicly to deny the Divinity of Christ or to preach in favor of contraception, abortion, divorce[, homosexuality] and other evils. No one has the right to do or to say what is wrong. A right to commit wrong is utter nonsense. Stated negatively, a right not to be prevented by the State from committing wrong is equally nonsensical. The State might for prudential reasons, as St. Thomas observed, tolerate certain public errors and vices, but there is no question of any right to be tolerated in spreading them.” [http://www.dailycatholic.org/issue/05Dec/dec14agg.htm]

Unfortunately, almost all conservatives such as Archbishop Charles Chaput thought Dignitatis Humanae was defined teaching and not a disaster.

Apparently, Chaput teaches that “error has no rights” in paper, but in reality error or a culture of lies has rights if “persons… choose falsehood over truth.” The Archbishop wrote:

“Error has no rights, but persons do have rights – even when they choose falsehood [a culture of lies] over truth… freedom of conscience, is – along with the right to life – the most important right any human being has.” (First Things, “Of Human Dignity,” March 18, 2015)

So did conservatives such as Chaput think that they on paper could teach that homosexuality was error, but in reality error had rights if “persons [such as the liberal McCarrick]… choose falsehood [a culture of lies] over truth… freedom of conscience”?

In fact, in 2001 when then President Bush met with Catholic leaders and his “‘longtime friend’ Cardinal McCarrick” who was there with him according to liberal Catholic Betty Clermont: “McCarrick; Archbishop Charles Chaput of Denver.” (“The Neo-Catholics,” pages 154, 159)

What did Chaput know about McCarrick when he sat with him in that meeting?

Did he think McCarrick as a person had a right to freedom of conscience to falsehood over truth?

Does Chaput think that on paper that he can teach that homosexuality is a error but in reality error has rights if “persons [such as the liberal Fr. James Martin]… choose falsehood [a culture of lies] over truth… freedom of conscience”?

On March 31, 2017, LifeSiteNews in “Numerous ‘gay’ affirming parishes unopposed by bishops” reported that Chaput agrees with Martin when he “expressed concern about the use of ‘intrinsically disordered'” which is a defined Catholic teaching on homosexuality.

Chaput, also, defends gay activist Fr. Martin who taught on YouTube that chastity is not required of homosexuals. (Church Militant, “Father Martin: Homosexuals not Bound to Chastity, “September 20, 2017)

It appears that the “conservative” Chaput is using Dignitatis Humanae to build a bridge to hell for homosexuals by claiming on paper that the error of homosexuality has no rights, but in reality error has rights if “persons [such as Martin and McCarrick] choose falsehood [a culture of lies] over truth.”Unfortunately, one of the main writers of Dignitatis Humanae was Pope John Paul II before he became pope. It appears that John Paul II when it came to the documented evidence of the sex abuse of a bishop taught that “error has no rights” in paper, but in reality error has rights if “persons… choose falsehood [a culture of lies] over truth”:

“In 1996, Kunz became a canon law adviser to the Roman Catholic Faithful (RCF), an Illinois-based group investigating the sexual abuse of boys by Catholic priests and bishops. Kunz was recommended to RCF by the Rev. John A. Hardon, SJ, a widely respected theologian and author who worked for several popes and had deep connections at the Vatican. The group was gathering information on Bishop Daniel L. Ryan of the Diocese of Springfield, Ill. Ryan was accused of sexually assaulting a mentally disabled man, soliciting sex from a 15-year-old boy, trolling area parks for teenage male prostitutes, and having sex with priests in his diocese. In sworn testimony to RCF investigators, one of the teen prostitutes said Ryan once heard his confession and blessed him, then told him, “go and sin no more.” Then the bishop winked at the teen and said, ‘See you later.’”

“With help from Kunz and Father Fiore, RCF developed a dossier on the situation in the Springfield diocese. Father Hardon carried the report to Rome and presented it to Pope St. John Paul II, vouching for RCF and the accuracy of the document. Nothing was done with the explosive information. Hardon told RCF officials that at least a dozen American bishops supported Ryan in his quest to hold onto his bishopric in Springfield, according to RCF president and founder Stephen G. Brady. One of them was the late Joseph Cardinal Bernardin, then archbishop of Chicago, Brady said. When the group approached Bernardin for help in removing Ryan, he refused, Brady said. Ryan abruptly retired in October 1999, shortly before a lawsuit was filed accusing him of covering up the sexual abuse of a child by another Illinois priest. Sheriff Mahoney said Dane County investigators interviewed Ryan, but have no indication he is linked to the Kunz homicide. Ryan died in December 2015.”

“Father Hardon told me to go to Kunz if I needed any contacts anywhere or needed direction in my investigations,” Brady told Catholic World Report. ‘Father Kunz never discussed any other investigations with me except my own. He was tight lipped and you could trust him 100 percent. He had my files and answered any questions I had. He did work behind the scenes for me but kept it private.’”

“Brady said during the 14 years that RCF conducted its investigations, he received three death threats. One was serious enough to involve the FBI. An email circulated claiming a contract was out for Brady’s assassination. After Kunz was murdered, Brady bought a bulletproof vest.” [https://www.catholicworldreport.com/2018/08/08/the-unsolved-murder-of-fr-alfred-kunz/]



This is the end result of the “post-Vatican II settlement.”



Sadly, almost all conservatives such as Chaput appeared to think that Dignitatis Humanae was defined teaching that was a central document governing the Church after Vatican II which brought about the “post-Vatican II settlement.”



As Schmitz said:”[T]he post-Vatican II settlement [of]… Upholding Catholic teaching on paper but not in reality has led to widespread corruption… has required a culture of lies… that allowed men like McCarrick [and those whom Fr. Kunz attempted to expose] to flourish… we must sweep it away.”



Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He want you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

