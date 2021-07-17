July 17th, 2021 |

Friday, July 16, 2021

WE RESIST FRANCIS TO HIS FACE: Pachamama Pope Anathematizes Latin Mass

Written by Michael J. Matt | Editor

Dear Friends: Don’t be discouraged. God is in charge of everything, and this would not be happening if He did not allow it. This has all happened before. I know, I remember, I lived through it. This is a chastisement, yes, but it does not alter what we are called to do: We must know, love, and serve God, and resist those who do not.

Francis has no power to change that.

There is no mystery here. . . no surprise. We know exactly what this is. It’s all about the crumbling facade of Vatican II, shuttered churches, empty seminaries, lost Faith and a massive clerical sex scandal vs. the international youth movement that is traditional Catholicism.

Francis is also obsessed with crushing the tiny remnant of believers left in a world of universal apostasy because he is a globalist tool. He has locked down Summorum Pontificum because like a crucifix to a vampire, the old Catholic liturgy threatens the diabolical New World Order to which Francis has signed on. The Latin Mass united Catholics from every country in the world for a couple of thousand years like no government ever could. And it was in the process of doing so again.

Over the past 15 months, Traditionalists refused to give up the Sacraments. We stayed open. We never missed Mass, and the Traditional Latin Mass movement is booming because of it.

Our globalist “Pachamama Pope” is, therefore, coming after the very thing that united the Catholic resistance against Hell itself.

Consider the absurdity of it all: With war breaking out all over the world, violence and mayhem in the cities, abortion rampant, violations of the laws of God and Man rampant, Francis is determined to suppress the old Latin Mass. Why? Because that Mass is preparing hundreds of thousands of children and young families to keep the Faith through the days of darkness ahead.

That Mass is the touchstone of the “rigid faithful” who care, not about great resets and “saving the planet, but about giving proper worship to Almighty God and saving their souls. And that kind of Catholicism must be banned if the New World Order is to take flight. Catholics must be forced to reject any claim of religious supremacy or objective truth. Why? Because demons are terrified of that Truth. Because the Catholic Church teaches that the one, holy, Catholic, and apostolic church founded by Jesus Christ is necessary for salvation. And this is not equity! This is not inclusive of the Children of Darkness.

What Francis wants is CRT – Critical Religion Theory – to tear down the old Catholic religious supremacism. The whole point of Assisi, Abu Dhabi and the rest of the ecumenical blasphemies is to erase the memory of the “supremacist” Catholic Church whose countries, popes, saints, heroes, emperors, and kings built the Old Order of Christendom the very memory of which the New World Order plans to erase.

Christian privilege is over. Catholicism will be tolerated only to the extent that it eliminates its non-inclusive dogma and moral teaching, is tolerant of every vice and sin, and is never “rigid” again.

Francis is abolishing the Traditional Latin Mass because it is Truth, and because it is the most perfect worship of Christ the King Lord of History. And Francis now knows that there is a remnant left that will lay down their lives in defense of their King. His only recourse is clumsy persecution, the Revolution having failed to eradicate the holy Faith.

Well played, Catholic brothers! By this action, Francis has only confirmed that your faith is too strong for his New Order. He fears that the entire conciliar Revolution of Vatican II itself is in peril, so long as you continue to worship God as your fathers and mothers did for a thousand years. And you know what? He’s right! Again, well played!

So onward, Christians soldiers! You know what to do. We have nothing to fear, the blindfolds having now been officially removed. For the sake of our country, our souls, and the faith of our children we now, with good conscience and righteous wrath, can resist Francis to his face for however long it takes until God saves His Church.

Long live Christ the King.

APOSTOLIC LETTER

ISSUED “MOTU PROPRIO”

BY THE SUPREME PONTIFF

FRANCIS

“TRADITIONIS CUSTODES”

ON THE USE OF THE ROMAN LITURGY PRIOR TO THE REFORM OF 1970

Guardians of the tradition, the bishops in communion with the Bishop of Rome constitute the visible principle and foundation of the unity of their particular Churches. [1] Under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, through the proclamation of the Gospel and by means of the celebration of the Eucharist, they govern the particular Churches entrusted to them. [2]

In order to promote the concord and unity of the Church, with paternal solicitude towards those who in any region adhere to liturgical forms antecedent to the reform willed by the Vatican Council II, my Venerable Predecessors, Saint John Paul II and Benedict XVI, granted and regulated the faculty to use the Roman Missal edited by John XXIII in 1962. [3] In this way they intended “to facilitate the ecclesial communion of those Catholics who feel attached to some earlier liturgical forms” and not to others. [4]

In line with the initiative of my Venerable Predecessor Benedict XVI to invite the bishops to assess the application of the Motu Proprio Summorum Pontificum three years after its publication, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith carried out a detailed consultation of the bishops in 2020. The results have been carefully considered in the light of experience that has matured during these years.

EXPELLING THE FSSP: French Bishop Follows Pope’s Lead

At this time, having considered the wishes expressed by the episcopate and having heard the opinion of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, I now desire, with this Apostolic Letter, to press on ever more in the constant search for ecclesial communion. Therefore, I have considered it appropriate to establish the following:

Art. 1. The liturgical books promulgated by Saint Paul VI and Saint John Paul II, in conformity with the decrees of Vatican Council II, are the unique expression of the lex orandi of the Roman Rite.

Art. 2. It belongs to the diocesan bishop, as moderator, promoter, and guardian of the whole liturgical life of the particular Church entrusted to him, [5] to regulate the liturgical celebrations of his diocese. [6] Therefore, it is his exclusive competence to authorize the use of the 1962 Roman Missal in his diocese, according to the guidelines of the Apostolic See.

Art. 3. The bishop of the diocese in which until now there exist one or more groups that celebrate according to the Missal antecedent to the reform of 1970:

1. is to determine that these groups do not deny the validity and the legitimacy of the liturgical reform, dictated by Vatican Council II and the Magisterium of the Supreme Pontiffs;

2. is to designate one or more locations where the faithful adherents of these groups may gather for the eucharistic celebration (not however in the parochial churches and without the erection of new personal parishes);

3. to establish at the designated locations the days on which eucharistic celebrations are permitted using the Roman Missal promulgated by Saint John XXIII in 1962. [7] In these celebrations the readings are proclaimed in the vernacular language, using translations of the Sacred Scripture approved for liturgical use by the respective Episcopal Conferences;

In these celebrations the readings are proclaimed in the vernacular language, using translations of the Sacred Scripture approved for liturgical use by the respective Episcopal Conferences; 4. to appoint a priest who, as delegate of the bishop, is entrusted with these celebrations and with the pastoral care of these groups of the faithful. This priest should be suited for this responsibility, skilled in the use of the Missale Romanum antecedent to the reform of 1970, possess a knowledge of the Latin language sufficient for a thorough comprehension of the rubrics and liturgical texts, and be animated by a lively pastoral charity and by a sense of ecclesial communion. This priest should have at heart not only the correct celebration of the liturgy, but also the pastoral and spiritual care of the faithful;

5. to proceed suitably to verify that the parishes canonically erected for the benefit of these faithful are effective for their spiritual growth, and to determine whether or not to retain them;

6. to take care not to authorize the establishment of new groups.

Art. 4. Priests ordained after the publication of the present Motu Proprio, who wish to celebrate using the Missale Romanum of 1962, should submit a formal request to the diocesan Bishop who shall consult the Apostolic See before granting this authorization.

Art. 5. Priests who already celebrate according to the Missale Romanum of 1962 should request from the diocesan Bishop the authorization to continue to enjoy this faculty.

Art. 6. Institutes of consecrated life and Societies of apostolic life, erected by the Pontifical Commission Ecclesia Dei , fall under the competence of the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies for Apostolic Life.

Art. 7. The Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments and the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, for matters of their particular competence, exercise the authority of the Holy See with respect to the observance of these provisions.

Art. 8. Previous norms, instructions, permissions, and customs that do not conform to the provisions of the present Motu Proprio are abrogated.

Everything that I have declared in this Apostolic Letter in the form of Motu Proprio , I order to be observed in all its parts, anything else to the contrary notwithstanding, even if worthy of particular mention, and I establish that it be promulgated by way of publication in “L’Osservatore Romano”, entering immediately in force and, subsequently, that it be published in the official Commentary of the Holy See, Acta Apostolicae Sedis.

Given at Rome, at Saint John Lateran, on 16 July 2021, the liturgical Memorial of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, in the ninth year of Our Pontificate.

FRANCIS

________________________

[1] Cf. Second Vatican Ecumenical Council, Dogmatic Constitution on the Church “Lumen Gentium”, 21 November 1964, n. 23 AAS 57 (1965) 27.

[2] Cf. Second Vatican Ecumenical Council, Dogmatic Constitution on the Church “Lumen Gentium”, 21 November 1964, n. 27: AAS 57 (1965) 32; Second Vatican Ecumenical Council, Decree concerning the pastoral office of bishops in the Church “Christus Dominus”, 28 October 1965, n. 11: AAS 58 (1966) 677-678; Catechism of the Catholic Church , n. 833.

[3] Cf. John Paul II, Apostolic Letter given Motu proprio “Ecclesia Dei”, 2 July 1988: AAS 80 (1988) 1495-1498; Benedict XVI, Apostolic Letter given Motu proprio “Summorum Pontificum”, 7 July 2007: AAS 99 (2007) 777-781; Apostolic Letter given Motu proprio “Ecclesiae unitatem”, 2 July 2009: AAS 101 (2009) 710-711.

[4] John Paul II, Apostolic Letter given Motu proprio “Ecclesia Dei”, 2 July 1988, n. 5: AAS 80 (1988) 1498.

[5] Cf. Second Vatican Ecumenical Council, Constitution on the sacred liturgy “Sacrosanctum Concilium”, 4 December 1963, n. 41: AAS 56 (1964) 111; Caeremoniale Episcoporum , n. 9; Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacrament, Instruction on certain matters to be observed or to be avoided regarding the Most Holy Eucharist “Redemptionis Sacramentum”, 25 March 2004, nn. 19-25: AAS 96 (2004) 555-557.

[6] Cf. CIC , can. 375, § 1; can. 392.

[7] Cfr Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Decree “Quo magis” approving seven Eucharistic Prefaces for the forma extraordinaria of the Roman Rite, 22 February 2020, and Decree “Cum sanctissima” on the liturgical celebration in honor of Saints in the forma extraordinaria of the Roman Rite, 22 February 2020: L’Osservatore Romano , 26 March 2020, p. 6.

