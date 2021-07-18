SEARCH

July 18, 2021

January 29, 2020 In the old Warner Brothers cartoon the rooster Foghorn Leghorn’s archenemy George P. Dog was on a leash which meant he could only go as far as the length of the rope leash and had to stop.

Foghorn even painted a line on the ground with a sign reading “Rope Limit” which George P. Dog could never go beyond.

Why are Cardinal Raymond Burke and the Francis conservative media as well as Traditionalist Catholic media such the Remnant’s Michael Matt like Leghorn’s archenemy George P. Dog not allowed to go passed the line with the sign that reads “Rope Limit”?

Why is the once talked about Formal Correction of Francis by Burke and the so-called faithful Catholic media now beyond the “Rope Limit”?

Why is even discussing the possibility of an imperfect council and/or a cardinal and bishop investigation into the Francis conclave and Pope Benedict XVI resignation beyond the “Rope Limit”?

Who and/or what has made Cardinal Burke and the so-called faithful Catholic media into George P. Dog with a rope leash and a “Rope Limit.”

Who or what controls them?

Why are they forbidden to even give reasoned arguments, instead of straw man arguments that don’t counter our stated dissertations or name calling, against Bishop Rene Gracida and Latin language expert Br. Alexis Bugnolo who put forward serious reasoned dissertations from canon law and Pope John Paul II’s conclave constitution?

If they really think we who follow Bishop Gracida, Br. Bugnolo and others are wrong and headed to hell for being in schism from Francis then out of simple charity for our souls they should counter our dissertations and arguments.

If they really believe we are wrong and headed to hell and refuse to seriously give us real arguments then they apparently have lost the supernatural virtue of charity.

If they really believe what they say then for charity’s sake they should attempt to save us from hell for being in schism from Francis:

But, all we hear are straw man arguments that don’t counter our stated dissertations, name calling propaganda, silence or the noise of them running away as fast as they can from serious reasoned back and forth argumentation.

Just to give fair warning:

We are not going away.

We are growing.

Soon we will be to be too big to ignore.

As even Church Militant’s Francis conservative Michael Voris reported we are becoming the majority of faithful Catholics in Rome. The same thing is happening in the United States and if you can’t stop us now we will probably grow to be the majority of faithful Catholics in America.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He want you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

