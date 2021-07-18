|IT’S ALL ABOUT GETTING THE INJECTION FOR A MANUFACTURED ILLUSION SAYS EXPERT ON UNDERWRITING INTANGIBLE ASSETSFeast of Alexis the Beggar
July 17, 2021Dr. David Miller explains that patent filings for vaccines are evidence that no “novel” coronavirus has emerged in the last two decades. You will be impressed with his knowledge and his delivery of the subject. Just before the “emergence” of COVID-19 there was a frantic reapplication of patents to make sure the vaccine money went according to plan. Here are two working links.https://www.fromrome.info/2021/07/11/dr-david-martin-leading-international-underwriter-says-the-pandemic-is-a-total-scam/https://brandnewtube.com/watch/a-manufactured-illusion-dr-david-martin-with-reiner-fuellmich-9-7-21_hPChWe1no7nxGDM.htmlDr. Martin in this video lays out all the documented evidence that any lawyer in any nation can use to file suit against any of the operators, journalists, corporations, and politicians who are pushing the COVID narrative, as participants in a global biological war and crime against humanity.Since 1998 Dr. David Miller has been in the business of tracking innovations around the world and how they are financed. His company is the largest underwriter of intangible assets in the world. In particular, he has studied the economics of the issuance of patents. He can track who, when and what is happening with respect to medical research.He reports a recorded 4000 plus patents around the coronavirus that gave rise to SARS1 and now SARS2. He said Spring, 2020 is critical. In this interview with German researcher Dr. Reiner Fuellmich he explains that the lock downs for COVID, the orders for social distance, the masks, etc are all built on lies based on a non-existent “new” infectious coronavirus.Many roads that finance this virus lead from Anthony Fauci and his group at NAIAD of NIH to researcher Dr. Ralph Baric at UNC-CH. On April 19, 2002 Fauci’s group applied for a patent (#7279327) that lays out specific gene sequencing and describes how to synthetically modify by taking computer codes and turning the result into a pathogen. They made SARS2! One of the characteristics of the “Great Reset” will be a network of people who will have privileges and the rest of us will not.[1] They have been involved in a multi-decade scheme to distribute a vaccine manufactured to be a bio-weapon. It is designed to depopulate and to leave the rest of us in slavery. Just to put this into a pro-life context. The COVID vaccine is the intermediate step between old-fashioned eugenics and the new concept of “biodigital convergence.”[2]Miller has studied the countless modifications of the genetic sequence of a coronavirus and the many patent filings associated with them. He explained there were over 120 patents issued for sequences with minor variations. But these same sequences existed as early as 1999. Definitely, this coronavirus (COV-19 = SARS 2) is not novel. It is at least 22 years old!At one point the patent office examiner turned down an application because one cannot patent a “naturally occurring substance”, but the Center for Disease Control (CDC) overrode the objection and eventually got the patent. The craziness of timing says a lot. For example, Miller explained that Sequoia Science Pharmaceutical Company in MD filed a patent for a treatment on something that had been invented only three days earlier!The problem is that 80 percent of the identifiable sequence for the coronavirus has overlap. A new variant emerges depending on where you choose to start and stop the sequence in your patent application.For those of you who are worried about the so-called emerging new delta variant. Today it is the leading cry in the push to get more people vaccinated. He explained there is no point of reference that says there is a “delta variant” that is distinct. There could be an “omega variant” tomorrow depending on the selection of the fragment of sequence chosen. The world needs the EXACT SEQUENCE of this “novel” coronavirus but these researchers are making it illusive. No one has yet stated with 100 percent certainty what it is.The public health officials are the ones who are now setting the agenda. See footnote 1 for who these people are. They needed the media hype after they created an illusion of an event that they manufactured. There are hundreds of patents seeking treatment for something that had been invented. Ponder this. Why is there little or no effort to combat the virus by making known treatments easily available. Instead, they have put up obstacles for getting good treatment. It is all about getting people injected![3]In case you wonder about the number of deaths in 2020 as compared to other years, and whether there are indeed large numbers of “excess” deaths due to COVID as hype would have you believe, we refer you to the data reported here. There is no statistically significant increase in the growth of the overall death rate over the years from 2019 to 2021!For your information, Dr. Fuellmich is a trial lawyer licensed to practice in California and Germany who is working on an international scale to form a network to stop the COVID-19 crime against humanity.For those of you who are not familiar with this great feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, you should take time to learn about the Brown Scapular and that she requested it be worn as a protection from evil and danger. Ask Our Lady of Mount Carmel to continue to keep her mantle around you and your loved ones.Prayers to the Immaculate Heart of Mary
Elizabeth D. Wickham PhD
Lifetree.org References
1) The network of global public health organizations is currently run by Chinese-born and now Durham, NC resident Dr. Victor Dzau. Dr. Dzau heads the National Academy of Medicine which is currently the front organization for a vast network of global public health organizations. They include the World Health Organization (WHO), World Bank, Coalition for Pandemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI), World Economic Forum (WEF), International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (BIG PHARMA), Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BIG TECH), Vaccine Alliance, Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB), and CEPI and GAVI . To learn about CEPI see https://cepi.net/COVAX/ 2) See James Corbett’s excellent explanation of transhumanism and biodigital convergence at https://www.minds.com/CorbettReport/blog/biodigital-convergence-bombshell-document-reveals-the-true-a-1240670804018147328.3) Moderna had already completed the manufacture of its mRNA shot BEFORE COVID – 19 was announced. This suggests that prior to the rollout of a vaccine Moderna had been developing a generic gene therapy vaccine to be adapted to the type of coronavirus that would be released. https://www.technocracy.news/mercola-moderna-had-specific-covid-19-mrna-shot-ready-in-2019-before-pandemic-was-announced/
