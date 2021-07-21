5 Dubia Questions for Remnant Editor Michael Matt

July 21, 2021

“Excellent idea Fred! How about it Mr. Matt? I remember “Argument of the Month”. This should be right up your alley. Argument of the 21st Century perhaps?” – Catholic Monitor commenter Debbie

The Remnant editor Michael Matt is allowing free debate and argument on the validity of the papacy of Francis in his comment section as shown in some comments allowed in the recent “Traditionis Custodes: The New Atom Bomb” post. [https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/articles/item/5473-traditionis-custodes-the-new-atom-bomb]

So, this seems like a good time to see if Mr. Matt has more guts than Steve Skojec, the publisher of One Peter Five. The Catholic Monitor asks the Remnant editor to answer the following dubia questions that Skojec ran away from:

1. Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales said ” The Pope… when he is explicitly a heretic… the Church must either deprive him or as some say declare him deprived of his Apostolic See.” Was St. Francis de Sales a Sedevacantist or a Benevacantist? Answer: yes or no.

2. “Universal Acceptance” theologian John of St. Thomas said “This man in particular lawfully elected and accepted by the Church is the supreme pontiff.” Was John of St. Thomas for saying “the supreme pontiff” must be BOTH “lawfully elected and accepted by the Church” a Sedevacantist or a Benevacantist? Answer: yes or no.

3. Do you think that a “supreme pontiff” if “universally accepted” is still Pope if, to quote papal validity expert Arnaldo Xavier de Silveira on “dubious election[s]”, that he is “a woman… a child… a demented person… a heretic… a apostate… [which] would [thus] be invalid[ed] by divine law”? Answer: yes or no.

4. Renowned Catholic historian Warren Carroll agreed with Bishop René Gracida on the determining factor for discerning a valid conclave for a valid papal election besides divine law. Carroll pronounced:

“But each Pope, having unlimited sovereign power as head of the Church, can prescribe any method for the election of his successor(s) that he chooses… A papal claimant not following these methods is also an Antipope.”

Are renowned historian Carroll and Bishop Gracida for saying this Sedevacantists or Benevacantists? Answer: yes or no.

5. Is Bishop Gracida really only a pawn of the legendary and notorious “Sedevacantist and Benevacantist” mastermind Ann Barnhardt for convincingly demonstrating that there is valid evidence that Pope John Paul II’s conclave constitution “Universi Dominici Gregis” which “prescribe[d].. [the] method for the election of his successor(s)” was violated and must be investigated by Cardinals? Answer: yes or no. [https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/06/5-dubia-questions-for-steve-skojec.html]

Finally, last year we gave Matt some demands if he wanted the Catholic Monitor to “stand together” with him. Here is our slightly updated post to him from 2020:

Catholic Monitor’s Demands to the Remnant Editor Matt if he wants us to “Stand Together” with him

Could the Remnant editor Michael Matt’s “Francis is definitely pope” bias, that Francis is pope because that’s an infallible dogma of the Francis Creed, finally be starting to crack?

[Click here to read the Francis Creed: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/01/are-1p5-and-where-peter-is-going-to.html?m=1 ]

I know from someone who knows the inner workings of Matt’s editorship of the Remnant because she has written for him that he “has not allowed phrases like ‘questionably legal’” before in his newspaper or website that appeared in the article “APOSTASY AND OLD LACE: Do We Have an Uncle Benny Brewster in the Attic?”:

– “… Nearly seven years after his resignation from the Papacy, (questionably legal, but certainly effective) the good bishop has found himself to be in fine fiddle, enough to coauthor a new book with Robert Cardinal Sarah on priestly celibacy.”

[ https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/headline-news-around-the-world/item/4732-apostasy-and-old-lace-do-we-have-an-uncle-benny-brewster-in-the-attic ]

In fact, Matt in his latest YouTube video “DONALD TRUMP: Vatican Public Enemy No. 1” appears to be claiming he and the other “Francis is definitely pope” traditionalists may be willing to call a ceasefire and stop their attacks, misrepresentations and blacklisting of the BiP[Benedict is Pope] movement and the Bishop Rene Gracida movement. He said:

“I may have it wrong. You may have it wrong. But what is important, right now, is that we do not dogmatize opinion on some of this… Don’t panic. Stay close. Keep praying. Stay together. We can do that. We can all stand together. Do our part without anathematizing. Let’s give it a try.”

(“DONALD TRUMP: Vatican Public Enemy No. 1”: https://youtu.be/WBUHhQrct_M , 24:22-24:31 and 26:51-27:02])

Sadly, I am tempted to think Matt is using the “Good cop/bad cop” routine:

“The ‘bad cop’ takes an aggressive, negative stance towards the subject, making blatant accusations, derogatory comments, threats, and in general creating antipathy between the subject and themself. This sets the stage for the “good cop” to act sympathetically, appearing supportive and understanding, and in general showing sympathy for the subject. The good cop will also defend the subject from the bad cop. The subject may feel they can cooperate with the good cop either out of trust or out of fear of the bad cop. They may then seek protection by and trust the good cop and provide the information the interrogators are seeking. [3] “

“This technique also has its disadvantages in that it can be easily identified and the ‘bad cop’ may alienate the subject. [4] ” [ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Good_cop/bad_cop ]

I want to trust that Mr. Matt is being sincere, but as “President Ronald Reagan on several occasions in the context of nuclear disarmament discussions with the Soviet Union ” said “trust, but verify.”

[ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trust,_but_verify ]

Unfortunately, too many of Matt’s traditionalist collaborators and even he by playing the bad cop too many times have lost our trust with such things as misrepresenting, attacking and blacklisting members of the BiP movement and the Bishop Gracida movement.

Matt’s long time collaborator, for example, Chris Ferrara used misrepresentation:

“Furthermore, the only time I have ever spoken face-to-face with Ann Barnhardt, at least that I can remember, was at Lake Garda, and the entire conversation involved my objection to her claim that the “data set” shows Bergoglio is not the Pope. We have no competence to assemble “data sets” and declare that the Chair of Peter is vacant.”

[http://stumblingblock.org/?p=15295]

He said that the Barnhardt position was “to declare the Chair of Peter is vacant.” The BIP position is the exact opposite of “declar[ing] that the Chair of Peter is vacant.”

Next, Matt has at no time condemned or at least distanced himself from the despicable and loathsome Alinsky tactics of One Peter Five publisher Steve Skojec. Br. Alexis Bugnolo explains the tactic and gives an example of which there are numerous (which, also, include attacks on Bishop Gracida):

“The recent attacks on Ann Barnhardt, chief of all, seem to be employing the Rules for Radicals. In Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals, we have, for example, Rule 13, “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.” This means, in regard to persons, to dissuade the public from consideration of the truths professed by an individual by attacking that individual on personal issues.”

“Then there is Rule 5, “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon,” which has been honed into a fine art by Steve Skojec, editor and publisher of OnePeterFive.com — apparently a commercial site, because of its *.com, but in reality organized in US Law as a non-profit, where it appears from its tax filings 100% of funds raised, after expenses, go to Skojec or family members.*”

“Here is an example of that, in regard to Ann Barnhardt:

Couldn’t care less. If you want the queen of Catholic online cancer, she’s it.

And Ferrara is infinitely more qualified on every topic she forgets 1 Tim 2:12 to bloviate about.

— Steve Skojec (@SteveSkojec) February 6,” [ https://fromrome.info/2020/02/09/alinskis-rules-for-radicals-used-against-the-church/ ]

Finally, the editor of the Remnant has not allowed free debate of the issues on his publication or website with real members of the BiP movement and the Bishop Gracida movement. He in his YouTube video mentioned as an example of free debate at the Remnant an article of Robert Siscoe which is a joke. Siscoe is a close collaborator of the disgraceful Skojec who in my opinion, also, misrepresents the issues. (See: Catholic Monitor, “Why are Skojec & Siscoe Afraid of a Conclave Investigation by Cardinals?”) [ http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2019/03/why-are-siscoe-and-skojec-apparently-so.html?m=1 ]

If you, Mr. Matt, are sincere and want us to “all stand together” then “stop dogmatiz[ing] opinion” and stop “anathematizing” and stop attacking, misrepresenting and blacklisting the BiP movement and the Bishop Gracida movement.

Here are the Catholic Monitor’s demands if you sincerely want me and my readers to “stand together” with you:

Demand number 1:

Condemned or at least distanced yourself in writing from the loathsome Alinsky tactics of One Peter Five publisher Skojec.



Demand number 2:



Have your writer Mr. Ferrara issue a apology and retraction to Miss Barnhardt for misrepresenting her position.



Demand number 3:



Allow Bishop Gracida, Dr. Ed Mazza, Ann Barnhardt and Latin language expert Br. Bugnolo to publish articles in the Remnant and then get which ever expert you want and have an honest debate in your newspaper between them and your experts.



Lastly, Mr. Matt, if you really think we who follow Bishop Gracida, Br. Bugnolo as well as Miss Barnhardt are wrong and headed to hell for being in schism from Francis then out of simple charity for our souls you should honestly counter our dissertations and arguments.

If you really believe we are wrong and headed to hell and refuse to seriously give us real arguments then you apparently have lost the supernatural virtue of charity.

If you really believe what you are saying then for charity’s sake you should attempt to save us from hell for being in schism from Francis:

But, all we hear are straw man arguments that don’t counter our stated dissertations, name calling propaganda, blacklisting, silence or the noise of you running away as fast as you can from serious reasoned back and forth argumentation.

Just to give fair warning:

We are not going away.

We are growing.

Soon we will be to be too big to ignore.

As even Church Militant’s Michael Voris reported we are becoming the majority of faithful Catholics in Rome. The same thing is happening in the United States and if you can’t stop us now we will probably grow to be the majority of faithful Catholics in America.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as for the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart of the Jesus and the Immaculate of Mary.

Comments

Debbie said…

Excellent idea Fred! How about it Mr. Matt? I remember “Argument of the Month”. This should be right up your alley. Argument of the 21st Century perhaps?

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He want you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1 – A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1 What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.