|New post on Whispers of Restoration BlogCardinal Burke: No, Popes Can’t Do Thatby WhispersofRestorationWas there ever a better time to revisit the ancient blessings for weapons?Signol’s Taking of Jerusalem by the Crusaders, 1847Some cherries from Cardinal Burke, for one’s Catholic pie:Can the Roman Pontiff juridically abrogate the UA? The fullness of power (plenitudo potestatis) of the Roman Pontiff is the power necessary to defend and promote the doctrine and discipline of the Church. It is not “absolute power” which would include the power to change doctrine or to eradicate a liturgical discipline which has been alive in the Church since the time of Pope Gregory the Great and even earlier. The correct interpretation of Article 1 cannot be the denial that the UA is an ever-vital expression of “the lex orandi of the Roman Rite.” Our Lord Who gave the wonderful gift of the UA will not permit it to be eradicated from the life of the Church.It must be remembered that, from a theological point of view, every valid celebration of a sacrament, by the very fact that it is a sacrament, is also, beyond any ecclesiastical legislation, an act of worship and, therefore, also a profession of faith. In that sense, it is not possible to exclude the Roman Missal, according to the UA, as a valid expression of the lex orandi and, therefore, of the lex credendi of the Church. It is a question of an objective reality of divine grace which cannot be changed by a mere act of the will of even the highest ecclesiastical authority.Here, it is necessary to observe that the reform of the Sacred Liturgy carried out by Pope Saint Pius V, in accord with the indications of the Council of Trent, was quite different from what happened after the Second Vatican Council. … What happened after the Second Vatican Council constituted a radical change in the form of the Roman Rite, with the elimination of many of the prayers, significant ritual gestures, for example, the many genuflections, and the frequent kissing of the altar, and other elements which are rich in the expression of the transcendent reality – the union of heaven with earth – which is the Sacred Liturgy. May [all the faithful] continue to safeguard and cultivate the ancient and ever new More Ancient Usage or Extraordinary Form of the Roman Rite.One could certainly wish for a little more juridical action from the good Cardinal, but at least we find a few sound principles in his treatment. Read whole thing here.If one sought something a bit more to the point, try Fr. Pagliarani here–it would be difficult to find language that is more Catholic, with regard to the Mass of our forebears:Why has the Mass become a sign of contradiction within the Church itself? The answer is simple and increasingly clear. … The problem is not simply liturgical, aesthetic or purely technical. The problem is simultaneously doctrinal, moral, spiritual, ecclesiological and liturgical. In a nutshell, it is a problem that affects all aspects of the Church’s life, without exception. It is a question of faith.This battle that has been waged for the past fifty years, which has just seen a highly significant event on July 16th… is indeed a war between two different and opposing conceptions of the Catholic Church and of Christian life – conceptions that are absolutely irreducible and incompatible with each other. In paraphrasing Saint Augustin, one could say that the two Masses have built two cities: the Mass of All Times has built a Christian city; the New Mass seeks to build a humanist and secular city.Many souls will find themselves faced with an important choice that will affect their faith, because – and let us say it once more – the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass is the supreme expression of a doctrinal and moral universe. It is therefore a question of choosing the Catholic faith in its entirety and through it, choosing Our Lord Jesus Christ, with His Cross, His Sacrifice and His universal kingship. It is a matter of choosing His Precious Blood, of imitating the Crucified One and of following Him to the end, by a complete, rigorous and coherent fidelity.We agree with Cardinal Koch’s assessment that “the two forms cannot coexist,” and have raised the question before: Does right worship exist? If it does, as we’ve maintained elsewhere, the Novus Ordo simply cannot be that worship.Bravo the Restoration!WhispersofRestoration | July 23, 2021 at 3:12 pm | Categories: Uncategorized | URL: https://wp.me/p8Ne6x-4oQ
