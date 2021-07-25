Are those Controlling & Covering-up for the Francis & Biden Regimes Totally Corrupt Narcissitic Pathological Liars?

July 25, 2021

“I’ve unlocked this article because I believe it’s vital to document the historically corrupt behavior of the media, in with the intelligence community, prior to the 2020 election. They knowingly lied — over and over — that the Hunter documents were ‘Russian disinformation.'” [https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1337393996319117312] – Pulitzer winner and liberal Glen GreenwaldStephen Murphy, President at Steffan Resources, speaking of pathological liars said “to the Narcissist it’s not a lie”:Hitler had many serious physical and psychological issues.

Hitler had a high level of NPD or Narcissitic Personality Disorder. What this means is that whatever he thinks, believes, and says is 100% true even though it is clearly not, thus to the Narcissist it’s not a lie.

When people act in this way and are adamant in this adherence to this thinking, like minded and those with no direction in life will follow the Hitlers, Jim Joneses, and Charles Mansons.

This doesn’t only apply to psychopaths, but regular people. When you are unfortunate to have a parent with NPD. Your life will be a living hell, no different than living under a dictators rule. if you don’t agree with their belief system you are no longer seen as a son or daughter but an enemy to be destroyed.[https://www.quora.com/Did-Hitler-lie-to-everyone-around-him]

Sadly, It appears that many of the elites may be narcissists.

Catholic blogger Ann Barnhardt wrote of Joe Biden’s apparent open “lust on a pre-pubescent child from the podium”:

Remember, the greatest rush that demoniacs feel is from openly manifesting their evil and then watching people let them get away with it.

Biden is obviously demented, but the pedophilia is intrinsic to him – he was sexually into children, including his own, according to his daughter, long before any brain injuries or dementia. So The Powers That Be placed a pedophile with rapidly fading self-censoring capability as the “president” of the “united states”.

I think at this point, this is a trolling operation. I think they are positively luxuriating in the utter refusal of the unwashed masses to do a damn thing to resist them in any way.

They can literally let their front puppet openly lust on a pre-pubescent child from the podium, and nobody bats an eye. [https://www.barnhardt.biz/2021/05/29/the-only-question-remaining-at-this-point-is-whether-joe-bidens-open-pedophilia-is-considered-a-feature-or-a-bug-by-the-powers-that-be/]

Miss Barnhardt in another post showed how people like Biden, Andrew Cuomo, Bill Crosby and Francis gets away with their shenanigans:

In this episode we discuss Bill Cosby and his effeminate supporting caste of beta narcissists — including his wife — who allowed and empowered him to act as sexual predator for DECADES. Also, Ann wonders: “If I learn to read bad poetry really slowly, can I be a Wise Woman of Color(tm) too?” And we discuss a listener’s email and how it applies to another group of beta narcissists, Professional Catholics, and why they don’t enunciate the full truth.

This week’s required studying: the section on Alpha/Beta Diabolic Narcissist dynamics from her video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X4dtcwv5dPM&feature=youtu.be&t=1h38m52s[https://www.barnhardt.biz/2017/06/13/barnhardt-podcast-008-massa-cosby-and-all-his-little-house-negroes/]

Are the secular and Catholic media their supporting “caste of beta narcissists” that “empowered” them?

The feminist Crusader Newspaper Group gave an overview of some of those “empowered” by the media “caste of beta narcissists”:

Once again, a high profile male is in the spotlight due to allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been called upon to resign from office due to sexual harassment claims leveled by former employees…

… Cuomo’s situation is one of the latest of the accusations made by women regarding improper sexual behavior. Other accusations of inappropriate sexual conduct have been leveled at the R & B singer R. Kelly, who is currently in jail, and former comedian and sitcom star Bill Cosby, who is currently serving time in prison for allegedly drugging and raping a woman.

These cases are just a drop in the proverbial bucket of a huge number of them. In fact, these accusations are so pervasive that almost every man in a position of power can become suspect. Even our current President, Joe Biden, has had fingers pointed at him based on his “affectionate” behavior.

One of the things that all of these cases have in common is that there is often a great deal of time, usually multiple years, between the alleged incidents and the victims’ reporting of the events. [https://chicagocrusader.com/male-sexist-culture-on-trial/]

Next, we return to 2018, when faithful Catholics thought that Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano had single-handedly destroyed Francis and his sex abuse cover-up and heretical legacy. The LifeSiteNews headline was “Pope Francis covered up McCarrick abuse, former US nuncio.”

But, the media “caste of beta narcissists” then also stepped in.

The mainstream media apparently has protected Francis and the Vatican gay lobby for a long time from the following being known by most people:

Taylor Marshall on YouTube in “Dr. Taylor Marshall ties together Vatican financial scandal with homosexual activity” summarized what lead to Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation and Francis:



If Archbishop Carlo Marie Vigano is telling the truth then it appears that the Vatican gay lobby apparently forced Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation and it appears that Francis has “reinstated and promoted” all those who brought about the resignation.



Marshall stated:



“First of, Vigano blew the whistle on money laundering.”



“Two, the accusations of money laundering leads to the Vatileaks scandal.”



“Three, the Vatileaks scandal leads Benedict to form a secret investigation with three cardinals.”



“Four, those three cardinals expose moral rot, sexual deviancy, that is paired up with financial irregularity.”



“This is what moves the Pope to resignation. And just to make sure there is enough pressure on him to do it and do it quick something funny goes on with the Vatican Bank beginning on January 1, 2013.”



“And it seems the powerful cardinals within Vatican City wanted it to happen fast because they don’t want the 300 page dossier released to the public because there is moral scandal in those pages.”



“That binder was left with Pope Francis, but nothing has been done. And what we see is that those who were oppose to Benedict XVI theologically, but also on administration, have been reinvolved, reinstated and promoted.”

Finally, The Epoch Times showed the elites and media behind them as well as those controlling the Biden regime are totally corrupt liars in the article “Remembering What Was Done to the Trump Administration”:

Everyone who pays attention to politics knows what happened in the administration of Donald Trump…

… An accurate recollection of those events isn’t easy to come by.

‘All Fake’

Which is why we must be grateful to Darryl Cooper, who, writing under the soubriquet @martyrmade, put together a remarkable aide mémoire in the form of a lengthy Twitter thread on July 8.

I wasn’t the only one to notice this public service bulletin.

The website The American Mind provided a transcription of the thread and then substituted an essay by Cooper, adding some fabric and body to the thread.

Tucker Carlson read most of the thread aloud on his television program, bringing enlightening recollection to millions.

Cooper succeeds brilliantly in his aim to sketch a “general theory” about the suspicion of “Boomer-tier Trump supporters” that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

It’s the same perspective, he notes, of “most of the people at the Capitol on 1/6” and, quite possibly, of Trump himself.

It begins in 2015, when the resources of the federal government were mobilized to spy on the Trump campaign, and then to frame various people close to candidate, then President Trump, and eventually to launch a full-throated criminal investigation of the Trump administration.

Cooper gets it exactly right: “The FBI/etc spied on the 2016 Trump campaign using evidence manufactured by the Clinton campaign. We now know that all involved knew it was fake from Day 1.”

Remember the Steele dossier, the fantastical document confected by the “well-regarded” British spook Christopher Steele?

It was the only relevant predicate for ordering FISA warrants against Carter Page and other U.S. citizens.

But the dossier was opposition research covertly paid for by the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign. It was a tissue of lies and fabrications.

Everyone involved (but not the media, which gleefully circulated and commented on it) knew all along it was garbage. But it was nonetheless used to deploy the awesome coercive power of the state against a presidential candidate of whom the ruling bureaucracy disapproved.

It was OK to subject Page and others to secret FBI investigations, to mount dawn raids (carefully coordinated with CNN so they could televise them) against the president’s colleagues.

Cooper limns the evolution of the story.

“We only learned the DNC paid for the manufactured evidence because of a court order. [James] Comey [disgraced former director of the FBI] denied on TV knowing the DNC paid for it, when we have emails from a year earlier proving that he knew.”

Penalty for that? Comey gets a huge book deal and tours the country denouncing Trump, to the gleeful satisfaction of his anti-Trump audiences.

Cooper is right: What was true of Comey was true of “everyone, from CIA Dir[ector John] Brennan & Adam Schiff—who were on TV saying they’d seen clear evidence of collusion w/Russia, while admitting under oath behind closed doors that they hadn’t—all the way down the line. In the end, we learned that it was ALL fake.”

It was all fake. Recollect that.

Immense Disillusionment

For a brief moment, it seemed almost OK because—we were assured—justice would be done.

Inspectors general were on the case, a new attorney general would clean house, John Durham (remember him?) was a tough, no-nonsense U.S. attorney who would get to the bottom of all the rottenness and make sure the people who had broken the law and trampled on the Constitution would be brought to justice.

Ha, ha, ha, ha.

“At first, many Trump ppl were worried there must be some collusion, because every media & intel agency wouldn’t make it up out of nothing. When it was clear that they had made it up, people expected a reckoning, and shed many illusions about their gov’t when it didn’t happen.”

You can say that again, especially the bit about shedding “many illusions about their government” when there was no reckoning.

Mike Flynn has his career ruined, and is bankrupted—for what? Meanwhile, Comey, Brennan, Andrew McCabe, Lisa Page, Peter Strzok, and all the rest of the crew at the FBI, the CIA, and other intel agencies: what happened to them?

Nothing. They caught one FBI lawyer who altered an email in order to help get a FISA warrant. What happened to him? Probation. Probation!

So, Trump supporters “went from worrying the collusion must be real, to suspecting it might be fake, to realizing it was a scam, then watched as every institution—agencies, the press, Congress, academia—gaslit them for another year.”

That’s bad. But this from Cooper is worse: “collusion was used to scare people away from working in the administration. They knew their entire lives would be investigated. Many quit because they were being bankrupted by legal fees. The DoJ, press, & gov’t destroyed lives and actively subverted an elected admin.”

Emphasis mine, but justified by the reality the sentence describes.

And here is where we come to the turning point, the payload, the illumination of the recollection: “People whose political identity was largely defined by a naive belief in what they learned in Civics class began to see the outline of a Regime that crossed all institutional boundaries. Because it had stepped out of the shadows to unite against an interloper.”

This realization had, and is having, consequences. The disillusionment among conservatives was immense.

And it wasn’t directed only at the government.

Yes, the behavior of the government was terrible.

But its effect on the conservative populace—all 75 million voters—was compounded by the behavior of what Cooper calls “the corporate press,” which went all in trying to destroy Trump.

That’s what really radicalized the pro-Trump Right.

“They hate journalists more than they hate any politician or gov’t official, because they feel most betrayed by them.”

They see that the media is “the propaganda arm of the Regime they now see in outline. Nothing anyone says will ever make them unsee that, period. Now they see, correctly, that every institution is captured by ppl who will use any means to exclude them from the political process.”

Then, the Election

That’s where we were in the fall of 2020. Still, some residual faith in the system persisted, as people showed up in record numbers to vote for Trump.

Thirteen million more people voted for Trump in 2020 than voted for him in 2016.

Wow. But then, in the dead of night, odd things began to happen in four critical wing states, and only there.

Again, Cooper gets it exactly right: “Everything about the election was strange—the changes to procedure, unprecedented mail-in voting, the delays, etc.—but rather than admit that and make everything transparent, they [the media] banned discussion of it (even in DMs!).”

It wasn’t only the media, of course. It was also the governors and the regime apparat in the key states.

“It’s a fact that governors used COVID to unconstitutionally alter election procedures (the Constitution states that only legislatures can do so) to help Biden to make up for a massive enthusiasm gap by gaming the mail-in ballot system.”

Italics furnished free and for nothing on the word “unconstitutionally” in case you think acting in an unconstitutional way to alter elections results is a problem.Apparently, the judges who heard complaints about election procedures in those states are not among those who think it is a big deal if governors violate the Constitution. [https://www.theepochtimes.com/remembering-what-was-done-to-the-trump-administration_3898424.html]

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1 – A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1 What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.

