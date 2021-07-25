SEARCH

Vax News: “Protests Rage Across Europe,” “SYDNEY: There are 140 New COVID Hospitalizations– All of Them Were Vaccinated Except One” & “Biden… Untested Illegals Pour across the Southern Border”

July 25, 2021

Tyrannical Vaccination Nazi-like passport news from around the world:

– Gateway Pundit: “UPDATE FROM SYDNEY: There are 141 New COVID Hospitalizations – All of Them Were Vaccinated Except One (VIDEO)

In a video update by NSW-9 News the medical official announced that there were 141 people in hospitals with COVID and 43 are intentsive care including several young Australians.

All but one are vaccinated.

Again… All but one are vaccinated. [https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/update-sydney-141-new-covid-hospitalizations-vaccinated-except-one-video/?ff_source=Email&ff_medium=the-gateway-pundit&ff_campaign=dailyam&ff_content=daily]

– Epoch Times: “Protests Rage Across Europe as Lockdown, Vaccination Mandates Start“:

Anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine-passport protests erupted across Europe on July 24, according to media photos and videos.

Thousands upon thousands of demonstrators came out in London, Dublin, Paris, Rome, Athens, and other cities across Europe, according to footage and news reports.

The demonstrations in France appeared to be the most tense, with riot police firing tear gas as clashes erupted in central Paris.

Police sought to push back demonstrators near the capital’s Gare Saint-Lazare railway station after protesters knocked over a police motorbike ridden by two officers, news footage showed. Scuffles between police and demonstrators also broke out at the Champs-Elysees thoroughfare, where tear gas was fired and traffic was halted, it showed.

France’s Interior Ministry said that about 160,000 people partook in the protests on July 24—sharply up from 114,000 the previous week, Reuters reported.

JUST IN 🚨 Massive anti-vaccine passport protest in London. Follow @insiderpaper pic.twitter.com/fq3S2b9Ezk — Masa (@GHClc1ahp6RlhOg) July 24, 2021

The reason for the protest, in part, was due to pending legislation in France’s Parliament that would set up a vaccine passport system as well as a vaccination mandate for all health care workers. The passport bill would force people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result to enter restaurants and other public areas—which critics have described as needlessly draconian.

Protesters railed against the proposed legislation, saying, “No to shameful pass,” while denigrating French President Emmanuel Macron as a “tyrant.” [https://www.theepochtimes.com/protests-rage-across-europe-as-lockdown-vaccination-mandates-start_3917231.html]

– Twitter: “Biden regime is taking COVID so seriously, they’re letting hundreds of thousands of untested illegals pour across the southern border – and transporting them all across the USA:Catturd ™@catturd2

The Biden regime is taking COVID so seriously, they’re letting hundreds of thousands of untested illegals pour across the southern border – and transporting them all across the USA. This means I don’t give a damn what the hypocritical commies say about anything.[https://twitter.com/catturd2/status/1419384873630978052]

– Twitter: “Want to reduce vaccine hesitancy? Make #BigPharma liable for any injuries caused by the vaccine”

Robert Barnes@barnes_law Want to reduce vaccine hesitancy? Make #BigPharma liable for any injuries caused by the vaccine. Otherwise, no #SkinInTheGame

1:58 PM · Jul 22, 2021·Twitter for Android[https://twitter.com/barnes_law/status/1418314594548740096]

