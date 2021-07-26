SEARCH

“If I wanted to become a Lutheran, I would just follow Francis’s Teachings” & “Is Bergoglio Possessed by the Damned Soul of Martin Luther?”

July 26, 2021

The Catholic Monitor: Is Bergoglio possessed by the damned soul of Martin Luther?

July 25, 2021

I got a few laughs today from reading a couple of posts. First, I saw someone was hitting a post from last year called “Francis’s Head of Italian Bishops: If you don’t like Francis ‘become a Lutheran'” and I read a commenter responded to the piece saying “if I wanted to become a Lutheran, I would just follow Francis’s teachings”:P. O’Brien said… Well, the Lutherans I know have better music than most Catholic churches. Often their church buildings are more beautiful and uplifting than Catholic ones. But if I wanted to become a Lutheran, I would just follow Francis’s teachings. [https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/01/franciss-head-of-italian-bishops-if-you.html]

Next, the website From Rome posted a headline and link to the Catholic Monitor piece on “What would St. Paul say to Francis & Luther about attempting to ‘Destroy the Mass &… Destroy the Church’?” and the headline read “Is Bergoglio possessed by the damned soul of Martin Luther?” [https://www.fromrome.info/2021/07/25/the-catholic-monitor-is-bergoglio-possessed-by-the-damned-soul-of-martin-luther/#comments]

Here is the linked to post:

What would St. Paul say to Francis & Luther about attempting to “Destroy the Mass &… Destroy the Church”?

“Destroy the Mass and you destroy the Church.” – Martin Luther

Catholic commentator Ann Barnhardt quoted “Quo primum, the great document of Pope SAINT Pius V, issued on 14 July, ARSH 1570” that apparently declared Francis “will incur the wrath of Almighty God and of the Blessed Apostles Peter and Paul” for his new document:

[The Francis Motu Proprio states in] Art. 1. The liturgical books promulgated by Saint Paul VI and Saint John Paul II, in conformity with the decrees of Vatican Council II, are the unique expression of the lex orandi of the Roman Rite.

Well, let’s see. Quo primum, the great document of Pope SAINT Pius V, issued on 14 July, ARSH 1570, said of the Tridentine Rite:

“We grant in perpetuity that this Missal is hereafter freely and lawfully to be used, without any scruple of conscience or fear of incurring any penalty or censure…

No one whosoever is permitted to alter this notice of Our permission, statute, ordinance, command, precept, grant, indult, declaration, will, decree, and prohibition. Should anyone dare to contravene it, let him know that he will incur the wrath of Almighty God and of the Blessed Apostles Peter and Paul.”

From your lips to God’s ear, Pope St. Pius V. [https://www.barnhardt.biz/2021/07/16/antipope-bergoglio-abolishes-the-venerable-rite-of-pius-v-in-article-i-of-his-document-which-is-further-proof-positive-he-isnt-the-pope-quo-primum-is-explicit-the-pian-r/]

Catholic scholar Robert Higdon presented evidence that indeed St. Paul would not be happy with Francis’s Lutheran attempt to “destroy the Church” for “Luther stated: ‘destroy the Mass and you destroy the Church'”:

St. Paul says, “I have handed over that which I received.” He then explains what it is that he has received. What he describes is the Holy Mass. That the Lord, before he suffered, took bread saying “This is My Body which is given up for you. This is the chalice of My Blood,” etc. So when St. Paul says “hold fast to the traditions” and “I have handed over that which I have received,” he refersspecifically to the liturgy of Holy Mass…

… The sacred liturgy of the Mass is both Sacrifice and Sacrament. Holy Mass is ‘the Prayer’ of the Holy Church! Hence the venerable maxim “let the rule for prayer determine the rule of belief.” In other words: “what we pray at Mass determines what we believe!” The protestant reformers understood this concept well as Luther stated: “destroy the Mass and you destroy the Church.”

Could this be why Pius XII warned the Church of the suicide of altering the Faith in her liturgy! Could this be why St. Pius V when he canonized the Roman Rite, in Quo Primum, bound the Roman Church to the ‘Traditional Latin Roman Rite’ under the threat of the wrath of Almighty God, including the wrath of Peter and Paul ….Surely St. Pius V knew that to bind the Roman Rite under such a threat would not be possible if Holy Mass was only a discipline subject to radical change!



Considering the liturgical chaos of today and the wholesale loss of faith everywhere, do you think we might be under the ‘wrath of almighty God’ that St. Pius V warned us about?



I would submit that if St. Paul were to appear on the liturgical scene today, knowing only what he knew at his death; that he would immediately recognize the Apostolic Tradition of the Latin Roman Rite; and therefore the legitimate successor to the Rite of St. Peter. I wonder if St. Paul would regard the Novus Ordo as illegitimate since it has neither Tradition for its father or Custom for its mother. [https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/articles/item/2645-on-the-rite-of-saint-peter-the-glorious-roman-rite-most-beautiful-thing-this-side-of-heaven]

Might Francis in some sense be possessed by the spirit of Martin Luther?

Francis in his fixation with the devil and his Traditionalist enemies as well as feces and heresy appears almost to be possessed by the spirit of Martin Luther who never stopped talking about excrement and talking to the devil:



“”Devil, I have just s*** in my trousers. Have you smelled it?”

-Martin Luther

(Queenmobs.com, “Fecal Fridays: Martin Luther on the Toilet,” December 1, 2017)



Luther had continuous visions of the devil and of excrement as all Luther scholars know:



“The filthy language of Luther… a vocabulary of excrement… -against Satan… in his later years the violence and frequent obscenity… directed at his human foes.”

(“Martin Luther,” by Michael A. Mullet, page 338)



Besides the Francis’s fixation on the devil, his enemies and feces, it appears that Francis has, also, joined Luther in believing in the heresy of imputed grace justification.

Francis referring to Luther said:



“Lutherans and Catholics, Protestants, all of us agree on the doctrine of justification. On this point, which is very important, he did not err.” (patheos.com/blog/scotticalt, “Pope Francis is Wrong about Luther and Justification,” April 5, 2017)

Theologian Dr. E. Christian Brugger and First Thing editor Elliott Milco agree that Francis’s grace/justification teachings in Amoris Laetitia and his Argentine letter apparently are condemned as heretical by the Council of Trent.



Milco in his article “Francis’s Argentine Letter And The Proper Response” counters Francis’s idea of grace with the infallible Catholic teaching which says:



Trent’s doctrine of infused grace said “that graces truly sanctify and liberates, and that baptized Christians are always free to fulfill the moral law, even when they fail to do so.”



Francis is denying the very concept of Catholic sanctifying grace and justification.



This is the greatest material error by any pope or antipope is the entire history of the Church.



It needs to be “loudly and forcefully condemned” or it will lead to apostasy and will destroy the vast majority of the Christian faith worldwide as it did in Luther’s Northern Europe up to the present day.



In 2017, Former Congregation for the Doctrine consultor Msgr. Nicola Bux under Pope Benedict XVI told Vatican expert Edward Pentin that Francis is spreading “apostasy”:



“Francis could stem the ‘confusion and apostasy”… by ‘correcting’ his own ‘ambiguous and erroneous words and acts.” (lifesitenews.com, “Only Pope Francis can end the ‘apostasy’ his words caused: Italian monsignor,” June 21, 2017)

Francis isn’t ending the “apostasy.” Instead he appears to be joining Luther in attempting to “destroy the Church.”

