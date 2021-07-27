What Unites Antifa And BLM
July 27, 2021
Catholic League president Bill Donohue comments on Antifa and Black Lives Matter:
Antifa and Black Lives Matter (BLM) share one goal and two strategies in common. Their goal is to destroy America and their preferred means are both violent and non-violent. In this regard, they make the Jan. 6 rioters look like the Little League—the Trump supporters did not kill anyone (the only person killed was a female unarmed protester), and they are not bent on destroying the country.
Regarding this last point, the American people know this intuitively. A recent Rasmussen poll found that only 49% of voters support the Jan. 6 inquiry, while 66% want Congress to investigate last year’s protest violence. Yet Congress is doing just the opposite.
Whatever one thinks of the Jan. 6 rioters, they are not a threat to the average American; the same is not true of Antifa or BLM. To be specific, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, 570 of the left-wing protests last year resulted in a riot. Dozens were killed and many more were injured, including some 700 law enforcement officers.
Reporter Andy Ngo has chronicled Antifa better than anyone. He has also been beaten up more than any other reporter. He has the pictures, videos and testimony of Antifa protesters and their victims, capturing the kind of evidence that settles the debate: explosives, guns, knives and Molotov cocktails—this is what the Antifa cowards dressed in black (with their faces covered) are all about. Yet there are some who are still in denial.
The Southern Poverty Law Center, a radical left-wing organization that is greased by American-hating plutocrats, not only contends that Antifa is notviolent, it actually maintains that classifying it as such is “dangerous” and a “threat” to civil liberties. Nice to know which side they’re on.
The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project determined that 95% of all the 2020 summer riots were tied to BLM. We also know that BLM is said to be responsible for 25 deaths and thousands of injuries. Yet the Marxist millionaires who run it continue to get grants from establishment foundations, so riddled with white guilt are its patrons. Nice to know which side they’re on.
The non-violent means used by Antifa and BLM to destroy America focuses on annihilating the social and cultural bases of society, namely family and religion.
In 2019, a community college professor, Jeff Klinzman, declared, “I affirm that I am antifa.” On his Facebook page, he previously expressed the desire to “stop evangelical Christians,” even going so far as to say, “Kill them all and bury them deep in the ground!” (Would Facebook have allowed someone to call for the killing of Antifa terrorists?)
Last summer, Antifa threatened to destroy a cross at a Christian college in Oregon, calling it a “racist” symbol. This was after some of them burned Bibles and an American flag in front of a courthouse in Portland. When hundreds of Christians turned out to sing Gospel music in the neighborhood taken over by rioters, Antifa showed up yelling obscenities and threatening local black pastors. Later that year, more than 100 of them vandalized a Catholic church, smashing its front windows.
Antifa’s attack on the family was recently showcased when some of its members took the side of a radical transgender person. A man who falsely claimed to be a woman entered a Korean spa in Los Angeles this month and paraded around totally naked “right in front of young girls, teens and grown women.” When a woman complained, Antifa terrorists showed up and clashed with the LAPD in defense of the pervert.
BLM is even more committed to destroying the family. It explicitly says it wants to eradicate the “nuclear family structure,” though it has since taken that post down from its website. Two of the three female founders “identify as queer,” and all of them are “committed to fostering a queer-affirming network.” One of the queers says she is “married to a trans male.”
Why does any of this matter? Because BLM is founded on Marxism, and Marxists deny human nature and want to upend the nuclear family. Similarly, Antifa is a nihilistic band of left-wing activists who also want to undermine civil society.
Antifa and BLM are not shy about boasting what their goal is and how they intend to achieve it. The only ones still not convinced are their cheerleaders in the media, education and the corporate world. At best, they are moronic. No matter, they are a danger to the wellbeing of every American.
Phone: 212-371-3191
-
Archives
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
Top Posts & Pages
- JULY 26, 20210 ALERT: Woman Has Both L…
- OFFICIAL TRUMP ALERTS
- Rip McIntosh PUBLISHES ON HIS BLOG THE FAREWELL LETTER OF HEROIC WRITER Bari Weiss ADDRESSED TO A.G. SULZBERGER, THE PUBLISHER OF THE New York Times.
- Cult of Focolare in Vatican Spotlight. Opus Dei is next
- = There’s Something SINISTER About The Man Who A…
- Pfizer document admits vaccinated people “shed” infectious particles, the spike protein is the bioweapon
- A National Study on the TLM only parishes in the USA shows that currently there are around 70 of these but they are exploding in numbers with each passing year because the TLM priestly vocations are outpacing Novus Ordo priestly vocations by more than 7 to 1. Preliminary numbers are exceeding initial expectations.
- CATEGORIES≡ Navigation- Media- Health Freedom- Dru…
- Emeritus Pope Benedict, who is now 94, in a photo…
- POPE BENEDICT IDENTIFIES HIMSELF AS A PRISONER OF FRANCIS WHILE URGING BISHOPS TO RESIST THE DICTATORSHIP OF RELATIVISM
Top Clicks