An Angel of the Lord

August 7, 2021

Evil acts sent ripples throughout the world,

And men shivered and turned up their collars,

Because the ripples were like a cruel wind that chilled the soul

Even on the hottest day.

And some men moved instinctively closer to the light,

While others remained in place, bracing for the winter,

Never questioning why this chill had no respect for summer.

And when this evil that rippled throughout the world

Began to obscure the light,

Men gave a sigh, and questioned not their plight as the darkness grew.

But there were a few, a very few,

Who fought to erect barriers against the evil

That rippled across the land.

For they were those who had dwelled closest to the light,

And they could not acclimate to the winter.

Therefore, they fought until they could fight no more.

Then did other men begin to realize that the evil was receding,

Because the slain bodies of these few blocked its advance.

And the winter began to wane, and the flowers blossomed

In the light of the summer.”

-S