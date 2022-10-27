HERE IS IMPORTANT ACTION YOU CAN TAKE IN DEFENSE OF INNOCENT HUMAN LIFE

Yesterday, Live Action President Lila Rose joined the Dr. Phil show again in part two of a segment on abortion.

As you may have seen from the first episode that went viral, the entire segment was set up to favor the pro-abortion side. However, Lila made a compelling and compassionate case for life. 

Part two of the show focuses more on questions from the audience and includes a lively debate with panelists and audience members on when human life begins.

Lila provides a strong response to the argument that the government cannot control women’s bodies, stating that when a woman is pregnant, there are two individual human lives who deserve our love and protection. Watch here: https://www.liveaction.org/dr-phil-clip

Lila also discusses the post-abortion trauma that so many women experience that counters the media narrative that abortion is good, even necessary.

At one point, Dr. Phil even praises Live Action’s “pro-active” work in supporting women and families, countering the pro-abortion claim that pro-lifers don’t care about children after they are born.

You can watch and share Dr. Phil’s comments here: liveaction.org/live-action-drphil

Thank you for working alongside us to expose the lies about abortion and to activate our culture to embrace life.

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
